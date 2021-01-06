Dublin, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Home Healthcare Market - Growth, Trends, Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Smart Home Healthcare Market is expected to register a CAGR of 26.5% over the forecast period 2020 - 2025. The increasing adoption of IoT devices is why the smart home healthcare market players are increasingly launching such products. Growing alongside this trend is the potential for healthcare services to be provided in a smart home.
Smart devices are projected to grow to 200 billion by 2020, according to Intel. Connected homes can also help hospitals increase efficiency, prioritizing cases based on urgency and freeing-up beds. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 90% of the nation's USD 3.3 trillion annual healthcare expenditure is spent on individuals with chronic and mental health conditions. These patients, by availing services at home, would be helping hospitals save on monitoring and rehabilitation expenses as well.
Also, AI and technology make advances, such as videoconferencing doctors, remote patient monitoring, and online over-the-counter medication purchasing not only possible but also the viable basis of a self-care revolution. In the near future, smart homes will be primary care. Ongoing monitoring has been facing issues due to the in-home care industry is expected to fill an estimated 4.7 million home care jobs, as per PHI. Then, Paul Osterman from MIT estimated that the LTSS field requires additional 13.1 million family caregivers from 2015 to 2040 and currently faces a shortfall of up to 11 million caregivers.
But the true potential of a smart home that offers care lies in identifying the unique health needs of each individual residing in a home, from infants to the elderly, by serving unique needs simultaneously. Being originally developed to alert homeowners to unwelcome activity, connected home security technology is an aspect that has rapidly evolved to serve both family and professional caregivers connected to aging adults against emerging health issues.
Voice assistants, such as home assistants, like Google and Amazon, as well as apps, wearables and devices, have been actively preferred as a means to offer a smart home ongoing monitoring across areas such as glucose and blood pressure, for instance. In September 2019, voice-powered care assistant Aiva Health got investment from the Google Assistant Investment Program. The former has been using Google Home, Amazon Echo, and other smart speakers to engage patients and the elderly and connect them with their caregivers.
In the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, connected health and RPM (remote patient monitoring) is becoming more pervasive than ever, as these methods and services are enabling physicians to monitor patients contactless, preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus. This is facilitating them by increasing the bed space for patients with severe cases. Hospitals, in these times, are actively supporting the usage of connected health and RPM and fostering the same toward building a smart home healthcare lifestyle during the pandemic.
The Internet of Things Consortium (IoTC), on the other hand, announced the addition of connected health and wellness to its key verticals. This was done by recognizing an urgent need to advance IoT growth in light of the vulnerabilities depicted during the COVID-19 period. IoTC and its member partners are expected to prioritize innovation in smart home health and wellness.
Key Market Trends
Growing Importance of Health and Wellness and Exploring Relevant Areas to Drive the Market Growth
Asia-Pacific to Witness Highest Growth
Competitive Landscape
The smart home healthcare market is consolidated. The companies are launching new products and leveraging strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and increase profitability. Some of the recent developments in the market are:
Reasons to Purchase this report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview and Evolution of Smart Homes for Healthcare
4.2 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.2.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.2.4 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.2.5 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3 Smart Home User Profiles and their Individual Health Needs
4.4 Business Model for Delivering Care in Smart Homes
4.5 Market Drivers
4.5.1 Aging Population, Earlier Onset of Chronic Diseases, and Increased Emphasis on Preventive Care and Home Care
4.6 Market Challenges
4.6.1 Privacy Issues, Financial Hazards, Resistance to Technology
4.7 Impact of COVID-19 on the Smart Home Healthcare Industry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Aging-in-Place
5.1.1 Perspective of Aging in Smart Homes
5.1.2 Aspects of Aging in Smart Home and Demand for Aging-in-place
5.1.3 Smart Home Features for Aging-in-place
5.2 General Health and Wellness
5.2.1 Concept of General Health and Wellness in Smart Homes
5.2.2 Growing Importance of Health and Wellness and Exploring Relevant Areas
5.2.3 Smart Home Features for Health and Wellness Across Various Use Cases
5.2.4 Future Concept Scenario for the Health and Wellness Segment
5.2.5 Current Trends, Challenges, and Market Projection for the Overall Health and Wellness Ecosystem
5.3 Regional Readiness Assessment
5.3.1 Country Trends and Smart Home Penetration
5.3.2 Consumer Preferences and Vendor Developments
5.3.3 Level of Regional Readiness for Smart Home Healthcare
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Sleepace
6.1.2 Awair Inc.
6.1.3 Eight Sleep
6.1.4 Evermind Inc.
6.1.5 Medtronic plc
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 FUTURE OF THE MARKET
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q9lt12
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
