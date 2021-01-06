VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lui Franciosi is pleased to announce that Franciosi Consulting Ltd. will conduct a scientific review of literature as well as perform field practice to better understand how addressing the 6 human senses – sight, smell, hearing, touch, taste, feel/intuition – affect seniors living in long term care and assisted living. It is known that an older brain seeks to find a balance of these senses. Hence, speaking native languages, listening to different musical genres, smelling food related scents or even hugging and holding hands all have profound effects on memory retention. The results of this scientific review will be useful for seniors, families and policymakers who have to deal with care planning and end-of-life issues. Lui Franciosi stated, ‘This information will be eventually published for seniors, families and the general public to consider’.



