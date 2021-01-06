Dublin, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the automotive manufacturing industry "Shareholders Approve Fiat Chrysler and PSA Groupe Merger"



Shareholders of Fiat Chrysler and PSA Groupe have approved a merger agreement between the two companies. Upon completion of the merger, the newly combined company Stellantis will become the fourth largest global automotive manufacturer by volume. The new company’s operations will be mostly in North America and Europe and will include automotive brands like Fiat Chrysler’s Maserati, Jeep and Ram as well as PSA’s Peugeot, Citroen and Opel.



The merger is expected to provide significant cost savings for the new company and will help it to adapt to new challenges such as the shift towards electric and autonomous vehicles. The voting was one of the last steps for the proposed merger which the companies expect to close on January 16th. Upon closing, Stellantis’ common shares will begin trading on the Mercato Telematico Azionario in Milan and Euronext in Paris on January 18th followed by the New York Stock Exchange on January 19th.



