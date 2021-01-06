GREENVILLE, S.C., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) announces it will release its fourth quarter 2020 financial results on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 after the stock market closes. The company also will hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 to discuss its financial results, business highlights and outlook.



To access the call, dial (877) 380-5665 and use the conference number 5083638. Participants are encouraged to dial in 15 minutes prior to the call start time. The conference call also will be webcast and can be accessed by selecting “Events & Presentations” within the Investor Relations section of the company's website, www.ucbi.com.

About United Community Banks, Inc.

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) (United) is a bank holding company headquartered in Blairsville, Georgia, with executive offices in Greenville, South Carolina. United is one of the largest full-service financial institutions in the Southeast, with $17.2 billion in assets, and 160 offices in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. United Community Bank, United’s wholly-owned bank subsidiary, specializes in personalized community banking services for individuals, small businesses and companies throughout its geographic footprint, including Florida under the brand Seaside Bank and Trust. Services include a full range of consumer and commercial banking products, including mortgage, advisory, treasury management, and wealth management. Respected national research firms consistently recognize United for outstanding customer service. In 2020, J.D. Power ranked United highest in customer satisfaction with retail banking in the Southeast, marking six out of the last seven years United earned the coveted award. United was also named "Best Banks to Work For" by American Banker in 2020 for the fourth year in a row based on employee satisfaction. Forbes included United in its inaugural list of the World’s Best Banks in 2019 and again in 2020. Forbes also recognized United on its 2020 list of the 100 Best Banks in America for the seventh consecutive year. United also received five Greenwich Excellence Awards in 2019 for excellence in Small Business Banking and Middle Market Banking, including a national award for Overall Satisfaction in Small Business Banking. Additional information about United can be found at www.ucbi.com.

For more information:

Jefferson Harralson

Chief Financial Officer

(864) 240-6208

Jefferson_Harralson@ucbi.com