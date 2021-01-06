NORWALK, Conn., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than 14,000 industry practitioners have signed up to hear from 30 of the industry’s leading brokerage firms, along with 10 of the most dynamic coaches and trainers, at the largest real estate virtual event yet. Tomorrow, RISMedia and the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) are co-presenting “Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Year,” an action-packed, full-day, virtual educational event, to help real estate professionals kick off the new year like a rock star!



"Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Year" also celebrates women in real estate—tune in to the "Women in Real Estate: Addressing Leadership and Diversity in 2021" session—which coincides with the January issue of Real Estate magazine, which honors the achievements of many women whose careers have changed the real estate industry for the better. You can view this special issue here.

“Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Year” will run tomorrow from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. ET. The one-day inspirational, motivational and skill-building event will be one of the industry’s largest and most viewed events of the year.

The roster of real estate leaders participating in “Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Year” is a “who’s who” of the industry’s most successful brokerage and sales professionals. Every one of these leaders is committed to providing attendees with valuable take-home, actionable information to help them immediately compete for more new business in 2021.

This one-day learning opportunity features more than 20 educational sessions and 80 speakers, including Brian Buffini, founder and chairman of Buffini & Company, and Dr. Lawrence Yun, chief economist, NAR, followed by two separate tracks for brokers and agents. Sessions will be packed with straight-to-the-point discussions that will better equip real estate professionals to increase business amid the disruption speeding through the real estate business landscape.

"Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Year" will address the rapidly evolving changes and opportunities for our industry, bringing together the most important stakeholders who will shape the conversation for this year and beyond.



