Bitcoin has soared to a record high following rising interest from investors and financial institutions. Bitcoin began 2021 by breaking through the $30,000 mark for the first time less than three weeks after first trading above $20,000. On Sunday, the 12th anniversary of the creation of the bitcoin network, it hit a new high of more than $34,000. Bitcoin's recent performance is reminiscent of a similar rally in 2017 which was followed by a sharp decline in 2018.



The latest rally comes as institutional investors and financial institutions show a growing interest in bitcoin, with some arguing that bitcoin can be seen as a hedge against inflation similar to gold. Large financial companies like PayPal and Fidelity have also begun to move into the cryptocurrency space which has lent confidence to claims that bitcoin is on its way to becoming a mainstream payment method. Other cryptocurrencies such as Ether have also rallied. However, some analysts remain concerned about the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies.



