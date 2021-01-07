New York, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Radio Frequency Filters Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959845/?utm_source=GNW
5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Cellular Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 18.9% CAGR and reach US$20.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the GPS Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 17.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17% CAGR
The Radio Frequency Filters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.9% and 15.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.9% CAGR.
Tablets Segment to Record 14.6% CAGR
In the global Tablets segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 14.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$923.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.9 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 181-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959845/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Radio Frequency Filters Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Radio Frequency Filters Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Radio Frequency Filters Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Radio Frequency Filters Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Cellular Devices (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 5: Cellular Devices (Application) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 6: Cellular Devices (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: GPS Devices (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: GPS Devices (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 9: GPS Devices (Application) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Tablets (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 11: Tablets (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Tablets (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: SAW Filters (Technology) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: SAW Filters (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: SAW Filters (Technology) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: BAW Filters (Technology) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: BAW Filters (Technology) Market Worldwide Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: BAW Filters (Technology) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Radio Frequency Filters Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: United States Radio Frequency Filters Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Radio Frequency Filters Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 24: Radio Frequency Filters Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Radio Frequency Filters Market in US$ Million in the
United States by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 26: United States Radio Frequency Filters Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 27: United States Radio Frequency Filters Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian Radio Frequency Filters Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Radio Frequency Filters Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 30: Canadian Radio Frequency Filters Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Radio Frequency Filters Market Analysis in Canada in
US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 32: Radio Frequency Filters Market in Canada: Historic
Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 33: Canadian Radio Frequency Filters Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Radio
Frequency Filters in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Japanese Radio Frequency Filters Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 36: Radio Frequency Filters Market Share Shift in Japan
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Radio
Frequency Filters Market in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 38: Radio Frequency Filters Market in Japan in US$
Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 39: Japanese Radio Frequency Filters Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 40: Chinese Demand for Radio Frequency Filters in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Radio Frequency Filters Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 42: Chinese Radio Frequency Filters Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: Radio Frequency Filters Market Estimates and
Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 44: Chinese Radio Frequency Filters Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 45: Radio Frequency Filters Market in China: Percentage
Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Radio Frequency Filters Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 46: European Radio Frequency Filters Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 47: Radio Frequency Filters Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 48: European Radio Frequency Filters Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: European Radio Frequency Filters Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 50: Radio Frequency Filters Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: European Radio Frequency Filters Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: European Radio Frequency Filters Market Assessment in
US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 53: European Radio Frequency Filters Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 54: Radio Frequency Filters Market in Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
FRANCE
Table 55: Radio Frequency Filters Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 56: French Radio Frequency Filters Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 57: French Radio Frequency Filters Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 58: French Radio Frequency Filters Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 59: French Radio Frequency Filters Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 60: French Radio Frequency Filters Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 61: Radio Frequency Filters Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: German Radio Frequency Filters Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 63: Radio Frequency Filters Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: German Radio Frequency Filters Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 65: Radio Frequency Filters Market in Germany: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period
2012-2019
Table 66: German Radio Frequency Filters Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 67: Italian Demand for Radio Frequency Filters in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 68: Radio Frequency Filters Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 69: Italian Radio Frequency Filters Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: Radio Frequency Filters Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 71: Italian Radio Frequency Filters Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 72: Radio Frequency Filters Market in Italy: Percentage
Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Radio Frequency Filters in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 74: United Kingdom Radio Frequency Filters Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 75: Radio Frequency Filters Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Radio
Frequency Filters Market in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 77: Radio Frequency Filters Market in the United Kingdom
in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 78: United Kingdom Radio Frequency Filters Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 79: Rest of Europe Radio Frequency Filters Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 80: Radio Frequency Filters Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 81: Rest of Europe Radio Frequency Filters Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: Rest of Europe Radio Frequency Filters Market
Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 83: Rest of Europe Radio Frequency Filters Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 84: Radio Frequency Filters Market in Rest of Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 85: Radio Frequency Filters Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Radio Frequency Filters Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 87: Asia-Pacific Radio Frequency Filters Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 88: Asia-Pacific Radio Frequency Filters Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Radio Frequency Filters Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 90: Asia-Pacific Radio Frequency Filters Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 91: Rest of World Radio Frequency Filters Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 92: Radio Frequency Filters Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 93: Rest of World Radio Frequency Filters Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Radio Frequency Filters Market Analysis in Rest of
World in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 95: Radio Frequency Filters Market in Rest of World:
Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period
2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of World Radio Frequency Filters Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959845/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: