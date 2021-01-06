 

As part of the liquidity contract signed by Orange with Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of 31 December 2020:

  • 0 Orange share
  • 5,473,711.29 euros

As a reminder, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

- As of 30 June 2020:

  • 955,000 Orange share
  • 40,235,031.75 euros

- As of the date of signature of the new liquidity contract on 11 February 2019:

  • 950,000 Orange shares
  • 37,913,500.00 euros

In addition, Orange publishes thereafter, for each trading day during the last 6 months of 2020, the number of transactions entered into as well as the volume of shares and the amount of equity purchased and sold.

Press contacts: +33 1 44 44 93 93

Tom Wright, tom.wright@orange.com
Olivier Emberger, olivier.emberger@orange.com

DateNumber of transactions PurchaseNumber of transactions
Sale		Quantity of
securities
purchased		Quantity of
securities sold		Equity purchasedEquity sold
01/07/2020181015,0005,000157,287.5053,400.00
02/07/2020022025,0000270,287.52
06/07/2020047041,0000452,934.69
07/07/202031055,0000587,300.000
08/07/202027034,0000359,900.000
09/07/202015018,0000188,391.990
10/07/2020424,00010,00041,600.00104,950.00
13/07/2020036025,0000267,284.51
14/07/2020058060,0000654,024.96
15/07/202004010,0000109,313.17
16/07/2020014015,0000164,752.74
17/07/2020021020,0000219,312.49
20/07/2020039040,0000443,637.49
21/07/202066970,00010,000767,332.46111,000.00
22/07/202038025,0000272,244.980
23/07/2020591155,0007,500596,112.5082,225.00
24/07/2020100065,0000694,149.930
27/07/202094077,5000808,237.440
28/07/2020383320,00025,000206,800.00260,999.97
29/07/2020064030,0000314,424.98
30/07/20202170255,00002,560,052.350
31/07/2020542147,00010,000465,488.97100,322.50
07/2020761391740,500333,5007,704,898.123,608,870.02
03/08/20203252,50012,50024,625.00125,631.24
04/08/2020015010,0000101,124.99
05/08/20201071090,5007,500906,832.1776,225.00
06/08/202048080,0000784,789.980
11/08/2020077065,0000649,452.49
12/08/2020096090,0000906,787.36
13/08/20200205,000050,500.00
14/08/202025030,0000293,889.960
18/08/20204012,5000122,225.000
19/08/2020055042,5000424,837.49
20/08/202033030,0000295,299.930
21/08/2020122212,50012,500122,500.00123,750.00
24/08/2020021022,5000225,499.98
25/08/2020172520,00017,500199,809.99177,977.48
26/08/20201690130,00001,277,808.080
27/08/202061080,0000770,364.940
28/08/20201611165,00030,0001,584,374.22288,600.00
31/08/202017576300,00050,0002,814,314.76470,884.19
08/2020815425953,000365,0009,196,834.033,621,270.22
01/09/2020172615,00012,500138,675.00116,129.96
02/09/20207245,00017,50046,000.00162,969.99
03/09/2020050050,0000472,049.94
04/09/202027040,0000369,249.970
07/09/20204314650,000110,000460,912.521,016,135.37
08/09/202027327,5007,500252,684.9670,375.00
09/09/202001420150,00001,422,221.54
10/09/2020805,000047,275.000
11/09/2020705,000047,304.980
14/09/2020598771,00081,000673,702.09771,248.28
15/09/20204427100,00085,000950,139.94808,646.95
16/09/2020095054,9530527,700.35
17/09/2020339930,95361,000297,028.56588,650.17
18/09/20207440205,00054,5001,955,541.11522,895.36
21/09/202069059,5000551,754.910
22/09/20201282,50020,00023,075.00186,604.95
23/09/20202329214,00089,0001,973,203.98822,877.90
