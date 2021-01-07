Unaudited 2020 Total Net Revenue Estimated to Be Approximately $610 Million, an Increase of Approximately 42% Compared with 2019
Completion of European Regulatory Review and Submission of China Regulatory Application for VASCEPA® (icosapent ethyl) Expected in Late January or February 2021
DUBLIN, Ireland and BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) today provided a business update, including preliminary unaudited full-year 2020 revenue results. Amarin plans to discuss these results and expectations with investors in connection with the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference at which Amarin is scheduled to present on Tuesday, January 12, 2020, at 2:00 pm Eastern time.
Preliminary (unaudited) 2020 Financial Results
Record Revenue Levels: Full-year 2020 total net revenue, subject to audit, are expected to be approximately $610 million. Despite the impact of COVID-19, this estimated 2020 net revenue expectation represents an increase of approximately 42% compared with full-year 2019 results. This growth was primarily driven by increased prescription levels of VASCEPA® in the United States.
Liquid Assets: Amarin ended 2020 with more than $550 million in cash and investments, approximately $150 million in net accounts receivable and approximately $180 million in inventory.
No Debt: At year-end 2020, Amarin had no debt, having fully repaid its prior royalty-like debt instrument in the fourth quarter of 2020, which from 2013 through most of 2020 required approximately 10% of net revenue to be paid against this prior obligation.
Management Commentary
“Amarin has the people, product and resources to expand globally starting with anticipated 2021 VASCEPA regulatory approval and commercial launch in Europe. Our expected growth in Europe and elsewhere overseas will build on our growth and experience in the United States,” commented John F. Thero, president and chief executive officer. “We intend to build on our strong scientific foundation and medical experience. As patients begin to return for medical care beyond the COVID-19 era, we aim to ensure that VASCEPA is increasingly prescribed to help at-risk patients. While 2020 was a challenging year, I am thankful to our employees for the progress they made in countless areas. Their hard work and passion provide a strong foundation from which we will further launch VASCEPA to reduce persistent cardiovascular risk in appropriate patients, or P-CVR, in the United States, Europe and around the world.”
Highlights from 2020 and Outlook
U.S. Commercial
Amarin achieved a number of important commercial milestones in 2020, despite the challenges Amarin faced with COVID-19 and the November launch of generic icosapent ethyl in the United States.
U.S. commercial highlights from 2020 include:
U.S. commercial outlook includes:
Europe
Europe highlights from 2020 include:
Europe outlook includes:
Rest of World
Rest of world, or ROW, highlights from 2020 include:
ROW outlook includes:
R&D and Medical Advancement
R&D and medical advancement highlights from 2020 include:
R&D and medical outlook includes:
Financial Resources
Amarin reiterates that it believes its current cash resources are adequate to support the European launch and its planned operations and priorities in the United States and globally. Such guidance included anticipated resources likely needed to further expand its VASCEPA supply capacity in anticipation of launches of VASCEPA in Europe, China and other countries as well as the opportunity to continue to grow prescription levels in the United States after COVID-19 recedes, continuing the launch of VASCEPA for P-CVR as commenced in 2020.
Currently, Amarin anticipates 2021 operating expenses of approximately $550 million to $600 million which represents an increase of approximately 10% to 20%, compared with 2020 levels. Included in these anticipated expenses are increased costs associated with Amarin’s commercial launch preparations and initial launch in Europe as well as continued U.S. promotional activities, including increased face to face interactions between Amarin’s sales professionals and health care providers and direct-to-consumer advertising in the U.S. after the impact of COVID-19 becomes less pronounced and at-risk patients begin returning to their doctors for non-urgent medical care. With continued investment in consumer and in-person marketing, Amarin expects VASCEPA revenue growth in the U.S. As described above, these spending levels may vary from quarter to quarter. Further these operating expense levels assume substantial societal recovery in 2021 from COVID-19 and the continued limited availability of supply to the generic companies. Amarin will re-evaluate its planned spend in 2021 if any of these assumptions change.
More Information to Follow
Amarin expects to provide further details regarding its 2020 results and perspective regarding its future outlook in the company's annual report on Form 10-K.
About Amarin
Amarin Corporation plc is a rapidly growing, innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics to cost-effectively improve cardiovascular health. Amarin’s lead product, VASCEPA® (icosapent ethyl), is available by prescription in the United States, Canada, Lebanon and the United Arab Emirates. VASCEPA is not yet approved and available in any other countries. Amarin, on its own or together with its commercial partners in select geographies, is pursuing additional regulatory approvals for VASCEPA in China, Europe and the Middle East. For more information about Amarin, visit www.amarincorp.com.
