SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: METX) (“Meten EdtechX” or the “Company”), a leading English language training (“ELT”) service provider in China, today announced the appointment of Audit Alliance LLP (“Audit Alliance”) as the Company’s independent auditor [effective on January 7, 2021].



Audit Alliance replaces KPMG Huazhen LLP (“KPMG”), previously the independent auditor for the Company. The appointment of Audit Alliance was made after a careful and thorough evaluation process and has been recommended for approval by the audit committee of the board (the “Board”) of directors of the Company, and approved by the Board on December 29, 2020.

The consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries as of and for the period from September 27, 2019 (inception) to December 31, 2019 and the consolidated financial statements of the Meten International Education Group and its subsidiaries as of as of December 31, 2018 and 2019 did not contain any adverse opinion or disclaimer of opinion, nor were they qualified or modified as to uncertainty, audit scope or accounting principles. The decision to change independent auditor was not the result of any disagreement between the Company and KMPG on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure, or auditing scope or procedure.

The Company is working closely with Audit Alliance and KPMG to ensure a seamless transition.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude to the KPMG team for their professionalism and quality of services rendered to the Company over the past years.

About Meten EdtechX

Meten EdtechX is a leading ELT service provider in China, delivering English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals. Through a sophisticated digital platform and nationwide network of learning centers, the Company provides its services under three industry-leading brands: Meten (adult and junior ELT services), ABC (primarily junior ELT services) and Likeshuo (online ELT). It offers superior teaching quality and student satisfaction, which are underpinned by cutting edge technology deployed across its business, including AI-driven centralized teaching and management systems that record and analyze learning processes in real time.

The Company is committed to improving the overall English language competence and competitiveness of the Chinese population to keep abreast of the rapid development of globalization. Its experienced management is focused on further developing its digital platform and expanding its network of learning centers to deliver a continually evolving service offerings to a growing number of students across China.

For more information about Meten EdtechX, please visit: https://investor.metenedu-edtechx.com/.

