New York, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Radio Frequency Filters Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959845/?utm_source=GNW

5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Cellular Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 18.9% CAGR and reach US$20.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the GPS Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 17.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17% CAGR



The Radio Frequency Filters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.9% and 15.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.9% CAGR.



Tablets Segment to Record 14.6% CAGR



In the global Tablets segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 14.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$923.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.9 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 181-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AVX Corporation

CTS Corporation

Dover Corporation

Kyocera Corporation

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Netcom, Inc.

Qorvo, Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

STMicroelectronics NV

TDK Corporation

Epec, LLC.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959845/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Radio Frequency Filters Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Radio Frequency Filters Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Radio Frequency Filters Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Radio Frequency Filters Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Cellular Devices (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Cellular Devices (Application) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Cellular Devices (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: GPS Devices (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: GPS Devices (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: GPS Devices (Application) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Tablets (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Tablets (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Tablets (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: SAW Filters (Technology) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: SAW Filters (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: SAW Filters (Technology) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: BAW Filters (Technology) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: BAW Filters (Technology) Market Worldwide Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: BAW Filters (Technology) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Radio Frequency Filters Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: United States Radio Frequency Filters Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Radio Frequency Filters Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 24: Radio Frequency Filters Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Radio Frequency Filters Market in US$ Million in the

United States by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 26: United States Radio Frequency Filters Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 27: United States Radio Frequency Filters Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 28: Canadian Radio Frequency Filters Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Radio Frequency Filters Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 30: Canadian Radio Frequency Filters Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Radio Frequency Filters Market Analysis in Canada in

US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 32: Radio Frequency Filters Market in Canada: Historic

Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019



Table 33: Canadian Radio Frequency Filters Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Radio

Frequency Filters in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Japanese Radio Frequency Filters Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 36: Radio Frequency Filters Market Share Shift in Japan

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Radio

Frequency Filters Market in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 38: Radio Frequency Filters Market in Japan in US$

Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 39: Japanese Radio Frequency Filters Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 40: Chinese Demand for Radio Frequency Filters in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Radio Frequency Filters Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 42: Chinese Radio Frequency Filters Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Radio Frequency Filters Market Estimates and

Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 44: Chinese Radio Frequency Filters Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 45: Radio Frequency Filters Market in China: Percentage

Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Radio Frequency Filters Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 46: European Radio Frequency Filters Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 47: Radio Frequency Filters Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 48: European Radio Frequency Filters Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: European Radio Frequency Filters Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 50: Radio Frequency Filters Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: European Radio Frequency Filters Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European Radio Frequency Filters Market Assessment in

US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 53: European Radio Frequency Filters Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 54: Radio Frequency Filters Market in Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



FRANCE

Table 55: Radio Frequency Filters Quantitative Demand Analysis

in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 56: French Radio Frequency Filters Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 57: French Radio Frequency Filters Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 58: French Radio Frequency Filters Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 59: French Radio Frequency Filters Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 60: French Radio Frequency Filters Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 61: Radio Frequency Filters Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: German Radio Frequency Filters Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 63: Radio Frequency Filters Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: German Radio Frequency Filters Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 65: Radio Frequency Filters Market in Germany: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period

2012-2019



Table 66: German Radio Frequency Filters Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 67: Italian Demand for Radio Frequency Filters in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 68: Radio Frequency Filters Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 69: Italian Radio Frequency Filters Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Radio Frequency Filters Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 71: Italian Radio Frequency Filters Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 72: Radio Frequency Filters Market in Italy: Percentage

Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Radio Frequency Filters in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 74: United Kingdom Radio Frequency Filters Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 75: Radio Frequency Filters Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Radio

Frequency Filters Market in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 77: Radio Frequency Filters Market in the United Kingdom

in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 78: United Kingdom Radio Frequency Filters Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 79: Rest of Europe Radio Frequency Filters Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 80: Radio Frequency Filters Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 81: Rest of Europe Radio Frequency Filters Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: Rest of Europe Radio Frequency Filters Market

Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 83: Rest of Europe Radio Frequency Filters Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 84: Radio Frequency Filters Market in Rest of Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and

2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 85: Radio Frequency Filters Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 86: Asia-Pacific Radio Frequency Filters Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 87: Asia-Pacific Radio Frequency Filters Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 88: Asia-Pacific Radio Frequency Filters Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 89: Asia-Pacific Radio Frequency Filters Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 90: Asia-Pacific Radio Frequency Filters Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 91: Rest of World Radio Frequency Filters Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 92: Radio Frequency Filters Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 93: Rest of World Radio Frequency Filters Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Radio Frequency Filters Market Analysis in Rest of

World in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 95: Radio Frequency Filters Market in Rest of World:

Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period

2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of World Radio Frequency Filters Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959845/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001