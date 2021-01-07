Dublin, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ceramic Substrates Market by Product Type (Alumina, Aluminum Nitride, Silicon Nitride, Beryllium Oxide), End-use Industry (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Telecom, Industrial, Military & Avionics) and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market size of ceramic substrates is estimated at USD 6.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 8.7 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6%.
The market is estimated to grow at the highest rate in APAC, in terms of value and volume. This is attributed to the high growth in economies of this region, which, in turn, has increased the spending on the consumer electronics and automotive industries in countries such as India, China, Singapore, South Korea, and Australia.
These countries have a very high potential to fulfill the material requirements in the end-use industries such as consumer electronics, automotive, telecom, and military & avionics. The applications of ceramic substrates also help in decreasing energy consumption.
Ceramic substrates are packaging layers used to support various electronic components such as microelectronic circuits, resistors, and capacitors. Materials such as alumina, aluminum nitride, silicon nitride, beryllium nitride, and others that include silicon carbide and zirconia are used to manufacture these substrates.
There is an increasing demand for lightweight and more effective electronic components in terms of thermal, mechanical, and chemical performance. This factor is driving the need for R&D investments in the market. The development of advanced ceramic substrates using aluminum nitride and silicon nitride is projected to drive the market during the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Ceramic Substrates Market
4.2 Ceramic Substrates Market, by Region
4.3 Asia-Pacific Ceramic Substrates Market, by Product Type & Country
4.4 Ceramic Substrates Market, End-Use Industry Vs Region
4.5 Ceramic Substrates Market, by Major Countries
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Need for Advanced Architecture and Miniaturization of Electronic Devices
5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Ceramic Substrates Over Traditional Metal Substrates
5.2.1 Restraints
5.2.1.1 Volatility in Raw Material Prices
5.2.2 Opportunities
5.2.2.1 Growing Demand for Nanotechnology and High-End Computing System
5.2.2.2 Increasing Demand from Medical Industry
5.2.3 Challenges
5.2.3.1 Issues Related to Recyclability and Reparability
5.2.3.2 High Price of Ceramic Substrates
5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3.1 Threat of Substitutes
5.3.2 Threat of New Entrants
5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5.4 Macroeconomic Overview and Key Trends
5.4.1 GDP Trends and Forecast of Major Economies
5.4.2 Trends and Forecast of Electronics Industry and Its Impact on Ceramic Substrates Market
5.5 Ceramic Substrate Market Scenarios, 2018-2025
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Supply Chain Analysis
6.1.1 Raw Materials
6.1.2 Intermediate Material
6.1.3 Assembly
6.1.4 Products
6.2 Average Selling Price Trend
6.3 Regulatory Landscape
6.4 COVID-19 Impact
6.4.1 Introduction
6.4.2 COVID-19 Health Assessment
6.4.3 COVID-19 Economic Assessment
6.4.3.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Economy - Scenario Assessment
6.4.4 COVID-19 Impact on the Ceramic Substrates Market
6.5 Patent Analysis
5.7.1 Approach
5.7.2 Document Type
5.7.3 Jurisdiction Analysis
5.7.4 Top Applicants
6.6 Ceramic Substrate: Ecosystem
6.7 Change in Industry Shift Impacting Future Revenue Mix
6.8 Case Studies
6.9 Trade Data Statistics
6.10 Technology Analysis
7 Ceramic Substrates Market, by Product Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Alumina Substrates
7.3 Aluminum Nitride Substrates
7.4 Beryllium Oxide Substrates
7.5 Silicon Nitride Substrates
7.6 Other Ceramic Substrates
8 Ceramic Substrates Market, by End-use Industry
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Consumer Electronics
8.3 Automotive
8.4 Telecom
8.5 Industrial
8.6 Military & Avionics
8.7 Others
9 Ceramic Substrates Market, by Region
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Market Evaluation Framework
10.3 Ranking Analysis of Key Market Players, 2019
10.4 Market Share Analysis, Key Players (2019)
10.5 Key Market Developments
10.5.1 New Product Launches/Developments
10.5.2 Partnerships, Agreements, Investments, Funding, Expansions, & Acquisitions
10.5 Revenue Analysis of Top Five Market Players
10.6 Company Evaluation Matrix Definitions and Methodology
10.6.1 Star
10.6.2 Emerging Leaders
10.6.3 Pervasive
10.6.4 Participants
10.7 Startup & Small and Medium-Size Enterprises (SMEs) Matrix, 2019
10.8 Product Portfolio Analysis of Top Players, 2019
10.9 Business Strategy Excellence of Top Players, 2019
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Kyocera Corporation
11.1.1 Business Overview
11.1.2 Products Offered
11.1.3 Recent Developments
11.1.4 SWOT Analysis
11.1.5 Winning Imperatives
11.1.6 Current Strategies
11.1.7 Kyocera's Right to Win
11.2 Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
11.3 Coorstek Inc.
11.4 Ceramtec
11.5 Maruwa Co., Ltd.
11.6 Koa Corporation
11.7 Yokowo Co., Ltd.
11.8 Tong Hsing Electronic Industries
11.9 Leatec Fine Ceramics
11.10 Nikko Company
11.11 Other Key Market Players
11.11.1 NGK Spark Plug
11.11.2 ENRG
11.11.3 Nippon Carbide Industries
11.11.4 TA-I Technology Co.
11.11.5 Ecocera Optoelectronics
11.11.6 Toshiba Materials
11.11.7 ICP Technology
11.11.8 Advanced Substrate Microtechnology
11.11.9 Anaren
11.11.10 Chaozhou Three-Circle (Group)
11.11.11 Asahi Glass Co., Ltd. (AGC)
11.11.12 Hitech Ceramics
11.11.13 Ortech Advanced Ceramics
11.11.14 Stanford Advanced Materials
11.11.15 Ants Ceramics
