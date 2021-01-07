BARNSTABLE, Mass., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John Makilya demonstrates how selected projects in water, beef, dairy, savings and credit, coffee, and other sectors qualify as sustainable community-owned enterprises in his new book titled “Sustainable Community-Owned Enterprises” (published by Archway Publishing).

The book lays out the ingredients of a successful and sustainable community-owned enterprise. Makilya makes a brief account of the concept of indigenous communities working together for a common good “Sustainable Community-Owned Enterprises” models successful community-owned enterprises by employing all the necessary ingredients for a profitable and beneficial enterprise. Makilya also includes an account of unsuccessful community-owned enterprises.

“I would like readers to learn that low income people, who do not have resources to invest in the stock market, can pool resources and employ professional management to run their enterprise and distribute benefits to their members just like a corporation distributes dividends to its stockholders,” the author says.

Makilya is available for purchase online at the Archway link above, at Barnes & Noble and on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/Sustainable-Community-owned-Enterprises-John-Makilya/dp/1480894745

“Sustainable Community-Owned Enterprises”

By John Makilya

Softcover | 7.5 x 9.25 in | 162 pages | ISBN 9781480894747

E-Book | 162 pages | ISBN 9781480894730

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

John Makilya native of Kenya, has spent the bulk of his career working with communities to establish and implement sustainable community-owned enterprises. He designed and implemented management, accounting and financial control systems for various community-owned enterprises- in financial services, dairy, water, beef cattle, fisheries, and wildlife/tourist sectors. Upon installation of the management systems, Makilya hired and trained personnel on the systems and phased out his services depending on need but retained a monitoring role in the enterprise until it was established it would run without much oversight. He had a successful career in Kenya before relocating with his family to the USA. In the USA Makilya changed his career to financial services. He is also the author of “Life Lessons of an Immigrant.”

