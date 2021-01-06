City of Industry, CA, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles web design agency Web Design Xpert offers custom web design solutions , including custom brochure websites, custom Wordpress websites and blogs, and custom Ecommerce websites with Wordpress and Woocommerce, or Shopify. Web Design Xpert launches new Q1 2021 custom web design packages that start at $299 for the Basic Web Design package.

The Basic Web Design package is perfect for businesses with a smaller budget that need a professional starter website. At $299, this package includes a beautifully designed 1 to 3 page custom website built using Wordpress, the world’s most powerful and popular website platform. Websites are fully responsive, which means it will look great across all devices, whether it is desktop, tablet or mobile.

The Business Web Design package, at $999, is ideal for most businesses. It is affordable, but comes jam packed with features to help your business thrive. These benefits and features include strong action calls, a powerful Dashboard, multi-device favicon, caching for site speed, tap-to-call and tap-to-email on mobile, spam-free contact form, Google Analytics integration, blog capability and much more!

The Ecommerce Web Design package, at $2999, is perfect for business owners looking to sell through their website, and capture part of the $800 billion dollars in sales (statistic from Q4 2020) ecommerce market share. We use WooCommerce and Shopify for our ecommerce web design for maximum SEO (search engine visibility) and ease of use. Not only will clients get a beautifully designed ecommerce website, Web Design Xpert also take care of everything under the hood such as shipping integration, credit card integration, PayPal integration, etc., so clients can focus on running your business.

Recent websites include Company Database, Bonsai Plant and Los Angeles Painter Pros. More websites are available on the portfolio at https://www.webdesignxpert.com/portfolio/.

The team at Web Design Xpert has over 20 years of the experience building websites for businesses across virtually every industry. They are standing by ready to help business owners with their website. For more information or get started with your next website project, please visit https://www.webdesignxpert.com or https://www.webdesignxpert.com/pricing/.

Media Contact: Web Design Xpert (888) 973-7848





This news has been published for the above source. Web Design Xpert [ID=16274]

Disclaimer: The PR is provided "as is", without warranty of any kind, express or implied: The content publisher provides the information without warranty of any kind. We also do not accept any responsibility or liability for the legal facts, content accuracy, photos, videos. if you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.





