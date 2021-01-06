MONTREAL, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), a leading technology provider of unified security, public safety, operations, and business intelligence solutions, today announced the opening of its 16th global office in Vienna, Austria. Ideally located to support the company’s expanding footprint in Central Europe and serve as a hub for the DACH region, the new headquarters in Vienna will support the company’s fast-growing R&D, regional sales and support teams.

With a multilingual staff representing eighteen nationalities, the Austria team brings a unique mix of different cultures and ideas. Following the acquisition of Austrian video analytics company KiwiSecurity, the Vienna-based R&D team will focus on multiple areas including privacy and video analytics solutions that enable customers to protect people’s privacy while increasing security and operational efficiency. A fast-growing company, Genetec continues to expand its DACH operation and is actively recruiting talented individuals to join the team throughout that region.

“The new Vienna offices will give us the perfect platform to continue expanding our footprint into Central Europe and sustain the continued year-on-year growth we have achieved in Europe and the rest of the world,” said Cyrille Becker, General Manager for Europe, at Genetec Inc. “While right now everyone is safely working from home, our new offices will be there to support our long-term growth strategy and better meet the needs of our channel partners, end users, and prospects in the region.”

About Genetec

Genetec Inc. is an innovative technology company with a broad solutions portfolio that encompasses security, intelligence, and operations. The company’s flagship product, Security Center, is an open-architecture platform that unifies IP-based video surveillance, access control, automatic license plate recognition (ANPR), communications, and analytics. Genetec also develops cloud-based solutions and services designed to improve security, and contribute new levels of operational intelligence for governments, enterprises, transport, and the communities in which we live. Founded in 1997, and headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Genetec serves its global customers via an extensive network of resellers, integrators, certified channel partners, and consultants in over 80 countries.

For more information about Genetec, visit: www.genetec.com

© Genetec Inc., 2021. Genetec, and the Genetec logo are trademarks of Genetec Inc. and may be registered or pending registration in several jurisdictions. Other trademarks used in this document may be trademarks of the manufacturers or vendors of the respective product.

Attachment

Veronique Froment Genetec, Inc. 603-548-1429 veronique@highrezpr.com