As part of the liquidity contract signed by Orange with Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of 31 December 2020:

0 Orange share

5,473,711.29 euros

As a reminder, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

- As of 30 June 2020:

955,000 Orange share

40,235,031.75 euros

- As of the date of signature of the new liquidity contract on 11 February 2019:

950,000 Orange shares

37,913,500.00 euros

In addition, Orange publishes thereafter, for each trading day during the last 6 months of 2020, the number of transactions entered into as well as the volume of shares and the amount of equity purchased and sold.

Date Number of transactions Purchase Number of transactions

Sale Quantity of

securities

purchased Quantity of

securities sold Equity purchased Equity sold 01/07/2020 18 10 15,000 5,000 157,287.50 53,400.00 02/07/2020 0 22 0 25,000 0 270,287.52 06/07/2020 0 47 0 41,000 0 452,934.69 07/07/2020 31 0 55,000 0 587,300.00 0 08/07/2020 27 0 34,000 0 359,900.00 0 09/07/2020 15 0 18,000 0 188,391.99 0 10/07/2020 4 2 4,000 10,000 41,600.00 104,950.00 13/07/2020 0 36 0 25,000 0 267,284.51 14/07/2020 0 58 0 60,000 0 654,024.96 15/07/2020 0 4 0 10,000 0 109,313.17 16/07/2020 0 14 0 15,000 0 164,752.74 17/07/2020 0 21 0 20,000 0 219,312.49 20/07/2020 0 39 0 40,000 0 443,637.49 21/07/2020 66 9 70,000 10,000 767,332.46 111,000.00 22/07/2020 38 0 25,000 0 272,244.98 0 23/07/2020 59 11 55,000 7,500 596,112.50 82,225.00 24/07/2020 100 0 65,000 0 694,149.93 0 27/07/2020 94 0 77,500 0 808,237.44 0 28/07/2020 38 33 20,000 25,000 206,800.00 260,999.97 29/07/2020 0 64 0 30,000 0 314,424.98 30/07/2020 217 0 255,000 0 2,560,052.35 0 31/07/2020 54 21 47,000 10,000 465,488.97 100,322.50 07/2020 761 391 740,500 333,500 7,704,898.12 3,608,870.02 03/08/2020 3 25 2,500 12,500 24,625.00 125,631.24 04/08/2020 0 15 0 10,000 0 101,124.99 05/08/2020 107 10 90,500 7,500 906,832.17 76,225.00 06/08/2020 48 0 80,000 0 784,789.98 0 11/08/2020 0 77 0 65,000 0 649,452.49 12/08/2020 0 96 0 90,000 0 906,787.36 13/08/2020 0 2 0 5,000 0 50,500.00 14/08/2020 25 0 30,000 0 293,889.96 0 18/08/2020 4 0 12,500 0 122,225.00 0 19/08/2020 0 55 0 42,500 0 424,837.49 20/08/2020 33 0 30,000 0 295,299.93 0 21/08/2020 12 22 12,500 12,500 122,500.00 123,750.00 24/08/2020 0 21 0 22,500 0 225,499.98 25/08/2020 17 25 20,000 17,500 199,809.99 177,977.48 26/08/2020 169 0 130,000 0 1,277,808.08 0 27/08/2020 61 0 80,000 0 770,364.94 0 28/08/2020 161 1 165,000 30,000 1,584,374.22 288,600.00 31/08/2020 175 76 300,000 50,000 2,814,314.76 470,884.19 08/2020 815 425 953,000 365,000 9,196,834.03 3,621,270.22 01/09/2020 17 26 15,000 12,500 138,675.00 116,129.96 02/09/2020 7 24 5,000 17,500 46,000.00 162,969.99 03/09/2020 0 50 0 50,000 0 472,049.94 04/09/2020 27 0 40,000 0 369,249.97 0 07/09/2020 43 146 50,000 110,000 460,912.52 1,016,135.37 08/09/2020 27 3 27,500 7,500 252,684.96 70,375.00 09/09/2020 0 142 0 150,000 0 1,422,221.54 10/09/2020 8 0 5,000 0 47,275.00 0 11/09/2020 7 0 5,000 0 47,304.98 0 14/09/2020 59 87 71,000 81,000 673,702.09 771,248.28 15/09/2020 44 27 100,000 85,000 950,139.94 808,646.95 16/09/2020 0 95 0 54,953 0 527,700.35 17/09/2020 33 99 30,953 61,000 297,028.56 588,650.17 18/09/2020 74 40 205,000 54,500 1,955,541.11 522,895.36 21/09/2020 69 0 59,500 0 551,754.91 0 22/09/2020 1 28 2,500 20,000 23,075.00 186,604.95 23/09/2020 23 29 214,000 89,000 1,973,203.98 822,877.90 24/09/2020 220 33 158,000 85,500 1,430,227.64 772,174.95 25/09/2020 312 133 200,000 160,000 1,791,356.12 1,432,817.88 28/09/2020 36 33 22,500 32,500 201,687.03 294,742.00 29/09/2020 660 492 437,500 357,500 3,874,046.60 3,163,549.97 30/09/2020 56 180 42,500 140,000 374,622.73 1,246,745.75 09/2020 1,723 1,667 1,690,953 1,568,453 15,458,488.14 14,398,536.31 01/10/2020 303 93 255,000 127,500 2,229,141.86 1,111,505.69 02/10/2020 0 159 0 112,500 0 989,472.57 05/10/2020 0 221 0 162,500 0 1,472,784.55 06/10/2020 0 86 0 67,500 0 624,388.18 07/10/2020 49 2 38,000 500 344,978.26 4,556.64 08/10/2020 0 60 0 41,500 0 380,843.99 09/10/2020 0 132 0 83,500 0 782,532.08 12/10/2020 0 23 0 55,000 0 529,755.00 13/10/2020 0 99 0 105,000 0 1,018,799.93 14/10/2020 71 1 142,500 2,500 1,371,723.49 24,300.00 15/10/2020 8 67 10,000 48,000 95,050.00 461,760.77 16/10/2020 217 60 125,000 42,000 1,185,012.84 399,404.99 19/10/2020 202 26 252,500 22,500 2,367,111.75 215,545.98 20/10/2020 4 67 37,500 52,500 348,950.01 500,789.55 21/10/2020 48 0 140,000 0 1,302,882.65 0 22/10/2020 52 0 140,000 0 1,293,959.95 0 23/10/2020 0 365 0 240,000 0 2,293,118.45 26/10/2020 34 18 126,000 16,000 1,181,602.89 152,285.96 27/10/2020 119 0 365,000 0 3,372,841.95 0 28/10/2020 31 0 50,000 0 452,188.84 0 29/10/2020 0 674 0 478,000 0 4,555,852.44 30/10/2020 96 451 475,000 422,000 4,542,199.91 4,060,198.33 10/2020 1,234 2,604 2,156,500 2,079,000 20,087,644.40 19,577,895.10 02/11/2020 80 648 375,000 380,000 3,603,144.99 3,667,158.57 03/11/2020 150 124 375,000 50,000 3,577,648.36 483,960.46 04/11/2020 20 441 250,641 375,641 2,377,956.11 3,582,329.07 05/11/2020 59 510 300,000 335,010 2,868,228.98 3,212,291.33 06/11/2020 90 262 325,000 247,490 3,083,108.50 2,354,320.57 09/11/2020 14 385 12,500 365,000 118,484.44 3,534,149.73 10/11/2020 0 342 0 250,000 0 2,475,639.77 11/11/2020 0 167 0 100,000 0 1,008,498.75 12/11/2020 0 302 0 215,000 0 2,205,341.00 13/11/2020 40 170 37,500 117,500 381,884.98 1,216,589.19 16/11/2020 0 148 0 165,000 0 1,735,437.41 17/11/2020 136 221 107,500 257,500 1,109,563.93 2,675,938.35 18/11/2020 0 47 0 40,000 0 419,275.54 19/11/2020 20 4 32,500 2,500 338,262.50 26,162.50 20/11/2020 12 47 12,500 27,500 129,837.49 287,074.96 23/11/2020 132 20 72,500 12,500 746,579.75 129,175.00 24/11/2020 46 37 65,000 55,000 667,724.96 569,399.95 25/11/2020 0 41 0 50,000 0 523,052.96 26/11/2020 0 98 0 65,000 0 682,274.99 27/11/2020 0 229 0 200,000 0 2,152,782.36 30/11/2020 50 26 32,500 12,500 344,724.96 133,737.49 11/2020 849 4,269 1,998,141 3,323,141 19,347,149.95 33,074,589.95 01/12/2020 0 173 0 135,000 0 1,438,595.57 02/12/2020 41 241 21,000 151,000 223,295.12 1,613,693.35 03/12/2020 271 300 200,000 389,400 2,094,587.21 4,069,209.25 04/12/2020 6 506 2,500 373,100 26,150.00 3,924,584.02 07/12/2020 195 26 125,000 25,000 1,271,132.04 255,112.50 08/12/2020 108 184 72,500 92,500 736,064.93 945,077.40 09/12/2020 76 143 57,000 100,000 581,398.42 1,024,436.08 10/12/2020 62 97 35,000 72,000 359,799.91 743,252.34 11/12/2020 166 0 200,000 0 2,004,189.91 0 14/12/2020 35 80 20,300 50,300 202,433.45 506,995.62 15/12/2020 296 0 180,000 0 1,779,251.76 0 16/12/2020 0 14 0 17,500 0 173,635.00 17/12/2020 386 0 367,500 0 3,550,426.99 0 18/12/2020 0 252 0 240,000 0 2,370,132.09 21/12/2020 43 0 40,000 0 384,474.99 0 22/12/2020 61 0 125,000 0 1,197,862.78 0 23/12/2020 16 235 25,000 200,000 242,399.97 1,952,489.74 24/12/2020 0 64 0 35,000 0 341,980.11 29/12/2020 0 367 0 245,000 0 2,417,011.01 31/12/2020 459 559 214,000 384,000 2,073,449.64 3,738,876.08 12/2020 2,221 3,241 1,684,800 2,509,800 16,726,917.12 25,515,080.16 H2/2020 7,603 12,597 9,223,894 10,178,894 88,521,931.76 99,796,241.76





