Dublin, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Irrigation Automation Market By Application, By Irrigation Type, By Type, By Component, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Irrigation Automation Market size is expected to reach $7.9 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 22% CAGR during the forecast period. Automatic irrigation involves the incorporation of hardware components, like controllers, sensors, sprinklers, valves, and other components, in order to build an automated system for both agricultural and non-agricultural applications. These automatic systems facilitate the user to adjust the irrigation process depending on the real-time data, volume, time, and computer-based systems that help to control the watering. Furthermore, irrigation automation systems are frequently used in a massive irrigated area, which is further divided into small segments that are termed as irrigation blocks. These segments are then watered in sequence in order to match the discharge that is available from the water source.



The market is likely to show an incremental rise in demand owing to an increase in water scarcity conditions and a changing trend concerning the mechanization of agricultural processes in the world. Growing water crisis along with random and unpredictable rainfall patterns is markedly hindering the use of traditional agrarian irrigation techniques, therefore it is accelerating the demand for the use of more advanced irrigation techniques that were adopted for cultivation globally. Irrigation automation systems require no or minimum manual intervention in addition to surveillance. Similarly, these automation systems also minimize the wastage of water, labor costs, and constant monitoring.



A number of governments all across the world are supporting the setting up of irrigation automation systems due to the increasing issue of shortage of water. For example, the government of Australia has initiated numerous R&D projects to improve water usage efficiency. Furthermore, the government has also announced the On-farm Irrigation Efficiency Program for supporting the individual irrigators to augment their irrigation infrastructure or alter the irrigation practices in order to save water. Some of the major practices include setting up of automatic outlets or gates and water metering, and the use of telemetry systems.



Due to the recent outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19), manufacturers and sellers of irrigation automation have been facing numerous production issues, such as non-availability of raw materials, factory shutdowns, and shortage of resources. Similarly, the COVID-19 has also resulted in disruptions in the small and large supply chain in the agriculture ecosystems. The hardware equipment's supply has been slowed down and affected the market players all across the irrigation automation supplier. Though, the remote irrigation operations are less affected by the current pandemic owing to less human intervention, and are likely to show more vigorous demand in the coming years.



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Agricultural and Non-Agricultural. Agricultural Segment is further classified across Open Fields and Greenhouses & Others. Based on Irrigation Type, the market is segmented into Drip Irrigation, Sprinkler Irrigation and Surface Irrigation & Others. Based on Type, the market is segmented into Time-based, Volume-based, Realtime-based and Others. Based on Component, the market is segmented into Controllers, Sensors, Valves, Sprinklers and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships and Acquisitions. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Valmont Industries, Inc., the Toro Company and Orbia Advance Corporation are the forerunners in the Irrigation Automation Market. Companies such as Lindsay Corporation, Jain Irrigation Systems Limited, Rain Bird Corporation, Rubicon Water, Hunter Industries, Inc., and Telsco Industries, Inc. are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include The Toro Company, Valmont Industries, Inc., Lindsay Corporation, Orbia Advance Corporation (Netafilm Ltd.), Hunter Industries, Inc., Rain Bird Corporation, Jain Irrigation Systems Limited, Rubicon Water, Galcon Ltd. and Telsco Industries, Inc. (Weathermatic).



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Application

Agricultural

Open Fields

Greenhouses & Others

Non-Agricultural

By Irrigation Type

Drip Irrigation

Sprinkler Irrigation

Surface Irrigation & Others

By Type

Time-based

Volume-based

Realtime-based

Others

By Component

Controllers

Sensors

Valves

Sprinklers

Others

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Unique Offerings from the Publisher

Exhaustive coverage

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Irrigation Automation Market, by Application

1.4.2 Global Irrigation Automation Market, by Irrigation Type

1.4.3 Global Irrigation Automation Market, by Type

1.4.4 Global Irrigation Automation Market, by Component

1.4.5 Global Irrigation Automation Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2016-2020)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements : 2019, Jan - 2020, Oct) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Irrigation Automation Market by Application

4.1 Global Irrigation Automation Agricultural Market by Region

4.2 Global Irrigation Automation Market by Agricultural Type

4.2.1 Global Open Fields Irrigation Automation Market by Region

4.2.2 Global Greenhouses & Others Irrigation Automation Market by Region

4.3 Global Irrigation Automation Non-Agricultural Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Irrigation Automation Market by Irrigation Type

5.1 Global Irrigation Automation Drip Irrigation Market by Region

5.2 Global Irrigation Automation Sprinkler Irrigation Market by Region

5.3 Global Irrigation Automation Surface Irrigation & Others Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Irrigation Automation Market by Type

6.1 Global Time-based Irrigation Automation Market by Region

6.2 Global Volume-based Irrigation Automation Market by Region

6.3 Global Realtime-based Irrigation Automation Market by Region

6.4 Global Other Type Irrigation Automation Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Irrigation Automation Market by Component

7.1 Global Controllers Irrigation Automation Market by Region

7.2 Global Sensors Irrigation Automation Market by Region

7.3 Global Valves Irrigation Automation Market by Region

7.4 Global Sprinklers Irrigation Automation Market by Region

7.5 Global Others Irrigation Automation Market by Region



Chapter 8. Global Irrigation Automation Market by Region

8.1 North America Irrigation Automation Market

8.2 Europe Irrigation Automation Market

8.3 Asia Pacific Irrigation Automation Market

8.4 LAMEA Irrigation Automation Market



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1 The Toro Company

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.2 Financial Analysis

9.1.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis

9.1.4 Research & Development Expenses

9.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.1.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.1.5.2 Acquisition, Mergers, and Investments:

9.2 Valmont Industries, Inc.

9.2.1 Company Overview

9.2.2 Financial Analysis

9.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.2.4 Research & Development Expenses

9.2.1 Recent strategies and developments:

9.2.1.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.2.1.2 Acquisition, Mergers, and Investments:

9.3 Lindsay Corporation

9.3.1 Company Overview

9.3.2 Financial Analysis

9.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.3.4 Research & Development Expense

9.3.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.3.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.3.5.2 Acquisition, Mergers, and Investments:

9.3.5.3 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.4 Orbia Advance Corporation (Netafilm Ltd.)

9.4.1 Company Overview

9.4.2 Financial Analysis

9.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.4.4 Research & Development Expense

9.4.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.4.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.4.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.5 Hunter Industries, Inc.

9.5.1 Company Overview

9.5.2 Recent strategies and developments:

9.5.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.6 Rain Bird Corporation

9.6.1 Company Overview

9.6.2 Recent strategies and developments:

9.6.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.7 Jain Irrigation Systems Limited

9.7.1 Company Overview

9.7.2 Recent strategies and developments:

9.7.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.7.2.2 Acquisition, Mergers, and Investments:

9.8 Rubicon Water

9.8.1 Company Overview

9.8.2 Recent strategies and developments:

9.8.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.9 Galcon Ltd.

9.9.1 Company Overview

9.10. Telsco Industries, Inc. (Weathermatic)

9.10.1 Company Overview

9.10.2 Recent strategies and developments:

9.10.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rnjbjo

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900