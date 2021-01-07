Dublin, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Power Rental Systems Market By Application (Continuous Power, Peak Shaving and Standby Power), By End User (Government & Utilities, Construction, Event Management, Oil & Gas, Industrial and Others), By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Power Rental Systems Market size is expected to reach $32 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 8.9% CAGR during the forecast period. Power rental systems are back-up systems that are facilitated to several industries in the course of power suspension in order to keep operations running. Power rental systems are mostly used as a substitute power provider during low power supply. In addition to it, these rental systems also provide peak shaving that allows industries to distribute the electrical load equally during peak and non-peak hours. These systems are mainly used in incipient countries because power consumption is more due to the rising population and the growing adoption of smart grid systems.



The growing demand for power-based systems in both commercial and industrial applications is a prime factor that is likely to drive the growth of the market across the world in the coming years. In addition to it, increasing awareness of restricted power consumption all through non-peak and peak hours is another factor anticipated to support the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing demand for a temporary supply of power source especially at the time of festivals, fairs, and other events is likely to drive the market growth in the near future. Moreover, growing focus towards declining peak power consumption to decrease electricity cost is the major factor that is anticipated to support the growth of the market.



Moreover, these systems also act as a stand-in power supply in periods of unplanned power losses. Enticements and schemes by the authorities of government, such as feed-in-tariff, in the regions like the Asia Pacific, and North America are likely to boost the demand for DEG systems. Schemes announced by the government are aiming to validate the setting up of such rental systems in the commercial, industrial, and residential applications. These power rental systems can also function off-grid as well as on-grid contingent on their locations and also the applications. Numerous benefits of circulated energy generation compared to conventional sources of power generation are likely to boost the market.



The economy of the world has been hit hard by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. The virus was first acknowledged in China in December 2019 and ever since it has become a health threat for the world. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), the COVID-19 has affected 140 countries and has also begun lockdowns in a few countries this has resulted in limiting industrial growth. Though, the constant demand for new projects in order to answer the crisis such as the healthcare sector will certainly have an impact on the market outlook.



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Continuous Power, Peak Shaving and Standby Power. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Government & Utilities, Construction, Event Management, Oil & Gas, Industrial and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Acquisitions and Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Atlas Copco AB, Cummins, Inc., and Caterpillar, Inc. are the forerunners in the Power Rental Systems Market. Companies such as Aggreko PLC, Kohler Co., and United Rentals, Inc., Herc Holdings, Inc., and Ashtead Group PLC are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Caterpillar, Inc., Atlas Copco AB, Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., Ashtead Group PLC, Cummins, Inc., United Rentals, Inc., Herc Holdings, Inc. (Herc Rentals, Inc.), Aggreko PLC, AI Faris Group and Kohler Co.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Application

Continuous Power

Peak Shaving

Standby Power

By End User

Government & Utilities

Construction

Event Management

Oil & Gas

Industrial

Others

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Unique Offerings from the Publisher

Exhaustive coverage

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Power Rental Systems Market, by Application

1.4.2 Global Power Rental Systems Market, by End User

1.4.3 Global Power Rental Systems Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Geographical Expansions

3.2.4 Acquisition and Mergers

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2016-2020)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements : 2017, Jan - 2020, May) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Power Rental Systems Market by Application

4.1 Global Continuous Power - Power Rental Systems Market by Region

4.2 Global Peak Shaving Power Rental Systems Market by Region

4.3 Global Standby Power - Power Rental Systems Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Power Rental Systems Market by End Use

5.1 Global Government & Utilities Power Rental Systems Market by Region

5.2 Global Construction Power Rental Systems Market by Region

5.3 Global Event Management Power Rental Systems Market by Region

5.4 Global Oil & Gas Power Rental Systems Market by Region

5.5 Global Industrial Power Rental Systems Market by Region

5.6 Global Others Power Rental Systems Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Power Rental Systems Market by Region

6.1 North America Power Rental Systems Market

6.2 Europe Power Rental Systems Market

6.3 Asia Pacific Power Rental Systems Market

6.4 LAMEA Power Rental Systems Market



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1 Caterpillar, Inc.

7.1.1 Company Overview

7.1.1 Financial Analysis

7.1.2 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.1.3 Research & Development Expense

7.1.4 Recent strategies and developments:

7.1.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

7.1.4.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.2 Atlas Copco AB

7.2.1 Company Overview

7.2.2 Financial Analysis

7.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.2.4 Research & Development Expense

7.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.2.5.1 Geographical Expansions:

7.3 Hertz Global Holdings, Inc.

7.3.1 Company Overview

7.3.2 Financial Analysis

7.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.4 Ashtead Group PLC

7.4.1 Company Overview

7.4.2 Financial Analysis

7.4.3 Regional Analysis

7.5 Cummins, Inc.

7.5.1 Company Overview

7.5.2 Financial Analysis

7.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.5.4 Research & Development Expenses

7.5.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.5.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

7.6 United Rentals, Inc.

7.6.1 Company Overview

7.6.2 Financial Analysis

7.6.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.6.4 Recent strategies and developments:

7.6.4.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

7.7 Herc Holdings, Inc. (Herc Rentals, Inc.)

7.7.1 Company Overview

7.7.2 Financial Analysis

7.7.3 Regional Analysis

7.7.4 Recent strategies and developments:

7.7.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

7.7.4.2 Geographical Expansions:

7.8 Aggreko PLC

7.8.1 Company Overview

7.8.2 Financial Analysis

7.8.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.8.4 Recent strategies and developments:

7.8.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

7.8.4.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

7.8.4.3 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.9 Al Faris Group

7.9.1 Company Overview

7.10. Kohler Co.

7.10.1 Company Overview

7.10.2 Recent strategies and developments:

7.10.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

7.10.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.10.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers:



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/la5ryw

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900