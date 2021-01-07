Dublin, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Human Milk Oligosaccharides Market By Product, By Type, By Technology, By Applications And Segment Forecast, 2016-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Rise in health awareness among people and the popularity of artificial synthesis methods of HMO manufacture



The Human Milk Oligosaccharides Market size was valued at USD 90.87 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.3% to reach USD 275.33 million in value by 2027.



HMOs (Human Milk Oligosaccharides) are sugars present in human breast milk and are the third-most-abundant solid component (after lactose and fats). It promotes vital health benefits associated with immunity, digestion, and cognitive health. The growth of the Human Milk Oligosaccharides industry is accentuated by a variety of factors. The promising growth of the dairy industry, the growing demand for food supplements, the surging demand for infant formula, and the rising health consciousness are the major factors driving the industry growth.



Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOs) have recently been used as an essential component of food supplements and infant formulas. Infant formula, which has been supplemented with HMOs like 2'fucosyllactose, lacto-N-neotetraose, and 2 oligosaccharides have been studied by the FDA and have been recommended as safe, well-tolerated, and supports age-appropriate growth for infants. In the case of working mothers, and for mothers who produce breast milk deficient in HMOs, the child's holistic development and nutritional requirements can be supplemented by using infant formulas containing these unique oligosaccharides.



An infant nutrition formula - Similac, manufactured by Abbott Healthcare, contains 2'FL as one of its key ingredients. For adults, many other uses of HMOs have been identified. For example, Glycom S/A, a Denmark-based biotechnology company, manufactures Holigos IBS to fight against irritable bowel syndrome conditions, with symptoms like abdominal pain, constipation, diarrhea, and bloating. The growing prevalence of probiotics and their benefits for gut health has been capitalized upon by many companies to market dietary supplements that contain HMO.



The major share amongst the countries is projected to be held by the U.S. by 2027, with a CAGR of 14.9% by value. A dominant industrial share in the U.S. is a consequence of high demands of premium quality infant nutrition formula and increasing applications of HMO in food supplements for adults to improve gut health.



The Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market due to the untapped market potential in the region. Countries such as India, Malaysia, Singapore, and the Philippines, among others, are expected to be a potential market for HMO-based supplements in the future. China was estimated to have the lion's share in the Asia Pacific HMO sector in 2019, followed by Australia.



There has also been an unprecedented increase in demand for infant formulations from the Asia Pacific region, especially from China, and this continues to draw the attention of milk producers across the globe. Since the year 2008, China has been importing high quantities of infant formulations from abroad. Chinese buyers are now looking for alternate sources of infant formulations other than New Zealand (which used to supply 80-90% of Chinese dairy demand).



However, due to a drought in 2013, which limited overall stocks and the subsequent price pressure on consumers, China is considering adding other countries in its list of suppliers like those from Europe and the U.S.



Based on type, this industry is segmented into Acidic and Neutral. The Neutral segment holds a major share in the market of around 77.1%. Neutral products serve as prebiotics to stimulate the growth of beneficial intestinal bacteria, as receptor analogs to repress the binding of pathogens, and as substances that promote postnatal brain development. The addition of HMO in functional food products and beverages has several benefits, such as encouraging the growth of good bacteria. Due to the prebiotic functions and the antibacterial protection of HMOs, they are frequently used as a useful ingredient in products, such as pharmaceutical, medicinal food, and infant formulas.

Based on product, the market is segmented into Fucosyllactose, Sialyllactose, Lacto-N-Tetraose, and Lacto-N-Neotetraose. The Fucosyllactose sub-segment holds the major share in the product segment due to various factors such as the development of gut microbiota in infants. The gut microbiota is essential for the digestion of certain substances that cannot be broken down in the stomach, like certain milk solids. They create a low pH atmosphere in the colon due to which only 'healthy' bacteria could thrive, and harmful bacteria and other microorganisms could be destroyed.

Human milk oligosaccharide (HMO) not only promotes metabolic health in infants but also improves their immunity. Moreover, these types of formulae, when supported with nutraceuticals, play a vital role in brain development and memory enhancement. HMOs contains essential enzymes that are protective in action and provide greater immunity to infants, thereby reducing the number of infant deaths. Significant functions of HMO include the prevention of infection and the supply of sialic acid for brain development. Infant formulas, developed from bovine milk, contain less concentration of oligosaccharides compared to human milk.

Inbiose NV (Belgium)

Glycom A/S (Denmark)

Elicityl (France)

Medolac (U.S)

Zuchem (U.S)

Abbott (U.S)

BASF S.E (Germany)

Glycosyn LLC (U.S)

Dupont De Nemours Inc (U.S)

Royal FrieslandCampina N.V (Netherlands)

Jennewein Biotechnologie GmbH (Germany).

