Dublin, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the COVID-19 vaccine industry "The United Kingdom Approved Second COVID-19 Vaccine"



The United Kingdom has approved another COVID-19 vaccine, weeks after the country became the first to start vaccinating its citizens. The UK’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) authorized Oxford University/AstraZeneca's vaccine, saying it met “strict standards of safety, quality and effectiveness.”

The UK National Health Service has already vaccinated hundreds of thousands of patients with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, and will continue to do so. The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine has a lower efficacy rate of 70 percent - in contrast to the Pfizer/BioNTech rate of 95 percent - but the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine is also cheaper and easier to store and transport.

The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine can be stored at refrigerator temperatures, rather than requiring deep-freeze storage, making it the only viable vaccine in many developing countries where deep-freeze technology is not widespread.

To get more information about COVID-19 vaccines and health care programmes, check out the following reports and workshops:

COVID-19 Stem Cell Therapies Pipeline

2020 Medical Tourism Index Report

Global Healthcare Licensing with China: China - Americas Most Recent 100

To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit "The United Kingdom Approved Second COVID-19 Vaccine"

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900