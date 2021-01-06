SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axiom Real-Time Metrics (“Axiom”), premier provider of unified eClinical solutions and services focused on small-to-medium life science organizations, is commencing the new year by participating in events and activities at the annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference. Axiom is a presenting sponsor and will be represented by several delegates at networking events for Biotech Showcase Digital on January 11-15, 2021.



One of the largest of its kind, Biotech Showcase connects investors with innovative biotech and pharmaceutical companies around the world to drive the future of drug and medical device development. Andrew Schachter, Axiom’s Founder and CEO will be featured in the event’s on-demand ‘Insights Session’ panel “Clinical Studies in 2021: The changing dynamics and challenges of getting studies done rapidly”.

Schachter shared, “The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the pace at which our industry innovates. Studies around the world have been faced with unprecedented challenges in trial delays and balancing safety with speed on critical research. I am excited to share insights on how we at Axiom have been able to successfully support client trial continuity in 20 countries, implement essential remote trial solutions like ePRO and eSource, and keep timelines on track with our rapid study start-up approach. With a key focus on data-driven studies, eClinical Solutions are more important than ever when it comes to enabling sponsors and team members to be aware of critical data and operational issues, trends and potential solutions.”

“Our teams look forward to participating and exploring potential partnerships with leading-edge innovators in the space as we kick off the year with Biotech Showcase,” concluded Schachter.

