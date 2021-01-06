Dallas, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thryv, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY), the provider of Thryv® software, the fully integrated, end-to-end customer experience platform for small businesses, announces milestones reached for ThryvPaySM, as well as enhancements to the software, allowing small businesses to offer safer, contactless customer interactions, such as sending invoices and processing payments the way today’s consumers have come to expect.

ThryvPay Surpasses $2 Million in Payment Volume

ThryvPay, the payment processing service designed specifically for service-driven small business, launched in late October 2020. In its first two months, ThryvPay reached a remarkable milestone, with users processing more than $2 million in total payment volume with more than 6,100 transactions completed.

Thryv is on pace to sign up 900 merchants into ThryvPay within 90 days of launching the new feature. Users have quickly adopted ThryvPay as their primary payment processing service thanks to competitive flat-rate fees, ACH capabilities, payment scheduling and the added ability to offset credit card processing fees by passing a convenience fee to customers. They also love additional benefits, such as allowing their customers to leave tips.

“We seldom receive tips from customers, however having the ability to receive tips from ThryvPay has increased the number of tips. Our crews are happy,” said Andy Corman, owner of AC Trash Hauling & More in Noblesville, Ind.

Current Thryv users can access ThryvPay directly through their Thryv dashboard today.

“It’s obvious that contactless payment options are the wave of the future for both business owners and their customers,” said Ryan Cantor, Thryv’s VP of Product and Marketing. “When 64 percent of consumers say they could go an entire month without ever using cash, small business owners better have a plan in place to honor those wishes. ThryvPay, paired with the rest of Thryv’s end-to-end customer experience platform, answers that call easily.”

Thryv’s payment-related offerings uniquely cater to service-oriented small businesses and continue to rapidly evolve to create a full solution for small businesses of all types. This well-rounded approach to modern payment capabilities includes creating electronic estimates and invoices, real-time payment tracking, choice of payment processors, including ThryvPay, and integration with apps like Square and PayPal. Thryv also integrates with the ecommerce platform, Shopify, and will soon add Clover to the Thryv App Market, for businesses using point-of-sale payment devices.

NEW: Enhanced Contactless Payment Options

Thryv continues to support safe and contactless payments by launching pay by SMS capabilities. With this new feature, Thryv users can now request payments over SMS text, the increasingly preferred method of consumer communication. In fact, more than half of consumers say they’d like to hear from business over SMS text, but only about 20 percent of businesses connect with them this way.

With the addition of pay by SMS text, business owners using Thryv now have four options to take payments: charge a credit/debit card, processing ACH payment, record payment (such as cash, check) or collect through their client’s mobile device using SMS text. When the “Send Payment Link” option is chosen, Thryv automatically sends a link to the consumer’s mobile device, from which they can click and pay the invoice.

“Small businesses offering pay by SMS are at a big advantage over their competitors – even large brands,” Cantor said. “Today’s consumers are demanding contactless payment options, like paying via SMS text. In fact, two-thirds of consumers say they’ll switch to a business that has contactless payment options over a business they’ve actually been loyal to. That’s a game-changer for today’s small businesses who can now provide this service.”

About Thryv Holdings, Inc.

The company owns the easy-to-use Thryv® end-to-end customer experience software built for small business that helps over 40,000 SaaS clients with the daily demands of running a business. With Thryv, they can get the job, manage the job and get credit. Thryv’s award-winning platform provides modernized business functions, allowing small-to-medium-sized businesses (SMB) to reach more customers, stay organized, get paid faster and generate reviews. These include building a digital customer database, automated marketing through email and text, updating business listings across the internet, scheduling online appointments, sending notifications and reminders, managing ratings and reviews, generating estimates and invoices and processing payments.

Thryv supports franchise operators and multi-location business owners with Hub by Thryv™, a software console that enables businesses managers to oversee their operations using the Thryv software.

Thryv also connects local businesses to consumer services through our search, display and social media management products, our print directories featuring The Real Yellow Pages® tagline, and our local search portals, which operate under the DexKnows.com®, Superpages.com® and Yellowpages.com URLs and reach some 35 million monthly visitors. For more information about the company, visit thryv.com.

Thryv delivers business services to more than 360,000 SMBs across America that enable them to compete and win in today’s economy.

Learn more about Thryv on LinkedIn and Medium.

Media Contact:

Paige Blankenship

Thryv, Inc.

972.453.3012

paige.blankenship@thryv.com

Investor Contact:

Cameron Lessard

Thryv, Inc.

214.773.7022

cameron.lessard@thryv.com

KJ Christopher

Thryv, Inc.

972.453.7068

KJ.Christopher@thryv.com

