Q Grips reviews

New York, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What is Q Grips?

Q Grips is a special earwax cleaner. A spiral-shaped tip is attached to its front end. This is so short that it does not penetrate so deeply into the ear canal and should thus prevent injuries to the eardrum. The spiral tips of the earwax remover are also comparatively soft and, according to the supplier, cannot cause any injuries in the ear canal. Once the Q Grips has been inserted into the ear canal, it can be turned again and again in one direction with the hand. This serves to catch the earwax in the ear cleaning spiral. When you pull the earwax remover out of the ear, the earwax can be removed. The manufacturer also repeatedly emphasises that you can save waste by using the Q Grips. The spiral tips are said to be reusable and thus produce significantly less waste than conventional cotton swabs.

Why do I need this earwax remover?

Many people use ear cleaners regularly. There are many reasons for this. Some people feel that the earwax clogs the ear canal and thus negatively affects hearing. Others simply find the earwax unpleasant and therefore want to remove it. Still others use ear cleaners for purely aesthetic reasons - for example, because they are afraid the earwax might be seen by other people.

In some cases, however, regular ear cleaning is also necessary for medical reasons. This is the case, for example, when the body produces too much earwax or the self-cleaning mechanism of the ear does not work or does not work properly. In these cases, you not only have the feeling that your ears are blocked. The earwax actually collects in the ear canal and can then worsen the hearing sensation.

The Q Grips earwax remover is actually suitable for all people who count themselves in one of the above groups. Whether you want to clean your ears for aesthetic reasons or are uncomfortable with earwax in the ear canal, an earwax remover can bring the desired cleaning. However, people who have blocked ears due to illness should discuss the use of the Q Grips with their doctor beforehand. Further info and a discount can be found here on the official website!

Q Grips rating and recommendation

The manufacturer of the Q Grips promises an ear cleaner that produces less waste compared to cotton swabs and other methods of ear cleaning and cleans the ears more gently but also more efficiently.

A positive effect in terms of waste reduction can definitely be seen with this ear cleaner. The handle, which is made of high-quality plastic compounds, can be used for years - as long as it does not break. The spiral tips, on the other hand, can be washed off and reused after a single use. After some time, however, they should of course be replaced. Nevertheless, the few tips that have to be thrown away per year are only a fraction of what the use of cotton buds produces in waste.

According to the supplier, the plastic from which the handle is made is non-toxic and very stable. If this is indeed the case, the risk of slipping with the earwax remover is relatively low. The spiral tips are made of plastic and silicone and are therefore rather soft. According to the supplier, they adapt ideally to the ear canal and also reach places in the ear canal that cannot be reached with other ear cleaning products.

--- Visit the official website here! ---

Q Grips technical facts

Handle made of high-quality plastic compounds

Spiral tips made of plastic and silicone

Q Grips quality features

There are indications that the Q Grips is of good quality. However, this is not confirmed by seals or certificates. For example, the seller of the ear cleaners offers a guarantee of one or two years if a surcharge is paid. If the earwax removers would usually break in this period of time, such a guarantee would probably not be offered.

The fact that the provider cares about the security of its customers' data is shown by the fact that payment is only possible by credit card or PayPal. This ensures that no sensitive account data has to be given. In addition, the payment process is encrypted.

Q Grips reviews

Online you will find numerous reviews from people who have already tried the Q Grips. Even at first glance it is noticeable: The reviews are very positive. Users report that ear care is much easier thanks to the Q Grips and that they save a lot of time. The pleasant feeling with which the ear cleaner removes earwax is also frequently mentioned. In addition, according to users, this special earwax remover cannot be inserted very deeply into the ear - so the risk of injury is much lower than with conventional cotton swabs. The compact size of the device for cleaning the ears is praised by some users, as this makes the Q Grips particularly suitable for travelling. The fact that 16 spiral tips are included with an order is also mentioned positively in the reviews. Visit the official website to see more customer reviews!

Where can I order Q Grips?

You can order the ear cleaner from the Q-Grips shop. This is the official sales page of the supplier. It provides you with some information about the earwax remover and offers you a simple order form.

As soon as you enter the page, you will be shown the discount you will receive on your order. According to the provider, this is a whopping 50 per cent. You actually get this discount if you order one Q Grips. If you want to buy two of the ear cleaners, you will get an even bigger discount. If you buy three Q Grips, the unit price is reduced even further.

If you are not quite sure whether the Q Grips deliver what the manufacturer promises in terms of quality, you can purchase a one-year guarantee or a two-year guarantee for a small extra charge.

In the next step, the provider of the Q Grips needs your contact information. To do this, you must enter your first and last name, your e-mail address and your telephone number in the following form. You will then be asked for the shipping details. You must enter the following data:

Country

Location

Address

State

Postcode

You will then see the amount of the discount you will receive. You will also find a note that shipping is free for your order. To complete your order, you only need your credit card number, its validity and the check digit. By clicking on "Pay now", all data will be transmitted to the merchant, who will then prepare and ship your order. Visit the official website here to find a discounted price!

