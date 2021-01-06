San Diego, CA, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Total Network Services Corp., a San Diego-based blockchain services company (“TNS” or the “Company”), today announced that Kevin L. Jackson has been appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors and will also be serving as SVP Channel Sales, leading its efforts to develop and manage sales into the telecommunications services and infrastructure segment.



Mr. Jackson has significant senior management experience, including strategy development and plan execution in addition to being a globally recognized technologist, corporate advisor, thought leader and best-selling author. He has also been recognized as a “Top 5G Influencer” (5G Radar (2020), Onalytica, (2020)), a “Top Internet of Things Influencer” ( Insight.Tech (2020), IoT Community (2020)), digital transformation expert (Thinkers 360 (2020), IBM Smarter Business Review (2020)), and provides integrated social media services to AT&T, Bosch, Ericsson, and other leading companies. As an associate consultant with A.T. Kearney, he provided cloud computing and cybersecurity management consulting services to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Other internationally recognizable firms that have sponsored articles authored by him include Cisco, Microsoft, Citrix, and IBM. Mr. Jackson has also been featured in podcasts and online videos with Dell, Intel Corporation, O’Reilly Media, and National Public Radio. Mr. Jackson’s commercial experience includes Vice President J.P. Morgan Chase, Worldwide Sales Executive for IBM and SAIC (Engility) Director Cloud Solutions. He has served on teams that have supported digital transformation projects for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the US Intelligence Community. Kevin’s formal education includes a MS Computer Engineering from Naval Postgraduate School; MA National Security & Strategic Studies from Naval War College; and a BS Aerospace Engineering from the United States Naval Academy.

“Kevin is a tremendous addition to our team,” said Thomas N. Carter, TNS’ Chairman and CEO. “Kevin’s extensive telecommunications background and business development skills should help our Company establish and strengthen channel partnerships, develop strategic alliances and expand our sales presence. We believe his strong leadership experience will help focus TNS in its commercialization efforts and the execution of our plan.”

Mr. Jackson said that, “Blockchain is quickly becoming a foundational technology for financial services, supply chain operations, cybersecurity and many other critical business processes. I look forward advancing blockchain’s business utility through the unique and interoperable services enabled by the TNS Blockchain global cloud infrastructure.”

About Total Network Services, Corp.

Total Network Services Corp. (“TNS” or the “Company”) was formed to develop blockchain-focused technologies to enhance consumer and business adoption of digital assets and digital securities. The Company’s current products and services are Digital Names, human readable public keys for digital wallets, and the TNS Blockchain and Network Hosting Solutions. In addition, TNS is developing a proprietary digital wallet with global interoperability that it expects will be commercial ready in the Q1, 2021.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact. Additional information regarding factors that could materially affect results and the accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained herein may be requested of the Company at TNSCorp.io

For more information contact:

Thomas Carter

Phone: 760 212-4283

Email: thomas@dlbx.io



