The building information modeling (BIM) market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 15% from 2019 to 2024.
The future of the building information modeling (BIM) market looks promising with opportunities in the building, civil infrastructure, oil and gas, industrial, and utility industries. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for green buildings. This technology also optimizes project performance, productivity and enhances the communication and coordination throughout the asset lifecycle management process.
The study includes the building information modeling (BIM) market size and forecast for the building information modeling (BIM) market through 2024, segmented by offering, project life cycle, end use industry, and region.
Companies profiled in this report include Autodesk, Nemetschek, Trimble Navigation, Bentley Systems, Dassault Systemes, Intergraph, Operation Technology(Etap), ENGworks, Topcon, and Asite.
Some of the features of Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Report: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis include:
This report answers the following 11 key questions:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024
2.1 Introduction, Background, and Classification
2.2 Supply Chain
2.3 Industry Drivers and Challenges
3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024
3.1 Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast
3.2 Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market:Trends and Forecast
3.3 Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market by Offering
3.3.1 Software
3.3.1.1 Architectural Design
3.3.1.2 Construction
3.3.1.3 Sustainability
3.3.1.4 Structures
3.3.1.5 Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing (MEP)
3.3.1.6 Facility Management
3.3.2 Services
3.3.3 Project Management Support
3.3.4 Software Support and Maintenance
3.4 Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market by Product life cycle
3.4.1 Pre-Construction
3.4.2 Construction
3.4.3 Operation
3.5 Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market by End Use Industry
3.5.1 Buildings
3.5.2 Civil Infrastructure
3.5.3 Oil & Gas
3.5.4 Industrial
3.5.5 Utilities
3.5.6 Others
4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region
4.1 Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market by Region
4.2 North American Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market
4.3 European Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market
4.4 APAC Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market
4.5 ROW Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market
5. Competitor Analysis
5.1 Product Portfolio Analysis
5.2 Market Share Analysis
5.3 Operational Integration
5.4 Geographical Reach
5.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
6.1 Growth Opportunity Analysis
6.1.1 Growth Opportunities for Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market by Offering
6.1.2 Growth Opportunities for Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market by Product life cycle
6.1.3 Growth Opportunities for Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market by End Use Industry
6.1.4 Growth Opportunities for Global Building Information Modeling (BIM)) Market by Region
6.2 Emerging Trends in Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market
6.3 Strategic Analysis
6.3.1 New Product Development
6.3.2 Capacity Expansion of Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market
6.3.3 Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market
6.3.4 Certification and Licensing
7. Company Profiles of Leading Players
7.1 Autodesk
7.2 Nemetschek
7.3 Trimble
7.4 Bentley Systems
7.5 Dassault Systemes
7.6 Intergraph
7.7 Operation Technology(Etap)
7.8 ENGworks
7.9 Topcon
7.10 Asite