Who is the provider of the product?

ECOMM MOVADGENCY S.L.

E-Mail: contact@ecomerzpro.net

General information on the subject of ear cleaners

There are countless different ear cleaners on the market, all of which have one goal: To rid the user's ears of earwax. Some products are actually able to do this. Others, however, seem almost ineffective. Cotton swabs are used particularly often - but ear, nose and throat specialists have been advising against them for years. Possible alternatives are:

rinses performed by the doctor

Ear candles, the application of which is time-consuming and usually cannot be done alone

various sprays that may cause earache in some users.

Ear cleaners like the Q Grips, which are as easy to use as cotton swabs but, according to the suppliers, are much safer and more effective.

Known FAQ about this product

Why do people need to clean their ears?

Many people clean their ears because they feel disturbed by the wax in their ears. However, such cleaning is not necessarily necessary. Some people are not bothered by the earwax. The manual removal of earwax becomes important when too much wax forms or the self-cleaning mechanism of the ear canal does not function optimally. This can lead to large accumulations of earwax, which can restrict hearing and feel uncomfortable in the ear canal.

What are the methods for cleaning ears?

There are three methods for cleaning the ears:

the mechanical removal

the chemical-physical removal

the combination of both methods

Doctors often resort to rinses to remove earwax. This is a type of mechanical removal. Those who want to clean their ears themselves, on the other hand, often use cotton swabs, which are also used for mechanical removal, or various sprays, which are used for chemical-physical removal.

Why are conventional cotton swabs not recommended?

Although cotton buds have been one of the most popular utensils for cleaning the ears for decades, they have been increasingly discouraged in recent years. This is simply because cotton buds are very long and thin. The entire length of the cotton swab fits into the ear canal. If you slip when cleaning your ears and insert the swab too deeply into the ear canal, you can injure the ear canal or even the eardrum. Under certain circumstances, such an injury can have serious consequences and even lead to deafness.

What are the advantages of ear cleaners like the Q Grips?

An ear cleaner, like the Q Grips, has a very special advantage over cotton swabs: Only the tip can be inserted into the ear. The handle is too thick to penetrate the ear canal. The risk of suffering an injury during ear cleaning is thus considerably reduced.

But Q Grips has another advantage. The tip resembles a spiral. If the Q Grips is now rotated in the ear canal, the earwax collects in the spaces between the spiral. As soon as the tip is pulled out of the ear, the wax can be easily disposed of.

Are there any other alternatives to cotton buds?

Besides an ear cleaner like Q Grips, there are of course a few other alternatives for cleaning your ears at home. Some ear doctors recommend dissolving a teaspoon of salt in 100 millilitres of lukewarm water. According to the doctors, a small amount of this salt water can be dribbled into the ear - this is supposed to loosen the earwax. However, this method is only used recommended for adults. Another alternative to cotton buds are the so-called ear candles.

How long does the delivery for Q Grips take?

How long it takes for your ordered Q Grips to arrive depends on where you live. Customers living in Europe, the USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea and China can expect a delivery time of between ten and 15 days. In exceptional cases, delivery can take up to 21 days. People living in Portugal, Latin America, Africa or Asia, on the other hand, can expect a delivery time of between 15 and 30 days.

Can one's own Q Grips order be tracked?

Once you have filled out the order form and paid, you will receive an email from ecomerzPRO after 48 to 72 hours. This email will contain a tracking code. With this code and your email address, you can find out where your order is and how long it will take for the ear cleaner to arrive.

Remember, however, that the logistics company that handles the delivery often takes between three and seven days to activate the online tracking.

How can the Q Grips order be cancelled?

You have twelve hours after placing your order to cancel it. Once these twelve hours have passed, your order has already been processed - therefore no cancellation is possible from this point on.

How can the ear cleaner be returned?

If you have missed the cancellation period or are unhappy with the product, you can return it to the retailer after you have received it. In principle, you have up to 14 days after the delivery arrives. If you return the ear cleaner within this period, you will get your money back. After the 14-day period has expired, it is no longer possible to return the ear cleaner.

A return will also not be accepted if you have already unpacked or even used the Q Grips. The costs for the return shipment must be borne by the buyer.

What is covered by the optional warranty?

You have the option of taking out a guarantee for your Q Grips for an additional charge. This allows you to return your ear cleaner if:

the Q Grips is delivered in poor condition

damage occurs which is attributable to the manufacturer

the product is defective

In order to get your money back in such a case, you must send photos or videos of the damage to the dealer.

Excluded from the guarantee are:

Damage caused to the product after delivery (by the customer)

Damage that occurs as a result of poor care of the product.

Damage that occurs as a result of improper use

What payment options are available?

The provider of the Q Grips allows payment via credit card and via PayPal.

--- Get the Best Price Right Here ---

About

Mike Vaughn is a blogger from a bigger enthusiastic team which loves to review products based on personal research.

His contact E-Mail is mvaughn-revs@gmail.com. Feel free to contact him every time you like.

