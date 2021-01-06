NEW YORK, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) Market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The MOOC market size is projected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026, from USD 4.6 Billion in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 32.8% during 2021-2026.

Latest published market study on Global Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) Market Size, Share & Industry Report with Pie Chart, data Tables, high level qualitative chapters & Graphs is available now to provide complete assessment of the Market highlighting evolving trends, Measures taken up by players, current-to-future scenario analysis & growth factors validated with Viewpoints extracted via Industry experts and Consultants. Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) market research report has been produced by including highly developed insight and analysis which furnishes maximum benefits to the industry. This market report makes use of most modern tools & techniques for collecting, researching, analyzing and estimating market data. The Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) report brings into light key industry trends, market size, market share estimates, and sales volume that assist industry to speculate the strategies to enhance return on investment (ROI).

Well-Established Participants in the Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC) Market are Coursera, edX, Pluralsight, Edureka, Alison, Udacity, Udemy, Miríadax, Jigsaw Academy, Simplilearn, iversity, Intellipaat, Edmodo, FutureLearn, LinkedIn, NovoEd, Open2Study, WizIQ, Skillshare, XuetangX, Federica, Linkstreet Learning, Khan Academy, and Kadenze.

Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) are the final stage in distance education, as these offer public educational resources to the students all around the world. They are designed to be scalable to large online masses, with free participation, and without formal requirements to provide the opportunity to learn through hundreds of public and private universities or organizations for millions of individuals around the world. However, since MOOCs became mainstream in 2012, their completion rates remain a highly debated subject.

A massive open online course (MOOC) is a web-based distance learning program designed for the participation of large numbers of geographically dispersed students. Courses related subjects, such as technology, business, and science, are considered under the scope of the report. Technology includes computer science, IT, and data analytics and statistics, the business consists of, finance, marketing, entrepreneurship, leadership, and strategy. In contrast, the science segment includes electronics, physics, chemistry, life sciences, and engineering. Apart from the mentioned segments, rest is covered under other subject types.

Many product developments are also initiated by the companies worldwide which are also accelerating the growth of Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) Market.

For instance,

In October 2018, edX introduced 9 new Master’s degree programs from top global institutions in highly in-demand subjects, such as data science, cybersecurity, computer science, analytics, and supply chain management. The enhanced version of the MicroMasters Program can be stacked into a fully online Master’s degree program, thus strengthening the Master’s degree application. In June 2018, LinkedIn partnered with LMS providers - Cornerstone OnDemand and SAP SuccessFactors - to boost LinkedIn learner’s growth and reach on respective company websites. IN March 2018, Coursera partnered with 5 universities to expand its Master’s and Bachelor’s degree offerings to drive more learner base. IT would help the company expand its presence in universities to provide full degree courses. In May 2020, edX Inc. launched a worldwide activity to assist colleges confronting the challenge of actualizing compelling online instructing and learning. The company is offering access to ability and substance for complimentary, edX is making a difference, colleges are making plans for the up and coming semester when a vast majority of campuses are likely to be closed or mostly closed. This launch will help the company to strengthen its brand in the MOOCs market. In March 2020, Udacity, Inc. entered into a partnership with Nutanix, which is engaged in cloud computing. Through this partnership, the company offers a modern Hybrid Cloud Nanodegree Program. This program will upgrade learning openings within the developing cloud innovations showcase that are basic for organizations to uplevel their IT foundation. This partnership helps the company to increase its courses category for cloud computing.

Partnership, joint ventures and other strategies enhances the company market share with increased coverage and presence. It also provides the benefit for organization to improve their offering for Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs).

MOOC (Massive Open Online Course) Market: Competitive Scenario

The MOOC market comprises numerous players that invite considerable competition. The players in the MOOC market are trying to upgrade their services and features to facilitate a seamless experience for the end-user. The government support for the efficient functioning of MOOCs through expanding broadband connectivity across remote and rural regions is also bringing considerable growth opportunities for the MOOC market to magnify its consumer base.

Collaborations and partnerships with renowned organizations are important for the players in the MOOC market to imply quality training and teaching. For instance, IBM and National Skill Development Corporation have joined hands to provide training on emerging technologies such as Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and machine learning. Such developments bring extensive growth opportunities.

A global Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) market report encompasses the study about the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, possible future trends & market demand. The use of established statistical tools and coherent models for analysis and forecasting of market data makes this report outshining. Market drivers and market restraints estimated in this marketing report makes aware about how the product is getting utilized in the recent period and also gives estimations about the future usage. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein each segment is benchmarked based on its market size, growth rate & general attractiveness.

Businesses can accomplish knowledge about complete background analysis of the industry which includes an assessment of the parental market. Large scale Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) market research report deals with the analysis of the up-and-coming trends along with major drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities in the market for ABC industry. The data and information covered in the report are obtained from reliable sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals & others and were checked and validated by the market experts. This Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) market analysis report spans the different segments of the market analysis that today’s business demand.

Key Questions addressed by the report:

Where will all these developments take the industry in the mid to long-term?

What are the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the MOOC Market?

How will technologies aid in MOOC growth and adoption?

What are the MOOC solutions to overcome challenges?

Which are the leading players operating in the Massive Open Online Course Market?

How is the market segmented into different courses, user types, and components?

What is the role of Gamification, Big Data, Analytics, Cloud and SMAC convergence in MOOC industry?

How is the market segmented into 5 major regions–North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America?

Target Audience:



MOOC companies

Gamification companies

Executives and IT leaders

LMS and eLearning providers

Consumer electronics companies

Telecom and ICT solution providers

Corporate training service providers

Enterprise L&D executives and managers