About Cardiovascular Risk
Cardiovascular disease is an enormous and growing public burden globally. In the United States alone there are 605,000 new and 200,000 recurrent heart attacks per year (approximately 1 every 40 seconds), in the United States. Stroke rates are 795,000 per year (approximately 1 every 40 seconds), accounting for 1 of every 19 U.S. deaths. Cardiovascular disease results in 859,000 deaths per year in the United States.1 In aggregate, there are more than 2.4 million major adverse cardiovascular events per year from cardiovascular disease or, on average, one every 13 seconds in the United States alone.
Controlling bad cholesterol, also known as LDL-C, is one way to reduce a patient’s risk for cardiovascular events, such as heart attack, stroke or death. However, even with the achievement of target LDL-C levels, millions of patients still have significant and persistent risk of cardiovascular events, especially those patients with elevated triglycerides. Statin therapy has been shown to control LDL-C, thereby reducing the risk of cardiovascular events by 25-35%.2 Significant cardiovascular risk remains after statin therapy. People with elevated triglycerides have 35% more cardiovascular events compared to people with normal (in range) triglycerides taking statins.3,4,5
About REDUCE-IT®
REDUCE-IT was a global cardiovascular outcomes study designed to evaluate the effect of VASCEPA in adult patients with LDL-C controlled to between 41-100 mg/dL (median baseline 75 mg/dL) by statin therapy and various cardiovascular risk factors including persistent elevated triglycerides between 135-499 mg/dL (median baseline 216 mg/dL) and either established cardiovascular disease (secondary prevention cohort) or diabetes mellitus and at least one other cardiovascular risk factor (primary prevention cohort).
REDUCE-IT, conducted over seven years and completed in 2018, followed 8,179 patients at over 400 clinical sites in 11 countries with the largest number of sites located within the United States. REDUCE-IT was conducted based on a special protocol assessment agreement with FDA. The design of the REDUCE-IT study was published in March 2017 in Clinical Cardiology.6 The primary results of REDUCE-IT were published in The New England Journal of Medicine in November 2018.7 The total events results of REDUCE-IT were published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology in March 2019.8 These and other publications can be found in the R&D section on the company’s website at www.amarincorp.com.
About VASCEPA® (icosapent ethyl) Capsules
VASCEPA (icosapent ethyl) capsules are the first-and-only prescription treatment approved by the FDA comprised solely of the active ingredient, icosapent ethyl (IPE), a unique form of eicosapentaenoic acid. VASCEPA was initially launched in the United States in 2013 based on the drug’s initial FDA approved indication for use as an adjunct therapy to diet to reduce triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe (≥500 mg/dL) hypertriglyceridemia. Since launch, VASCEPA has been prescribed over eight million times. VASCEPA is covered by most major medical insurance plans. The new, cardiovascular risk indication for VASCEPA was approved by the FDA in December 2019.
Indications and Limitation of Use
VASCEPA is indicated:
The effect of VASCEPA on the risk for pancreatitis in patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia has not been determined.
Important Safety Information
Key clinical effects of VASCEPA on major adverse cardiovascular events are included in the Clinical Studies section of the prescribing information for VASCEPA as set forth below:
Effect of VASCEPA on Time to First Occurrence of Cardiovascular Events in Patients with
Elevated Triglyceride levels and Other Risk Factors for Cardiovascular Disease in REDUCE-IT
|VASCEPA
|Placebo
|VASCEPA
vs Placebo
|N = 4089
n (%)
|Incidence Rate
(per 100 patient years)
|N = 4090
n (%)
|Incidence Rate
(per 100 patient years)
|Hazard Ratio
(95% CI)
|Primary composite endpoint
|Cardiovascular death, myocardial infarction, stroke, coronary revascularization, hospitalization for unstable angina (5-point MACE)
|705
(17.2)
|4.3
|901
(22.0)
|5.7
|0.75
(0.68, 0.83)
|Key secondary composite endpoint
|Cardiovascular death, myocardial infarction, stroke (3-point MACE)
|459
(11.2)
|2.7
|606
(14.8)
|3.7
|0.74
(0.65, 0.83)
|Other secondary endpoints
|Fatal or non-fatal myocardial infarction
|250
(6.1)
|1.5
|355
(8.7)
|2.1
|0.69
(0.58, 0.81)
|Emergent or urgent coronary revascularization
|216
(5.3)
|1.3
|321
(7.8)
|1.9
|0.65
(0.55, 0.78)
|Cardiovascular death [1]
|174
(4.3)
|1.0
|213
(5.2)
|1.2
|0.80
(0.66, 0.98)
|Hospitalization for unstable angina [2]
|108
(2.6)
|0.6
|157
(3.8)
|0.9
|0.68
(0.53, 0.87)
|Fatal or non-fatal stroke
|98
(2.4)
|0.6
|134
(3.3)
|0.8
|0.72
(0.55, 0.93)
|[1] Includes adjudicated cardiovascular deaths and deaths of undetermined causality.
[2] Determined to be caused by myocardial ischemia by invasive/non-invasive testing and requiring emergent hospitalization.
FULL VASCEPA PRESCRIBING INFORMATION CAN BE FOUND AT WWW.VASCEPA.COM.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding revenue and prescription growth, the impacts of COVID-19, including its future trajectory and effects on non-urgent medical care, the impacts of generic competition, including expected levels of generic supply, changes to U.S. commercial operations, including to spending and promotional levels, plans for commercial and international expansion, including the timing and outcome of regulatory approvals, market access negotiations and commercial launch, R&D and medical outlook, including the timing and results of future studies, market access efforts and indication expansion opportunities, the adequacy of its current cash resources and its 2021 operating expenses. These forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Amarin's ability to effectively commercialize VASCEPA will depend in part on its ability to continue to effectively finance its business, efforts of third parties, its ability to create market demand for VASCEPA through education, marketing and sales activities, to achieve broad market acceptance of VASCEPA, to receive adequate levels of reimbursement from third-party payers, to develop and maintain a consistent source of commercial supply at a competitive price, to comply with legal and regulatory requirements in connection with the sale and promotion of VASCEPA and to secure and maintain patent protection for VASCEPA. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described or projected herein include the following: uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and generic competition; factors outside of our control may prevent VASCEPA from achieving market acceptance and commercial success; the commercial value of VASCEPA outside the United States may be smaller than we anticipate; uncertainties associated generally with research and development, clinical trials and related regulatory approvals; and sales may not meet expectations and related costs may increase beyond expectations. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks associated with an investment in Amarin can be found in Amarin's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Amarin undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise. Amarin’s forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of significant transactions the company may enter into, such as mergers, acquisitions, dispositions, joint ventures or any material agreements that Amarin may enter into, amend or terminate.
Availability of Other Information About Amarin
Investors and others should note that Amarin communicates with its investors and the public using the company website (www.amarincorp.com), the investor relations website (investor.amarincorp.com), including but not limited to investor presentations and investor FAQs, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. The information that Amarin posts on these channels and websites could be deemed to be material information. As a result, Amarin encourages investors, the media, and others interested in Amarin to review the information that is posted on these channels, including the investor relations website, on a regular basis. This list of channels may be updated from time to time on Amarin’s investor relations website and may include social media channels. The contents of Amarin’s website or these channels, or any other website that may be accessed from its website or these channels, shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933.
Amarin Contact Information
Investor Inquiries:
Investor Relations
Amarin Corporation plc
In U.S.: +1 (908) 719-1315
IR@amarincorp.com (investor inquiries)
Solebury Trout
amarinIR@troutgroup.com
Media Inquiries:
Communications
Amarin Corporation plc
In U.S.: +1 (908) 892-2028
PR@amarincorp.com (media inquiries)
|________________________________
|1
|American Heart Association. Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics—2020 Update: A Report From the American Heart Association. Circulation. 2020;141:e139–e596.
|2
|Ganda OP, Bhatt DL, Mason RP, et al. Unmet need for adjunctive dyslipidemia therapy in hypertriglyceridemia management. J Am Coll Cardiol. 2018;72(3):330-343.
|3
|Budoff M. Triglycerides and triglyceride-rich lipoproteins in the causal pathway of cardiovascular disease. Am J Cardiol. 2016;118:138-145.
|4
|Toth PP, Granowitz C, Hull M, et al. High triglycerides are associated with increased cardiovascular events, medical costs, and resource use: A real-world administrative claims analysis of statin-treated patients with high residual cardiovascular risk. J Am Heart Assoc. 2018;7(15):e008740.
|5
|Nordestgaard BG. Triglyceride-rich lipoproteins and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease - New insights from epidemiology, genetics, and biology. Circ Res. 2016;118:547-563.
|6
|Bhatt DL, Steg PG, Brinton E, et al., on behalf of the REDUCE-IT Investigators. Rationale and Design of REDUCE‐IT: Reduction of Cardiovascular Events with Icosapent Ethyl–Intervention Trial. Clin Cardiol. 2017;40:138-148.
|7
|Bhatt DL, Steg PG, Miller M, et al., on behalf of the REDUCE-IT Investigators. Cardiovascular Risk Reduction with Icosapent Ethyl for Hypertriglyceridemia. N Engl J Med. 2019;380:11-22.
|8
|Bhatt DL, Steg PG, Miller M, et al., on behalf of the REDUCE-IT Investigators. Reduction in first and total ischemic events with icosapent ethyl across baseline triglyceride tertiles. J Am Coll Cardiol. 2019;74:1159-1161.
Amarin Corporation plc
Bedminster, New Jersey, UNITED STATES
Amarin_Logo_JPEG.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: