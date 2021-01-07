Dublin, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vehicle Diagnostics Market: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The vehicle diagnostic market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 17% from 2019 to 2024.
The future of The vehicle diagnostics market looks promising with opportunities in the passenger car and light commercial vehicle markets.
The major growth drivers for this market are stringent emission and fuel economy regulations, the increasing pressure from OEMs to improve vehicle performance and collect relevant data, high demand for real-time vehicle diagnosis, and rising demand for safety and security in vehicles.
The study includes the vehicle diagnostics market size and forecast for the vehicle diagnostics market through 2024, segmented by connectivity, by application, by end use, and by region.
Some of the vehicle diagnostics companies profiled in this report include Robert Bosch, Continental, Delphi Automotive, OnStar, Snap-On, Magneti Marelli, Softing, VOXX International Corporation, Vector Informatik, and Vidiwave, and others.
Some of the features of "Vehicle Diagnostics Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis include:
This report answers the following 11 key questions:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024
2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification
2.2: Supply Chain
2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges
3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024
3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast
3.2: Global Vehicle Diagnostics Market: Trends and Forecast
3.3: Global Vehicle Diagnostics Market by Connectivity
3.3.1: 4G LTE
3.3.2: 3G
3.3.3: Bluetooth
3.3.4: Wi-Fi
3.4: Global Vehicle Diagnostics Market by Application
3.4.1: Automatic Crash Notification
3.4.2: Vehicle Tracking
3.4.3: Vehicle Health Alert
3.5: Global Vehicle Diagnostics Market by End Use
3.5.1: Small cars
3.5.2: Compact cars
3.5.3: Mid-Sized cars
3.5.4: Luxury cars
3.5.5: SUVs & Crossovers
3.5.6: Light Commercial Vehicles
4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region.
4.1: Global Vehicle Diagnostics Market by Region
4.2: North American Vehicle Diagnostics Market
4.2.1: Market by Connectivity: 4G LTE, 3G, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi.
4.2.2: Market by Application: Automatic Crash Notification, Vehicle Tracking, Vehicle Health Alert, and Roadside Assistance.
4.2.3: Market by End Use: Small Cars, Compact Cars, Mid-Sized Cars, Luxury Cars, SUVs & Crossovers, and Light Commercial Vehicles.
4.2.4: Market by Country: United States, Canada, and Mexico.
4.3: European Vehicle Diagnostics Market
4.4: APAC Vehicle Diagnostics Market
4.5: ROW Vehicle Diagnostics Market
5. Competitor Analysis
5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis
5.2: Market Share Analysis
5.3: Operational Integration
5.4: Geographical Reach
5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis
6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Vehicle Diagnostics Market by Connectivity
6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Vehicle Diagnostics Market by Application
6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Vehicle Diagnostics Market by End Use
6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Vehicle Diagnostics Market
6.3: Strategic Analysis
6.3.1: New Product Development
6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Vehicle Diagnostics Market
6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Vehicle Diagnostics Market
6.3.4: Certification and Licensing
7. Company Profiles of Leading Players
7.1: Robert Bosch
7.2: Continental
7.3: Delphi Automotive
7.4: OnStar
7.5: Snap-On
7.6: Magneti Marelli
7.7: Softing
7.8: VOXX International
7.9: Vector Informatik
7.10: Vidiwave
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/slie66
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: