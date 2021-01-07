MailSecur is designated by US DHS as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology (QATT), under the SAFETY Act.

MailSecur is designated by US DHS as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology (QATT), under the SAFETY Act.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RaySecur™, developer of MailSecur™, the world’s first 3D desktop security scanners for the safe detection of items concealed in letters and packages, today announced it is a finalist for the 2021 Prism Awards, honoring the best new optics and photonics products on the market.



MailSecur™ is a desktop-sized scanner used by leading Fortune 500 companies across the banking, financial services, tech, and other high-profile industries to detect threats in their incoming mail. RaySecur’s imaging technology provides the ability to “see inside” packages and other items in real-time using millimeter wave (mmWave) technology. Unlike X-ray systems which use harmful ionizing radiation and produce only 2D images, mmWave technology is safe, providing dynamic, full motion imaging of concealed items in 3D.

Founded in 1955, SPIE, the international society for optics and photonics, hosts the Prism Awards together with Photonics Media. Past Prism Award recipients include GE, Intel, Corning, Leica, Dolby, and Raytheon, among others. “It’s a real honor to be nominated for a 2021 Prism Award and testament to the breakthroughs RaySecur has achieved in making security imaging systems available to the mass market,” said RaySecur CEO Alexander Sappok, Ph.D. “People are always amazed they can hold a box or letter in our scanners and see the internal contents in real time while moving or rotating the item in the same way we interact with objects every day.”

In addition to “seeing” everyday items concealed within packaging, RaySecur’s mmWave imaging systems are over 300 times more sensitive to see small quantities of liquids and powders, relative to conventional checkpoint X-ray scanners. The fundamental imaging technology was developed in collaboration with the National Optics Institute (INO) and with support from the National Science Foundation (NSF) for automated image processing.

About SPIE

SPIE is the international society for optics and photonics, an educational not-for-profit organization founded in 1955 to advance light-based science, engineering, and technology. The Society serves more than 258,000 constituents from 184 countries, offering conferences and their published proceedings, continuing education, books, journals, and the SPIE Digital Library.

About RaySecur

RaySecur™ is revolutionizing security imaging with the world’s first, scalable millimeter wave scanners and remote analysis and threat detection solutions. RaySecur’s flagship product, MailSecur™, is a desktop-sized scanner used by leading Fortune 500 companies, heads of state, and government agencies to detect threats in the mail. Please visit raysecur.com.

RaySecur and MailSecur are trademarks of RaySecur, Inc.

RaySecur Contact:

TJ Kelly, Marketing Manager

+1 844-729-7328

tjkelly@raysecur.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ad384373-ec4f-4fbd-942d-96a4cf95332e