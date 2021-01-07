SOUTHFIELD, MI, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeeva, Inc., a global provider of award-winning AI-powered procurement solutions, announced today that it was awarded “Best Emerging Procurement AI Software Company” by Corporate Vision Magazine.

This award is part of the magazine’s 2020 Corporate Excellence Awards, which showcases companies that provide the very best products and services to clients across a wide range of industries. Nominees are committed to innovation and business growth and are assessed against multiple criteria, including company performance over a given time, expertise within the industry, and previous accolades won.

Xeeva was chosen for its unique spend management solutions that help businesses realize value and deliver real financial impact. From spend analytics to sourcing to procurement, the software provider differentiates itself through its powerful AI technology that drives cost savings, visibility, and efficiency gains throughout the source-to-pay process. Xeeva is devoted to taking an innovative approach to improve its products and meet its customers’ needs and expectations.

“Being selected as the ‘Best Emerging Procurement AI Software Company’ is truly humbling and an honor for our entire team at Xeeva,” stated Nina Vellayan, CEO and President of Xeeva. “With the challenges we have faced this year, our team has worked extremely hard to provide superior value for our customers. For us, success means that we can help our customers reveal actionable insights, reduce costs, and ensure compliance with our comprehensive solutions.”

Vellayan continued, “As we’re constantly working on improving our software, this award validates the efforts we put in every day. I’m especially proud of how far our data-driven products – from Spend Analytics that surfaces savings to our Sourcing platform that helps organizations realize those savings – have come. We understand how vital it is for organizations to have granular visibility into their spend, and we plan to continue to innovate our solutions to help our customers save money every step of the way.”

In addition to being a winner in the 2020 Corporate Excellence Awards, the procurement software provider has received multiple recognitions recently, including the “10 Most Advanced Spend Management Solutions Providers” by APAC Business Headlines, “Innovative Solution of the Year” finalist by Ardent Partners, “50 Fastest Growing Companies” by Silicon Review, and the “Top 10 Procurement Solution Providers” by CIO Applications.

Click here to read Corporate Vision’s full feature on Xeeva and learn more about how its data-driven spend management solutions optimize the entire procurement process.

About Corporate Vision Magazine

Corporate Vision is published monthly with the mission to deliver insightful features from across the global corporate world. Launched with an eye towards bettering business practices across the board, Corporate Vision focuses on spotlighting advances in the HR, marketing, coaching, and recruitment spheres, with the goal to shine a light on the gatekeepers of better business. Those that help build, through no small amount of creativity and expertise, to develop an altogether more productive and more efficient world of work.

Corporate Vision is bought to you by AI Global Media, a B2B digital publishing group founded in 2010. The group currently has 13 brands within its portfolio that include luxury lifestyle, construction, healthcare and small business focused publications. AI Global Media is dedicated to delivering content you can trust.

About Xeeva

Xeeva is the leader in indirect spend management solutions that optimize the entire procurement process. From delivering unparalleled data quality and completeness to intelligent guided buying for managing complex procurement operations, take advantage of Xeeva’s unique combination of AI-powered technology, industry insights, and domain expertise to maximize your procurement efficiency and savings. Xeeva transforms indirect spend management with best practices around spend analytics, data enrichment, sourcing, and procure-to-pay solutions that drive better, more strategic decision-making and deliver real financial impact to the enterprise. For more information, visit www.xeeva.com.

