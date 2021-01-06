NASHUA, N.H., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD), a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions, today announced that it will participate in the 10th Annual LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event, January 6-8 and 11-14, 2021.



Michael Klein, Chairman and CEO, will host 1x1 meetings and will participate in a panel, Innovations in Cancer Diagnostics, on Thursday, January 7th at 4pm EST.

Mr. Klein’s focus in diagnostics will be on iCAD’s newly launched ProFound AI Risk offering. This new breast cancer screening capability is the first and only commercially available clinical decision support tool that provides an accurate 2-year risk estimation based solely on a screening mammogram. Compelling research published in Radiology concluded that the ProFound AI Risk model is effective at identifying women at high likelihood of being diagnosed with breast cancer within two years of a negative screening mammogram and in possible need of supplemental screening.

To register to listen to the presentation or to request a meeting, visit: http://lifesci.events/LifeSci2021

About iCAD, Inc.

Headquartered in Nashua, NH, iCAD is a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions. For more information, visit www.icadmed.com .