24/09/202022033158,00085,5001,430,227.64772,174.95
25/09/2020312133200,000160,0001,791,356.121,432,817.88
28/09/2020363322,50032,500201,687.03294,742.00
29/09/2020660492437,500357,5003,874,046.603,163,549.97
30/09/20205618042,500140,000374,622.731,246,745.75
09/20201,7231,6671,690,9531,568,45315,458,488.1414,398,536.31
01/10/202030393255,000127,5002,229,141.861,111,505.69
02/10/202001590112,5000989,472.57
05/10/202002210162,50001,472,784.55
06/10/2020086067,5000624,388.18
07/10/202049238,000500344,978.264,556.64
08/10/2020060041,5000380,843.99
09/10/20200132083,5000782,532.08
12/10/2020023055,0000529,755.00
13/10/20200990105,00001,018,799.93
14/10/2020711142,5002,5001,371,723.4924,300.00
15/10/202086710,00048,00095,050.00461,760.77
16/10/202021760125,00042,0001,185,012.84399,404.99
19/10/202020226252,50022,5002,367,111.75215,545.98
20/10/202046737,50052,500348,950.01500,789.55
21/10/2020480140,00001,302,882.650
22/10/2020520140,00001,293,959.950
23/10/202003650240,00002,293,118.45
26/10/20203418126,00016,0001,181,602.89152,285.96
27/10/20201190365,00003,372,841.950
28/10/202031050,0000452,188.840
29/10/202006740478,00004,555,852.44
30/10/202096451475,000422,0004,542,199.914,060,198.33
10/20201,2342,6042,156,5002,079,00020,087,644.4019,577,895.10
02/11/202080648375,000380,0003,603,144.993,667,158.57
03/11/2020150124375,00050,0003,577,648.36483,960.46
04/11/202020441250,641375,6412,377,956.113,582,329.07
05/11/202059510300,000335,0102,868,228.983,212,291.33
06/11/202090262325,000247,4903,083,108.502,354,320.57
09/11/20201438512,500365,000118,484.443,534,149.73
10/11/202003420250,00002,475,639.77
11/11/202001670100,00001,008,498.75
12/11/202003020215,00002,205,341.00
13/11/20204017037,500117,500381,884.981,216,589.19
16/11/202001480165,00001,735,437.41
17/11/2020136221107,500257,5001,109,563.932,675,938.35
18/11/2020047040,0000419,275.54
19/11/202020432,5002,500338,262.5026,162.50
20/11/2020124712,50027,500129,837.49287,074.96
23/11/20201322072,50012,500746,579.75129,175.00
24/11/2020463765,00055,000667,724.96569,399.95
25/11/2020041050,0000523,052.96
26/11/2020098065,0000682,274.99
27/11/202002290200,00002,152,782.36
30/11/2020502632,50012,500344,724.96133,737.49
11/20208494,2691,998,1413,323,14119,347,149.9533,074,589.95
01/12/202001730135,00001,438,595.57
02/12/20204124121,000151,000223,295.121,613,693.35
03/12/2020271300200,000389,4002,094,587.214,069,209.25
04/12/202065062,500373,10026,150.003,924,584.02
07/12/202019526125,00025,0001,271,132.04255,112.50
08/12/202010818472,50092,500736,064.93945,077.40
09/12/20207614357,000100,000581,398.421,024,436.08
10/12/2020629735,00072,000359,799.91743,252.34
11/12/20201660200,00002,004,189.910
14/12/2020358020,30050,300202,433.45506,995.62
15/12/20202960180,00001,779,251.760
16/12/2020014017,5000173,635.00
17/12/20203860367,50003,550,426.990
18/12/202002520240,00002,370,132.09
21/12/202043040,0000384,474.990
22/12/2020610125,00001,197,862.780
23/12/20201623525,000200,000242,399.971,952,489.74
24/12/2020064035,0000341,980.11
29/12/202003670245,00002,417,011.01
31/12/2020459559214,000384,0002,073,449.643,738,876.08
12/20202,2213,2411,684,8002,509,80016,726,917.1225,515,080.16
H2/20207,60312,5979,223,89410,178,89488,521,931.7699,796,241.76


Attachments