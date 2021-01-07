Dublin, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Human Milk Oligosaccharides Market By Product, By Type, By Technology, By Applications And Segment Forecast, 2016-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Rise in health awareness among people and the popularity of artificial synthesis methods of HMO manufacture
The Human Milk Oligosaccharides Market size was valued at USD 90.87 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.3% to reach USD 275.33 million in value by 2027.
HMOs (Human Milk Oligosaccharides) are sugars present in human breast milk and are the third-most-abundant solid component (after lactose and fats). It promotes vital health benefits associated with immunity, digestion, and cognitive health. The growth of the Human Milk Oligosaccharides industry is accentuated by a variety of factors. The promising growth of the dairy industry, the growing demand for food supplements, the surging demand for infant formula, and the rising health consciousness are the major factors driving the industry growth.
Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOs) have recently been used as an essential component of food supplements and infant formulas. Infant formula, which has been supplemented with HMOs like 2'fucosyllactose, lacto-N-neotetraose, and 2 oligosaccharides have been studied by the FDA and have been recommended as safe, well-tolerated, and supports age-appropriate growth for infants. In the case of working mothers, and for mothers who produce breast milk deficient in HMOs, the child's holistic development and nutritional requirements can be supplemented by using infant formulas containing these unique oligosaccharides.
An infant nutrition formula - Similac, manufactured by Abbott Healthcare, contains 2'FL as one of its key ingredients. For adults, many other uses of HMOs have been identified. For example, Glycom S/A, a Denmark-based biotechnology company, manufactures Holigos IBS to fight against irritable bowel syndrome conditions, with symptoms like abdominal pain, constipation, diarrhea, and bloating. The growing prevalence of probiotics and their benefits for gut health has been capitalized upon by many companies to market dietary supplements that contain HMO.
The major share amongst the countries is projected to be held by the U.S. by 2027, with a CAGR of 14.9% by value. A dominant industrial share in the U.S. is a consequence of high demands of premium quality infant nutrition formula and increasing applications of HMO in food supplements for adults to improve gut health.
The Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market due to the untapped market potential in the region. Countries such as India, Malaysia, Singapore, and the Philippines, among others, are expected to be a potential market for HMO-based supplements in the future. China was estimated to have the lion's share in the Asia Pacific HMO sector in 2019, followed by Australia.
There has also been an unprecedented increase in demand for infant formulations from the Asia Pacific region, especially from China, and this continues to draw the attention of milk producers across the globe. Since the year 2008, China has been importing high quantities of infant formulations from abroad. Chinese buyers are now looking for alternate sources of infant formulations other than New Zealand (which used to supply 80-90% of Chinese dairy demand).
However, due to a drought in 2013, which limited overall stocks and the subsequent price pressure on consumers, China is considering adding other countries in its list of suppliers like those from Europe and the U.S.
Further key findings from the report suggest
Market Dynamics
Market driver analysis
Market restraint analysis
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xdjjur
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: