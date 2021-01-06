Dublin, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Market Analysis by Investor (Retail, Institutional), Fund, Sector, Region and Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights, COVID-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report presents the analysis of the Global Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.



According to the research report, the Global Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) market was valued at USD 38 trillion assets under management (AUM) in the year 2019 with Europe leading the regional market share. ESG is witnessing faster growth in most of the regions, with Europe showing signs of maturity, but ESG will account for a major share of the global AUM.



With the growing focus on social responsibility globally, many investment management companies are including environmental, social, and governance aspects in their decision-making, aided by emerging technologies such as AI and advanced analytics.

Among the Investor segment in the Environmental, Social and Governance market (Retail and Institutional) Institutional Investor segment leads the market. Institutional investors increasingly play a crucial capital allocation role in modern capital markets. Strong ESG performers will be better placed to reshape competitive advantage and, ultimately, create long-term value for the institutional investors. Increasing demand from institutional investors has contributed to the surge in the industry's assets under management (AUM) and revenue.



Based on Fund (Public Equity, Fixed Income, Real Estate, Private Equity and Others), Public Equity segment gains a considerable share. In the Public Equity industry, ESG is becoming an important part of the decision-making process for investments. In 2017, the world's largest pension fund (Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund) with AUM of over 1.5 trillion announced their strategy to incorporate ESG factors as a top priority, and to allocate 10% of the general funds to sustainable investments.



Based on Sector (Information Technology, Healthcare, Finance, Communication Service, Consumer Staples, Industry and Others), Information Technology segment gains a considerable share. Technology is enabling a transformational shift in ESG.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies and recent industry developments.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Global Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Market Product Outlook



4. Global Environmental, Social and Governance Market: An Analysis

4.1 Market Size, By Value (AUM), Year 2015-2025

4.2 Market Growth Rate, Year 2015-2025



5. Global Environmental, Social and Governance Market Segmentation By Investor (By Value, AUM)

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Environmental, Social and Governance Market: By Investor

5.2 Retail - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

5.3 Institutional - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)



6. Global Environmental, Social and Governance Market Segmentation By Fund (By Value, AUM)

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Environmental, Social and Governance: By Fund

6.2 Public Equity - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.3 Fixed Income - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.4 Real Estate - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.5 Private Equity - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.6 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)



7. Global Environmental, Social and Governance Market Segmentation By Sector (By Value)

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Environmental, Social and Governance: By Sector

7.2 Information Technology - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

7.3 Healthcare - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

7.4 Finance - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

7.5 Communication Service - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

7.6 Consumer Staples - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

7.7 Industry - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

7.8 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)



8. Global Environmental, Social and Governance Market: Regional Analysis

8.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Environmental, Social and Governance Market: By Region



9. North America Environmental, Social and Governance Market: An Analysis (2020-2025)



10. Europe Environmental, Social and Governance Market: An Analysis (2020-2025)



11. Asia Pacific Environmental, Social and Governance Market: An Analysis (2020-2025)



12. Global Environmental, Social and Governance Market Dynamics

12.1 Global Environmental, Social and Governance Market Drivers

12.2 Global Environmental, Social and Governance Market Restraints

12.3 Global Environmental, Social and Governance Market Trends



13. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

13.1 Market Attractiveness

13.1.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Environmental, Social and Governance Market - By Investor, By Value (Year-2025)

13.1.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Environmental, Social and Governance Market - By Fund, By Value (Year-2025)

13.1.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Environmental, Social and Governance Market - By Sector, By Value (Year-2025)

13.1.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Environmental, Social and Governance Market - By Region, By Value (Year-2025)

13.2 Strategic Analysis

13.2.1 Recent Industry Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Share Analysis

14.2 Competitive Positioning (Leaders, Challengers, Followers, Niche Players)



15. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

Amundi

BlackRock

BNP Paribas Asset Management

Franklin Templeton

Fulcrum Asset Management

Goldman Sachs

MSCI Inc.

Neuberger Berman

Refinitiv

Schroders

