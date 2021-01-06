MONTHLY DECLARATION OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES

(ARTICLE L233-8II THE COMMERCIAL CODE and 223-16 OF THE GENERAL REGULATIONS OF THE FINANCIAL MARKETS AUTHORITY (AMF))

Paris, 6th January, 2021

MARIE BRIZARD WINE & SPIRITS

ISIN Code: 0000060873

Situation at:Total number of shares comprising share capitalTotal number of voting rights
31 December 202044.698.844Number of voting rights (1): 48.105.465

 

Number of exercisable voting rights (2):
47.978.028

Do the Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits SA by-laws contain a clause requiring disclosure of the crossing of any statutory thresholds in addition to that relating to legal thresholds: yes.

  1. Including treasury shares
  2. After deduction of treasury shares

Attachment