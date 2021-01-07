JACKSON, Miss., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Michele Baker shares the messages she has received from archangel Michael — and other beings — on how to navigate the tumultuous but exciting times ahead in her new book “All We Need Is Love” (published by Balboa Press).

When she was in her late 30s, Baker started hearing messages from angels, ancestors, spirit guides and sentient beings from other worlds. The majority of the messages come from archangel Michael, chief of the angels. She began recording the messages through automatic writing — taking a pen and a notebook and writing whatever came out — and was astounded when the words she was writing down began to come true.

The book relays that everyone on Earth and beyond is connected. It also explains that humanity is moving toward a higher level of consciousness and that this process of enlightenment has been occurring for thousands of years, but as the breakthrough gets ever closer, things are speeding up.

“I’m here to show you what’s possible now and to be a living example of the next step,” Baker says. “You are nothing less than a divine spark temporarily residing inside a human body, and your divine birthright is to co-create and have an amazing experience.”

To know more about the book, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/797153-all-we-need-is-love.

“All We Need Is Love”

By Michele D. Baker

Softcover | 7.5x9.25 in | 142 pages | ISBN 9781982234560

E-Book | 142 pages | ISBN 9781982234577

Audiobook | ISBN 9781982251536

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Michele D. Baker was raised in the Deep South and has always loved the written word. In her late 30s, she discovered she could hear and talk to angelic beings and has been given extraordinary information about the future of the planet. After a reluctant start, she has now joyfully accepted her assigned task and is thrilled to be spreading this exciting and life-changing message.

