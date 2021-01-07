Harvest volume Q4 and for 2020 in total:


Harvest volumes salmon and trout (1,000 GWT) Q4 2020Q4 201920202019
Lerøy Aurora            14,8               13,4             35,0             32,8
Lerøy Midt            15,6               14,5             67,9             64,8
Lerøy Sjøtroll            17,9               15,0             68,0             60,6
Total             48,3               42,8           170,8           158,2
     
Catch volume Havfisk (1,000 tonnes)Q4 2020Q4 201920202019
Total volume            12,6               12,9             68,4             62,5
Of which volume cod               7,0                  7,2             23,6             22,5


40% of Lerøy Sjøtroll’s total harvest volume in Q4 was trout, and for 2020 in total trout represented 41%.

The complete Q4 2020 report will be released on 19 February 2021 at 06.30 CET.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act