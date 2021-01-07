Harvest volume Q4 and for 2020 in total:





Harvest volumes salmon and trout (1,000 GWT) Q4 2020 Q4 2019 2020 2019 Lerøy Aurora 14,8 13,4 35,0 32,8 Lerøy Midt 15,6 14,5 67,9 64,8 Lerøy Sjøtroll 17,9 15,0 68,0 60,6 Total 48,3 42,8 170,8 158,2 Catch volume Havfisk (1,000 tonnes) Q4 2020 Q4 2019 2020 2019 Total volume 12,6 12,9 68,4 62,5 Of which volume cod 7,0 7,2 23,6 22,5





40% of Lerøy Sjøtroll’s total harvest volume in Q4 was trout, and for 2020 in total trout represented 41%.

The complete Q4 2020 report will be released on 19 February 2021 at 06.30 CET.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act