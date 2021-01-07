New York, NY, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Record ecommerce order volume was the theme of 2020. Social media influencer Garry Sitarski’s online retail company “CCXLII” was part of this wave. The “CCXLII” umbrella operates a multitude of online shops with products ranging from digital photo presets to novelty lamps. The company saw viral growth when their unique products organically took off on Facebook & Tiktok platforms across the past 2 years. Last quarter CCXLII products received over ten million views originally on facebook alone. CCXLII collectively moved 10,000 units the week Black Friday 2020. All back end processing is done via their partner Shopify.



In a private statement released to partners on Monday, CCXLII announced that they will begin additional fulfillment from within Europe in Summer of 2021. Formerly, all fulfillment was taking place from the continental US. Through strategic operational planning and detailed forecasting, this new investment from CCXLII will allow for quick & cost efficient deliveries of product. The expansion will be a joint venture led by Jonathan Cater, from Echoe Entertainment.



Online marketing is nothing new to Garry Sitarski & Jonathan Cater. Since 2013 Garry Sitarski is known well for his youtube music ventures and association with the popular Playlist Live creator festival. In 2018 Sitarski & Cater filmed the KSI x Floyd Maywether youtube video that received over nine million views. After this video was released Logan Paul & KSI announced their historic fight. The CCXLII duo knows how to grab attention and only time will tell if this will be another banner year for the company.

