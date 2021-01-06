As part of the liquidity contract signed by Orange with Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of 31 December 2020:
As a reminder, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:
- As of 30 June 2020:
- As of the date of signature of the new liquidity contract on 11 February 2019:
In addition, Orange publishes thereafter, for each trading day during the last 6 months of 2020, the number of transactions entered into as well as the volume of shares and the amount of equity purchased and sold.
Press contacts: +33 1 44 44 93 93
Tom Wright, tom.wright@orange.com
Olivier Emberger, olivier.emberger@orange.com
|Date
|Number of transactions Purchase
|Number of transactions
Sale
|Quantity of
securities
purchased
|Quantity of
securities sold
|Equity purchased
|Equity sold
|01/07/2020
|18
|10
|15,000
|5,000
|157,287.50
|53,400.00
|02/07/2020
|0
|22
|0
|25,000
|0
|270,287.52
|06/07/2020
|0
|47
|0
|41,000
|0
|452,934.69
|07/07/2020
|31
|0
|55,000
|0
|587,300.00
|0
|08/07/2020
|27
|0
|34,000
|0
|359,900.00
|0
|09/07/2020
|15
|0
|18,000
|0
|188,391.99
|0
|10/07/2020
|4
|2
|4,000
|10,000
|41,600.00
|104,950.00
|13/07/2020
|0
|36
|0
|25,000
|0
|267,284.51
|14/07/2020
|0
|58
|0
|60,000
|0
|654,024.96
|15/07/2020
|0
|4
|0
|10,000
|0
|109,313.17
|16/07/2020
|0
|14
|0
|15,000
|0
|164,752.74
|17/07/2020
|0
|21
|0
|20,000
|0
|219,312.49
|20/07/2020
|0
|39
|0
|40,000
|0
|443,637.49
|21/07/2020
|66
|9
|70,000
|10,000
|767,332.46
|111,000.00
|22/07/2020
|38
|0
|25,000
|0
|272,244.98
|0
|23/07/2020
|59
|11
|55,000
|7,500
|596,112.50
|82,225.00
|24/07/2020
|100
|0
|65,000
|0
|694,149.93
|0
|27/07/2020
|94
|0
|77,500
|0
|808,237.44
|0
|28/07/2020
|38
|33
|20,000
|25,000
|206,800.00
|260,999.97
|29/07/2020
|0
|64
|0
|30,000
|0
|314,424.98
|30/07/2020
|217
|0
|255,000
|0
|2,560,052.35
|0
|31/07/2020
|54
|21
|47,000
|10,000
|465,488.97
|100,322.50
|07/2020
|761
|391
|740,500
|333,500
|7,704,898.12
|3,608,870.02
|03/08/2020
|3
|25
|2,500
|12,500
|24,625.00
|125,631.24
|04/08/2020
|0
|15
|0
|10,000
|0
|101,124.99
|05/08/2020
|107
|10
|90,500
|7,500
|906,832.17
|76,225.00
|06/08/2020
|48
|0
|80,000
|0
|784,789.98
|0
|11/08/2020
|0
|77
|0
|65,000
|0
|649,452.49
|12/08/2020
|0
|96
|0
|90,000
|0
|906,787.36
|13/08/2020
|0
|2
|0
|5,000
|0
|50,500.00
|14/08/2020
|25
|0
|30,000
|0
|293,889.96
|0
|18/08/2020
|4
|0
|12,500
|0
|122,225.00
|0
|19/08/2020
|0
|55
|0
|42,500
|0
|424,837.49
|20/08/2020
|33
|0
|30,000
|0
|295,299.93
|0
|21/08/2020
|12
|22
|12,500
|12,500
|122,500.00
|123,750.00
|24/08/2020
|0
|21
|0
|22,500
|0
|225,499.98
|25/08/2020
|17
|25
|20,000
|17,500
|199,809.99
|177,977.48
|26/08/2020
|169
|0
|130,000
|0
|1,277,808.08
|0
|27/08/2020
|61
|0
