Harvest volume Q4 and for 2020 in total:
|Harvest volumes salmon and trout (1,000 GWT)
|Q4 2020
|Q4 2019
|2020
|2019
|Lerøy Aurora
|14,8
|13,4
|35,0
|32,8
|Lerøy Midt
|15,6
|14,5
|67,9
|64,8
|Lerøy Sjøtroll
|17,9
|15,0
|68,0
|60,6
|Total
|48,3
|42,8
|170,8
|158,2
|Catch volume Havfisk (1,000 tonnes)
|Q4 2020
|Q4 2019
|2020
|2019
|Total volume
|12,6
|12,9
|68,4
|62,5
|Of which volume cod
|7,0
|7,2
|23,6
|22,5
40% of Lerøy Sjøtroll’s total harvest volume in Q4 was trout, and for 2020 in total trout represented 41%.
The complete Q4 2020 report will be released on 19 February 2021 at 06.30 CET.
