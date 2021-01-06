NEW PROVIDENCE, N.J., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAPinto.net, a network of more than 85 franchised hyperlocal online news sites, today announced spectacular growth in readership, up by more than 70% in 2020 over the previous year, and an advertising revenue increase of nearly 17% at a time when other media struggled. TAPinto.net added a dozen online news sites during the year and is on target to reach its 100th franchise in 2021.



“COVID-19 presented challenges that were unprecedented in 2020, and local news became more important than ever before, as evidenced by our more than 70% increase in readership last year,” said Michael Shapiro, founder and CEO of TAPinto.net and a pioneer in digital local news. “I want to thank our readers, our advertisers, and our franchisees for helping to make 2020 a record year for TAPinto.net.”

“Twenty-six (26) TAPinto sites had more than 1 million page views in 2020. The local digital news marketplace is expected to increase significantly in 2021, as online readership and advertising continue to rapidly increase,” Shapiro added. “TAPinto is well-positioned to excel significantly in the next 12 months as people increasingly consume local news, stay home, and support their local businesses. I expect 2021 to be another record year.”

Since its inception in 2008, TAPinto has grown into a network of more than 85 franchised online local news sites in New Jersey, New York, Florida, and Texas, producing award-winning journalism while achieving record-traffic and financial success. TAPinto is one of the only sustainable, scalable local journalism models in the country. The platform had nearly 60 million visits during 2020 and nearly 5 million visits per month, on average.

National, regional, and local brands have found a variety of ways to market themselves on TAPinto through cutting-edge content marketing, email marketing, social media marketing, sponsorships, and traditional site advertising.

TAPinto’s largest advertisers include Atlantic Health System, RWJBarnabas Health, FirstEnergy, and PSE&G, among others.

Additionally, TAPinto received several industry honors in 2020, including:

Investors Bank Movers & Shakers Small Business Finalist, 2020

LION Publishers Solo Publisher of the Year Award 2020: TAPinto Westfield

2020 GSJA Memorial Journalism Award Winner: Print Spot News - 1st Place, Al Sullivan, “JC Rampage Tied to Bayonne Murder,” TAPinto Bayonne



