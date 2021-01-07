Dublin, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ceramic Substrates Market by Product Type (Alumina, Aluminum Nitride, Silicon Nitride, Beryllium Oxide), End-use Industry (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Telecom, Industrial, Military & Avionics) and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market size of ceramic substrates is estimated at USD 6.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 8.7 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6%.



The market is estimated to grow at the highest rate in APAC, in terms of value and volume. This is attributed to the high growth in economies of this region, which, in turn, has increased the spending on the consumer electronics and automotive industries in countries such as India, China, Singapore, South Korea, and Australia.



These countries have a very high potential to fulfill the material requirements in the end-use industries such as consumer electronics, automotive, telecom, and military & avionics. The applications of ceramic substrates also help in decreasing energy consumption.



Ceramic substrates are packaging layers used to support various electronic components such as microelectronic circuits, resistors, and capacitors. Materials such as alumina, aluminum nitride, silicon nitride, beryllium nitride, and others that include silicon carbide and zirconia are used to manufacture these substrates.



There is an increasing demand for lightweight and more effective electronic components in terms of thermal, mechanical, and chemical performance. This factor is driving the need for R&D investments in the market. The development of advanced ceramic substrates using aluminum nitride and silicon nitride is projected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Ceramic Substrates Market

4.2 Ceramic Substrates Market, by Region

4.3 Asia-Pacific Ceramic Substrates Market, by Product Type & Country

4.4 Ceramic Substrates Market, End-Use Industry Vs Region

4.5 Ceramic Substrates Market, by Major Countries



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Need for Advanced Architecture and Miniaturization of Electronic Devices

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Ceramic Substrates Over Traditional Metal Substrates

5.2.1 Restraints

5.2.1.1 Volatility in Raw Material Prices

5.2.2 Opportunities

5.2.2.1 Growing Demand for Nanotechnology and High-End Computing System

5.2.2.2 Increasing Demand from Medical Industry

5.2.3 Challenges

5.2.3.1 Issues Related to Recyclability and Reparability

5.2.3.2 High Price of Ceramic Substrates

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.2 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 Macroeconomic Overview and Key Trends

5.4.1 GDP Trends and Forecast of Major Economies

5.4.2 Trends and Forecast of Electronics Industry and Its Impact on Ceramic Substrates Market

5.5 Ceramic Substrate Market Scenarios, 2018-2025



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Supply Chain Analysis

6.1.1 Raw Materials

6.1.2 Intermediate Material

6.1.3 Assembly

6.1.4 Products

6.2 Average Selling Price Trend

6.3 Regulatory Landscape

6.4 COVID-19 Impact

6.4.1 Introduction

6.4.2 COVID-19 Health Assessment

6.4.3 COVID-19 Economic Assessment

6.4.3.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Economy - Scenario Assessment

6.4.4 COVID-19 Impact on the Ceramic Substrates Market

6.5 Patent Analysis

5.7.1 Approach

5.7.2 Document Type

5.7.3 Jurisdiction Analysis

5.7.4 Top Applicants

6.6 Ceramic Substrate: Ecosystem

6.7 Change in Industry Shift Impacting Future Revenue Mix

6.8 Case Studies

6.9 Trade Data Statistics

6.10 Technology Analysis



7 Ceramic Substrates Market, by Product Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Alumina Substrates

7.3 Aluminum Nitride Substrates

7.4 Beryllium Oxide Substrates

7.5 Silicon Nitride Substrates

7.6 Other Ceramic Substrates



8 Ceramic Substrates Market, by End-use Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Consumer Electronics

8.3 Automotive

8.4 Telecom

8.5 Industrial

8.6 Military & Avionics

8.7 Others



9 Ceramic Substrates Market, by Region



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Market Evaluation Framework

10.3 Ranking Analysis of Key Market Players, 2019

10.4 Market Share Analysis, Key Players (2019)

10.5 Key Market Developments

10.5.1 New Product Launches/Developments

10.5.2 Partnerships, Agreements, Investments, Funding, Expansions, & Acquisitions

10.5 Revenue Analysis of Top Five Market Players

10.6 Company Evaluation Matrix Definitions and Methodology

10.6.1 Star

10.6.2 Emerging Leaders

10.6.3 Pervasive

10.6.4 Participants

10.7 Startup & Small and Medium-Size Enterprises (SMEs) Matrix, 2019

10.8 Product Portfolio Analysis of Top Players, 2019

10.9 Business Strategy Excellence of Top Players, 2019



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Kyocera Corporation

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Products Offered

11.1.3 Recent Developments

11.1.4 SWOT Analysis

11.1.5 Winning Imperatives

11.1.6 Current Strategies

11.1.7 Kyocera's Right to Win

11.2 Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

11.3 Coorstek Inc.

11.4 Ceramtec

11.5 Maruwa Co., Ltd.

11.6 Koa Corporation

11.7 Yokowo Co., Ltd.

11.8 Tong Hsing Electronic Industries

11.9 Leatec Fine Ceramics

11.10 Nikko Company

11.11 Other Key Market Players

11.11.1 NGK Spark Plug

11.11.2 ENRG

11.11.3 Nippon Carbide Industries

11.11.4 TA-I Technology Co.

11.11.5 Ecocera Optoelectronics

11.11.6 Toshiba Materials

11.11.7 ICP Technology

11.11.8 Advanced Substrate Microtechnology

11.11.9 Anaren

11.11.10 Chaozhou Three-Circle (Group)

11.11.11 Asahi Glass Co., Ltd. (AGC)

11.11.12 Hitech Ceramics

11.11.13 Ortech Advanced Ceramics

11.11.14 Stanford Advanced Materials

11.11.15 Ants Ceramics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/odnns2

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900