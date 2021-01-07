Dublin, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global High Performance Computing (HPC) Market by Component (Solutions [Servers, Storage, Networking Devices, Software] & Services), Deployment Type, Organization Size, Server Prices Band, Application Area, and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global HPC market is expected to grow from USD 37.8 billion in 2020 to USD 49.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.



The demand for HPC is driven by the increasing need for efficient computing enhanced scalability, and reliable storage, emerging need for the high speed data processing with accuracy, adoption of HPC in the cloud.



Support, Maintenance, and Management segment to growth with higher CAGR during forecast period



The components is sub-segmented as Solutions as services. The services segment is further sub-segmented as design and consulting, integration and deployment, support, maintenance, and management. The increasing adoption of the HPC solutions need support, maintenance, and management services. The support, maintenance, and management services include various onsite and offsite services. The onsite services include support activities, such as device repair and replacement, as well as, various de-installation services, such as disk wiping, unracking of devices, and resale and recycling of the devices.



By applications areas, Government and Defense vertical to register the largest market size during the forecast period



The HPC market has been segmented into the following application areas, such as government and defense, BFSI, Education and research, manufacturing, healthcare and life sciences, energy and utilities, earth sciences; and others (retail, transportation, travel and hospitality and real estate). The government and defense sector is witnessing the rapid adoption of cutting-edge IT infrastructure solutions to improve computing efficiency and further drive the economic growth.



Asia-Pacific (APAC) to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period



The APAC HPC market is experiencing slashing IT budgets and the growing IT infrastructures across organizations, which is encouraging the organizations in the region to adopt HPC solutions for streamlining their lease processes. The major countries to witness high growth rates in this region include ANZ, Japan, and China among others.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the High Performance Computing Market

4.2 Market, by Application Area and Region

4.3 Life Cycle Analysis, by Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Need for Efficient Computing, Enhanced Scalability, and Reliable Storage

5.2.1.2 Need to Process Data with Speed and Accuracy

5.2.1.3 Adoption of HPC in the Cloud

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Data Security Concerns

5.2.2.2 High CapEx and OpEx

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Focus on Hybrid HPC Solutions

5.2.3.2 Advent of Exascale Computing to Maximize the Benefits of HPC

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Knowledge and Limited Budget Among SMEs

5.3 Use Cases

5.3.1 Fraud Detection Systems for Financial Institutions

5.3.2 Need for Modelling and Simulation Analysis Among Automotive Companies

5.3.3 Accurate Prediction Capabilities for Weather and Climate Modelling Organizations

5.3.4 High Performance Computing for Enterprises Developing Precision Medicine

5.3.5 High Performance Computing Solutions for the Education and Research Sector

5.4 Regulatory Framework

5.4.1 European Technology Platform for High Performance Computing (ETP4HPC)

5.4.2 High Performance Computing Act of 1991 (HPCA)

5.4.3 Telecommunications Infrastructure Standard for Data Centers

5.4.4 Distributed Management Task Force (DMTF)

5.4.5 Storage Networking Industry Association (SNIA) and Cloud Data Management Interface (CDMI)



6 High Performance Computing Market, by Component

6.2 Introduction

6.3 Solutions

6.3.1 Servers

6.3.1.1 Supercomputer and Divisional Systems

6.3.1.2 Departmental and Workgroup Systems

6.3.2 Storage

6.3.3 Networking Devices

6.3.4 Software

6.4 Services

6.4.1 Design and Consulting

6.4.2 Integration and Deployment

6.4.3 Support, Maintenance, and Management



7 HPC Market, by Deployment Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 On-Premises

7.3 Cloud



8 High Performance Computing Market, by Organization Size

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

8.3 Large Enterprises



9 HPC Market, by Server Price Band

9.1 Introduction

9.2 USD 250,000-500,000 and Above

9.3 USD 250,000-100,000 and Below



10 High Performance Computing Market, by Application Area

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Government and Defense

10.3 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

10.4 Education and Research

10.5 Manufacturing

10.6 Media and Entertainment

10.7 Healthcare and Life Sciences

10.8 Energy and Utilities

10.9 Earth Sciences

10.1 Others



11 HPC Market, by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.5 Middle East and Africa

11.6 Latin America



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Competitive Scenario

12.2.1 New Product Launches

12.2.2 Acquisitions

12.2.3 Partnerships



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 AMD

13.2.1 Overview

13.2.2 Strength of Product Portfolio

13.2.3 Business Strategy Excellence

13.2.4 Recent Developments

13.3 Intel

13.3.1 Overview

13.3.2 Strength of Product Portfolio

13.3.3 Business Strategy Excellence

13.3.4 Recent Developments

13.4 HPE

13.4.1 Overview

13.4.2 Strength of Product Portfolio

13.4.3 Business Strategy Excellence

13.4.4 Recent Developments

13.5 IBM

13.5.1 Overview

13.5.2 Strength of Product Portfolio

13.5.3 Business Strategy Excellence

13.5.4 Recent Developments

13.6 Dell

13.6.1 Overview

13.6.2 Strength of Product Portfolio

13.6.3 Business Strategy Excellence

13.6.4 Recent Developments

13.7 Lenovo

13.7.1 Overview

13.7.2 Strength of Product Portfolio

13.7.3 Business Strategy Excellence

13.7.4 Recent Developments

13.8 Fujitsu

13.8.1 Overview

13.8.2 Strength of Product Portfolio

13.8.3 Business Strategy Excellence

13.8.4 Recent Developments

13.9 Cisco Systems

13.9.1 Overview

13.9.2 Strength of Product Portfolio

13.9.3 Business Strategy Excellence

13.9.4 Recent Developments

13.10 Cray

13.10.1 Overview

13.10.2 Strength of Product Portfolio

13.10.3 Business Strategy Excellence

13.10.4 Recent Developments

13.11 Atos

13.11.1 Overview

13.11.2 Strength of Product Portfolio

13.11.3 Business Strategy Excellence

13.11.4 Recent Developments

13.12 NVIDIA

13.12.1 Overview

13.12.2 Strength of Product Portfolio

13.12.3 Business Strategy Excellence

13.12.4 Recent Developments



14 Appendix

14.1 Insights of Industry Experts

14.2 Discussion Guide

14.3 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal

14.4 Introducing RT: Real-Time Market Intelligence

14.5 Available Customizations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cugb6o

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900