|80,000
|0
|770,364.94
|0
|28/08/2020
|161
|1
|165,000
|30,000
|1,584,374.22
|288,600.00
|31/08/2020
|175
|76
|300,000
|50,000
|2,814,314.76
|470,884.19
|08/2020
|815
|425
|953,000
|365,000
|9,196,834.03
|3,621,270.22
|01/09/2020
|17
|26
|15,000
|12,500
|138,675.00
|116,129.96
|02/09/2020
|7
|24
|5,000
|17,500
|46,000.00
|162,969.99
|03/09/2020
|0
|50
|0
|50,000
|0
|472,049.94
|04/09/2020
|27
|0
|40,000
|0
|369,249.97
|0
|07/09/2020
|43
|146
|50,000
|110,000
|460,912.52
|1,016,135.37
|08/09/2020
|27
|3
|27,500
|7,500
|252,684.96
|70,375.00
|09/09/2020
|0
|142
|0
|150,000
|0
|1,422,221.54
|10/09/2020
|8
|0
|5,000
|0
|47,275.00
|0
|11/09/2020
|7
|0
|5,000
|0
|47,304.98
|0
|14/09/2020
|59
|87
|71,000
|81,000
|673,702.09
|771,248.28
|15/09/2020
|44
|27
|100,000
|85,000
|950,139.94
|808,646.95
|16/09/2020
|0
|95
|0
|54,953
|0
|527,700.35
|17/09/2020
|33
|99
|30,953
|61,000
|297,028.56
|588,650.17
|18/09/2020
|74
|40
|205,000
|54,500
|1,955,541.11
|522,895.36
|21/09/2020
|69
|0
|59,500
|0
|551,754.91
|0
|22/09/2020
|1
|28
|2,500
|20,000
|23,075.00
|186,604.95
|23/09/2020
|23
|29
|214,000
|89,000
|1,973,203.98
|822,877.90
|24/09/2020
|220
|33
|158,000
|85,500
|1,430,227.64
|772,174.95
|25/09/2020
|312
|133
|200,000
|160,000
|1,791,356.12
|1,432,817.88
|28/09/2020
|36
|33
|22,500
|32,500
|201,687.03
|294,742.00
|29/09/2020
|660
|492
|437,500
|357,500
|3,874,046.60
|3,163,549.97
|30/09/2020
|56
|180
|42,500
|140,000
|374,622.73
|1,246,745.75
|09/2020
|1,723
|1,667
|1,690,953
|1,568,453
|15,458,488.14
|14,398,536.31
|01/10/2020
|303
|93
|255,000
|127,500
|2,229,141.86
|1,111,505.69
|02/10/2020
|0
|159
|0
|112,500
|0
|989,472.57
|05/10/2020
|0
|221
|0
|162,500
|0
|1,472,784.55
|06/10/2020
|0
|86
|0
|67,500
|0
|624,388.18
|07/10/2020
|49
|2
|38,000
|500
|344,978.26
|4,556.64
|08/10/2020
|0
|60
|0
|41,500
|0
|380,843.99
|09/10/2020
|0
|132
|0
|83,500
|0
|782,532.08
|12/10/2020
|0
|23
|0
|55,000
|0
|529,755.00
|13/10/2020
|0
|99
|0
|105,000
|0
|1,018,799.93
|14/10/2020
|71
|1
|142,500
|2,500
|1,371,723.49
|24,300.00
|15/10/2020
|8
|67
|10,000
|48,000
|95,050.00
|461,760.77
|16/10/2020
|217
|60
|125,000
|42,000
|1,185,012.84
|399,404.99
|19/10/2020
|202
|26
|252,500
|22,500
|2,367,111.75
|215,545.98
|20/10/2020
|4
|67
|37,500
|52,500
|348,950.01
|500,789.55
|21/10/2020
|48
|0
|140,000
|0
|1,302,882.65
|0
|22/10/2020
|52
|0
|140,000
|0
|1,293,959.95
|0
|23/10/2020
|0
|365
|0
|240,000
|0
|2,293,118.45
|26/10/2020
|34
|18
|126,000
|16,000
|1,181,602.89
|152,285.96
|27/10/2020
|119
|0
|365,000
|0
|3,372,841.95
|0
|28/10/2020
|31
|0
|50,000
|0
|452,188.84
|0
|29/10/2020
|0
|674
|0
|478,000
|0
|4,555,852.44
|30/10/2020
|96
|451
|475,000
|422,000
|4,542,199.91
|4,060,198.33
|10/2020
|1,234
|2,604
|2,156,500
|2,079,000
|20,087,644.40
|19,577,895.10
|02/11/2020
