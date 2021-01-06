Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ePac Flexible Packaging, the global leader in digitally produced flexible packaging, is pleased to announce its intent to open ePac Seoul, Ltd. as the flexible packaging provider expands its network of production plants in the Asia Pacific region. The company’s affiliate, ePac Holdings Asia, will be the managing entity for this, and all future expansion in the region. ePac was established in 2016 in the US, and today operates 18 manufacturing plants across the US, Canada, Europe, and Indonesia.

ePac Seoul, Ltd. is now open for order taking and will be located at 3F, Building C, 195-20, Jayumuyeok-gil, Baeksan-myeon, Gimje-si, Jeollabuk-do, Republic of South Korea 3F, Building C, 195-20, Jayumuyeok-gil, Baeksan-myeon, Gimje-si, Jeollabuk-do, Republic of Korea 54325, which is about 90 minutes outside of Seoul.

ePac Seoul, Ltd. is a partnership between ePac Holdings, ePac Holdings Asia, and South Korea based CC Labs. Managing the operation will be Mr. Kim Min-Choel. Mr. Kim has served in executive positions with Sejoong Industry and as CEO of CC Labs. With past experience in flexible packaging and digital printing, Mr. Kim is keen to bring ePac’s service delivery model to South Korea, beginning with ePac Seoul.

According to Mr. Kim:“ With small and medium-sized businesses accounting for 99% of all South Koren enterprises, 89% of employment, and strong government support, we’re excited to enter this market. ePac offers game-changing flexible packaging for brands that previously had limited options for sourcing their packaging. Our customers will no longer be limited to importing their packaging, purchasing far more than they need, or applying labels to blank pouches. Our focus is on helping small brands grow with great packaging and our customers' products stand out on retail shelves and portray an impressive image on e-commerce sites.”

ePac is the industry leader in digitally printed flexible packaging, serving brands of all sizes, but in particular small and medium-sized enterprises. With a value proposition of 10-15 day turnaround, specialization in short and medium run length orders, and the elimination of plates, brands can now order to demand and avoid costly inventory and obsolescence. Built on breakthrough digital printing technology from Hewlett Packard (HP, Inc), ePac offers customizable finished pouches and roll stock with photo-quality graphics, enabling all brands to go to market faster and to rapidly make changes to packaging design.

Added Jack Knott, ePac’s CEO: “ South Korea is an advanced country technologically, and local brands will benefit greatly from our all-digital flexible packaging manufacturing platform. In addition, QR code scan rates are among the highest in the world, so our smart packaging solution, ePacConnect, will provide brands new solutions for engaging with consumers, protecting their brand, and gaining new market insights.”

About ePac Flexible Packaging

As the leading full-service provider of multiple types of flexible pouches and roll stock for small-to-medium-sized brands, ePac provides a sustainable, integrated approach with fast time to market and the highest quality, digitally printed packaging.

Formed in 2016, ePac’s founders began with a mission to provide locally-based consumer packaged goods companies the ability to compete with large brands with great packaging. ePac’s customers are predominantly locally-based small and medium-sized CPGs, many of whom are focused on creating natural and innovative products for their consumers.

In 2020 ePac Holdings Asia was established to manage the company's growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

For more information, please visit​ http://epacflexibles.kr

