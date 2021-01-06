Despite an increase in the number of passengers from the previous month due to increased demand over the holiday period, the COVID-19 pandemic continued to impact Icelandair Group’s operations in December. Current travel restrictions at the Icelandic borders have heavily affected travel demand to and from Iceland over the past months. However, the Company’s freight services in December 2020 were comparable to December 2019.

The total number of Icelandair’s passengers in December was around 14,500 decreasing by 95% from December 2019. The number of passengers both to and from Iceland was around 7,000. The number of via passengers in December was insignificant. The load factor on Icelandair’s flights was 40.3% compared to 80.7% in December 2019. The total capacity was 92% less than in December 2019. On-time performance was 86% compared to 80% in December 2019.

The number of passengers on domestic flights was around 10,200 in December, decreasing by 43% from the year before. The total capacity was down by 36%. The load factor was 61% compared with 69.8% in December 2019.

The number of sold block hours in charter flights decreased by 70% year-on-year. Freight was at a similar level as in the same period 2019, measured in Freight Tonne Kilometres.

Icelandair carried a total of 763 thousand passengers in 2020, which is an 83% decrease between years reflecting the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the Company’s operations during the year. The load factor in 2020 was 67.2%. The number of passengers to and from Iceland decreased by 76%, and the number of via passengers decreased by 92%. The total number of passengers on domestic and regional flights was around 128 thousand, decreasing by 55% between years. Sold block hours on charter flights decreased by 53%, and freight services decreased by 14%, much less than the Company’s passenger operations.

INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS DEC 20 CHG (%) YTD 20 CHG (%) Number of Passengers 14,452 -95% 762,905 -83% Load Factor 40.3% -40.4 ppt 67.2% -14.8 ppt Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 80.7 -92% 3,130.0 -81% Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000) 32.6 -96% 2,104.2 -85% Stage length (KM) 2,314 -23% 2,757 -11% On-Time-Performance (Arrivals) 86.0% 6.0 ppt 85.0% 11.0 ppt DOMESTIC AND REGIONAL FLIGHTS DEC 20 CHG (%) YTD 20 CHG (%) Number of Passengers 10,170 -43% 127,867 -55% Load Factor 61.0% -8.8 ppt 65.9% -4.6 ppt Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 5.0 -36% 60.6 -58% CHARTER AND CARGO FLIGHTS DEC 20 CHG (%) YTD 20 CHG (%) Sold Block Hours - Charter 839 -70% 14,180 -53% Freight Tonne KM (FTK´000) 10,474 1% 114,956 -14%