|80
|648
|375,000
|380,000
|3,603,144.99
|3,667,158.57
|03/11/2020
|150
|124
|375,000
|50,000
|3,577,648.36
|483,960.46
|04/11/2020
|20
|441
|250,641
|375,641
|2,377,956.11
|3,582,329.07
|05/11/2020
|59
|510
|300,000
|335,010
|2,868,228.98
|3,212,291.33
|06/11/2020
|90
|262
|325,000
|247,490
|3,083,108.50
|2,354,320.57
|09/11/2020
|14
|385
|12,500
|365,000
|118,484.44
|3,534,149.73
|10/11/2020
|0
|342
|0
|250,000
|0
|2,475,639.77
|11/11/2020
|0
|167
|0
|100,000
|0
|1,008,498.75
|12/11/2020
|0
|302
|0
|215,000
|0
|2,205,341.00
|13/11/2020
|40
|170
|37,500
|117,500
|381,884.98
|1,216,589.19
|16/11/2020
|0
|148
|0
|165,000
|0
|1,735,437.41
|17/11/2020
|136
|221
|107,500
|257,500
|1,109,563.93
|2,675,938.35
|18/11/2020
|0
|47
|0
|40,000
|0
|419,275.54
|19/11/2020
|20
|4
|32,500
|2,500
|338,262.50
|26,162.50
|20/11/2020
|12
|47
|12,500
|27,500
|129,837.49
|287,074.96
|23/11/2020
|132
|20
|72,500
|12,500
|746,579.75
|129,175.00
|24/11/2020
|46
|37
|65,000
|55,000
|667,724.96
|569,399.95
|25/11/2020
|0
|41
|0
|50,000
|0
|523,052.96
|26/11/2020
|0
|98
|0
|65,000
|0
|682,274.99
|27/11/2020
|0
|229
|0
|200,000
|0
|2,152,782.36
|30/11/2020
|50
|26
|32,500
|12,500
|344,724.96
|133,737.49
|11/2020
|849
|4,269
|1,998,141
|3,323,141
|19,347,149.95
|33,074,589.95
|01/12/2020
|0
|173
|0
|135,000
|0
|1,438,595.57
|02/12/2020
|41
|241
|21,000
|151,000
|223,295.12
|1,613,693.35
|03/12/2020
|271
|300
|200,000
|389,400
|2,094,587.21
|4,069,209.25
|04/12/2020
|6
|506
|2,500
|373,100
|26,150.00
|3,924,584.02
|07/12/2020
|195
|26
|125,000
|25,000
|1,271,132.04
|255,112.50
|08/12/2020
|108
|184
|72,500
|92,500
|736,064.93
|945,077.40
|09/12/2020
|76
|143
|57,000
|100,000
|581,398.42
|1,024,436.08
|10/12/2020
|62
|97
|35,000
|72,000
|359,799.91
|743,252.34
|11/12/2020
|166
|0
|200,000
|0
|2,004,189.91
|0
|14/12/2020
|35
|80
|20,300
|50,300
|202,433.45
|506,995.62
|15/12/2020
|296
|0
|180,000
|0
|1,779,251.76
|0
|16/12/2020
|0
|14
|0
|17,500
|0
|173,635.00
|17/12/2020
|386
|0
|367,500
|0
|3,550,426.99
|0
|18/12/2020
|0
|252
|0
|240,000
|0
|2,370,132.09
|21/12/2020
|43
|0
|40,000
|0
|384,474.99
|0
|22/12/2020
|61
|0
|125,000
|0
|1,197,862.78
|0
|23/12/2020
|16
|235
|25,000
|200,000
|242,399.97
|1,952,489.74
|24/12/2020
|0
|64
|0
|35,000
|0
|341,980.11
|29/12/2020
|0
|367
|0
|245,000
|0
|2,417,011.01
|31/12/2020
|459
|559
|214,000
|384,000
|2,073,449.64
|3,738,876.08
|12/2020
|2,221
|3,241
|1,684,800
|2,509,800
|16,726,917.12
|25,515,080.16
|H2/2020
|7,603
|12,597
|9,223,894
|10,178,894
|88,521,931.76
|99,796,241.76
Attachments
Orange
ROUEN CEDEX, FRANCE
2021 01 06 CP Bilan_Ct_Liquidite_S2_2020 VFFILE URL | Copy the link below
2021 01 06 CP Bilan_Ct_Liquidite_S2_2020 VAFILE URL | Copy the link below
Orange LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: