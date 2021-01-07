Dublin, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global High Performance Computing (HPC) Market by Component (Solutions [Servers, Storage, Networking Devices, Software] & Services), Deployment Type, Organization Size, Server Prices Band, Application Area, and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global HPC market is expected to grow from USD 37.8 billion in 2020 to USD 49.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.
The demand for HPC is driven by the increasing need for efficient computing enhanced scalability, and reliable storage, emerging need for the high speed data processing with accuracy, adoption of HPC in the cloud.
Support, Maintenance, and Management segment to growth with higher CAGR during forecast period
The components is sub-segmented as Solutions as services. The services segment is further sub-segmented as design and consulting, integration and deployment, support, maintenance, and management. The increasing adoption of the HPC solutions need support, maintenance, and management services. The support, maintenance, and management services include various onsite and offsite services. The onsite services include support activities, such as device repair and replacement, as well as, various de-installation services, such as disk wiping, unracking of devices, and resale and recycling of the devices.
By applications areas, Government and Defense vertical to register the largest market size during the forecast period
The HPC market has been segmented into the following application areas, such as government and defense, BFSI, Education and research, manufacturing, healthcare and life sciences, energy and utilities, earth sciences; and others (retail, transportation, travel and hospitality and real estate). The government and defense sector is witnessing the rapid adoption of cutting-edge IT infrastructure solutions to improve computing efficiency and further drive the economic growth.
Asia-Pacific (APAC) to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period
The APAC HPC market is experiencing slashing IT budgets and the growing IT infrastructures across organizations, which is encouraging the organizations in the region to adopt HPC solutions for streamlining their lease processes. The major countries to witness high growth rates in this region include ANZ, Japan, and China among others.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the High Performance Computing Market
4.2 Market, by Application Area and Region
4.3 Life Cycle Analysis, by Region
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Need for Efficient Computing, Enhanced Scalability, and Reliable Storage
5.2.1.2 Need to Process Data with Speed and Accuracy
5.2.1.3 Adoption of HPC in the Cloud
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Data Security Concerns
5.2.2.2 High CapEx and OpEx
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increasing Focus on Hybrid HPC Solutions
5.2.3.2 Advent of Exascale Computing to Maximize the Benefits of HPC
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Lack of Knowledge and Limited Budget Among SMEs
5.3 Use Cases
5.3.1 Fraud Detection Systems for Financial Institutions
5.3.2 Need for Modelling and Simulation Analysis Among Automotive Companies
5.3.3 Accurate Prediction Capabilities for Weather and Climate Modelling Organizations
5.3.4 High Performance Computing for Enterprises Developing Precision Medicine
5.3.5 High Performance Computing Solutions for the Education and Research Sector
5.4 Regulatory Framework
5.4.1 European Technology Platform for High Performance Computing (ETP4HPC)
5.4.2 High Performance Computing Act of 1991 (HPCA)
5.4.3 Telecommunications Infrastructure Standard for Data Centers
5.4.4 Distributed Management Task Force (DMTF)
5.4.5 Storage Networking Industry Association (SNIA) and Cloud Data Management Interface (CDMI)
6 High Performance Computing Market, by Component
6.2 Introduction
6.3 Solutions
6.3.1 Servers
6.3.1.1 Supercomputer and Divisional Systems
6.3.1.2 Departmental and Workgroup Systems
6.3.2 Storage
6.3.3 Networking Devices
6.3.4 Software
6.4 Services
6.4.1 Design and Consulting
6.4.2 Integration and Deployment
6.4.3 Support, Maintenance, and Management
7 HPC Market, by Deployment Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 On-Premises
7.3 Cloud
8 High Performance Computing Market, by Organization Size
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
8.3 Large Enterprises
9 HPC Market, by Server Price Band
9.1 Introduction
9.2 USD 250,000-500,000 and Above
9.3 USD 250,000-100,000 and Below
10 High Performance Computing Market, by Application Area
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Government and Defense
10.3 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
10.4 Education and Research
10.5 Manufacturing
10.6 Media and Entertainment
10.7 Healthcare and Life Sciences
10.8 Energy and Utilities
10.9 Earth Sciences
10.1 Others
11 HPC Market, by Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 Asia-Pacific
11.5 Middle East and Africa
11.6 Latin America
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Competitive Scenario
12.2.1 New Product Launches
12.2.2 Acquisitions
12.2.3 Partnerships
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Introduction
13.2 AMD
13.2.1 Overview
13.2.2 Strength of Product Portfolio
13.2.3 Business Strategy Excellence
13.2.4 Recent Developments
13.3 Intel
13.3.1 Overview
13.3.2 Strength of Product Portfolio
13.3.3 Business Strategy Excellence
13.3.4 Recent Developments
13.4 HPE
13.4.1 Overview
13.4.2 Strength of Product Portfolio
13.4.3 Business Strategy Excellence
13.4.4 Recent Developments
13.5 IBM
13.5.1 Overview
13.5.2 Strength of Product Portfolio
13.5.3 Business Strategy Excellence
13.5.4 Recent Developments
13.6 Dell
13.6.1 Overview
13.6.2 Strength of Product Portfolio
13.6.3 Business Strategy Excellence
13.6.4 Recent Developments
13.7 Lenovo
13.7.1 Overview
13.7.2 Strength of Product Portfolio
13.7.3 Business Strategy Excellence
13.7.4 Recent Developments
13.8 Fujitsu
13.8.1 Overview
13.8.2 Strength of Product Portfolio
13.8.3 Business Strategy Excellence
13.8.4 Recent Developments
13.9 Cisco Systems
13.9.1 Overview
13.9.2 Strength of Product Portfolio
13.9.3 Business Strategy Excellence
13.9.4 Recent Developments
13.10 Cray
13.10.1 Overview
13.10.2 Strength of Product Portfolio
13.10.3 Business Strategy Excellence
13.10.4 Recent Developments
13.11 Atos
13.11.1 Overview
13.11.2 Strength of Product Portfolio
13.11.3 Business Strategy Excellence
13.11.4 Recent Developments
13.12 NVIDIA
13.12.1 Overview
13.12.2 Strength of Product Portfolio
13.12.3 Business Strategy Excellence
13.12.4 Recent Developments
14 Appendix
14.1 Insights of Industry Experts
14.2 Discussion Guide
14.3 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal
14.4 Introducing RT: Real-Time Market Intelligence
14.5 Available Customizations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cugb6o
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
