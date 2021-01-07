GLASGOW, Scotland, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “I always carried a notebook and pen, constantly writing my experiences, describing scenes and people. I could say I was a natural storyteller, which earned me a few smacks on the head at school. I never thought I was good enough to get anything published and when I retired and had time on my hands, I thought what the hell, go for it,” Robert Sandilands states. In “The Bomb Maker's Apprentice” (published by AuthorHouse UK) he tells the story of a man who wants to get vengeance and justice by going undercover in a criminal organization when an assassin murdered his little brother.

A hired assassin killed Richard Barton’s younger brother. While wading through his own grief, Richard’s parents pressure him to find this killer and bring closure to the family tragedy. To do so, Richard must walk a dark path and join a criminal organization. It takes months of violent tests and trials for Richard to finally get inside as part of the team.

As an ex-soldier, Richard thinks he has witnessed the worst of humanity, but he is wrong. The brutality he now sees, surrounded by villains, is more horrible than he could have imagined. If he wants justice, he might have to become monstrous himself. More than that, he must be careful and not ask too many questions because the wrong question could mean death.

“This is a fast moving thriller. You will never know what will happen in the next page, down to earth and to the point,” Sandilands says. When asked what he wants readers to take away from the book, he adds, “A pleasure of reading a good thriller.” For more details about the book, please visit https://www.authorhouse.com/en-gb/bookstore/bookdetails/770291-the-bomb-makers-apprentice

“The Bomb Maker's Apprentice”

By Robert Sandilands

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 230 pages | ISBN 9781665582865

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 230 pages | ISBN 9781665582858

E-Book | 230 pages | ISBN 9781665582841

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

After leaving school at the age of 15, Robert Sandilands entered the mining industry. He eventually spent years in the British Armed Forces and eventually drove trucks long distance. He always carried a notebook and pen, recording his experiences and describing scenes and people. Now retired, he dedicates his time to writing.

