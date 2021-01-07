SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 7 January 2021 at 9:30 am
Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the total number of Sampo A shares (ISIN: FI009003305) owned directly or indirectly by BlackRock, Inc. (USA tax ID 32-0174421) and its funds decreased on 5 January 2021 below five (5) per cent of Sampo plc's total stock. In addition, the disclosure obligation arose due to the A shares owned directly, indirectly or through financial instruments by BlackRock, Inc. and its funds decreasing below five (5) per cent of all Sampo plc’s shares.
Sampo's share capital comprises 555,351,850 shares, of which 554,151,850 are A shares and 1,200,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the total number of votes is 560,151,850.
Total positions of BlackRock, Inc and its funds subject to the notification:
|% of shares and voting rights (total of A)
|% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B)
|Total of both in % (A+B)
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
| Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights
| Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights
| Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|Positions of previous notification (if applicable)
| 5.00% shares
Below 5% voting rights
| 0.03% shares
Below 5% voting rights
| 5.03% shares
Below 5% voting rights
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:
A: Shares and voting rights:
| Class/type of shares
ISIN code
|Number of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights
| Direct
(SMA 9:5)
| Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
| Direct
(SMA 9:5)
| Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|FI0009003305
| Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights
| Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|SUBTOTAL A
| Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights
| Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights
B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:
| Type of financial
instrument
|Expiration date
| Exercise/
Conversion Period
| Physical or
cash settlement
| Number of shares
and voting rights
| % of shares and
voting rights
|American Depository Receipt (US79588J1025)
|N/A
|N/A
|Physical
| Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights
| Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|Securities Lent
|N/A
|N/A
|Physical
| Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights
| Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|CFD
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
| Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights
| Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|SUBTOTAL B
| Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights
| Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights
