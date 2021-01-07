EDINBURGH, UNITED KINGDOM , Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Struan Baird SEO, leading Edinburgh SEO and digital marketing agency is pleased to share that the agency is now taking on new clients. They offer a comprehensive range of SEO services which includes audits, technical, on-page, content creation, and link building services. New clients can benefit from a free initial consultation and a 6-month plan of action. Struan Baird is an SEO company that builds and executes tailored action plans to increase traffic and generate more leads for businesses.

There are many agencies who charge exorbitantly but fail to deliver the results for the website. The reasons could be many. They might either be following the traditional SEO agency model or they might fail to create customized plans for their clients. Here at Struan Baird SEO, results are key. The company has helped several businesses from different niches, spanning across small, medium, and large-sized operations, reach their SEO goals. The team goes the extra mile and collaborates with each one of their clients to understand the specific needs, requirements, and aspirations.

What makes Struan Baird SEO different from the others is that they put their clients’ needs first and want them to succeed. They devise SEO campaigns that are totally customized. They know what works and what wouldn’t according to the nature of the business, the websites, and digital marketing needs. The company follows a simple strategy which is driving highly targeted traffic to SEO friendly websites. SMEs or large corporations, the core fundamentals remain the same. Driving high-quality traffic that converts and achieving first page rankings. So, for those who are looking for a tailored SEO campaign that is not just result-oriented but also guarantees ROI, then Struan Baird SEO is the agency for you. Here is a gist of a case study that outlines exactly who Struan Baird SEO can improve your Google rankings and increase online revenue.

Struan Baird SEO has been working with Luxury Scotland Tours, to increase online leads and to make sure there is a significant ROI on online spend. Thus far the following results have been achieved:

£220,000 in revenue from a spend of £7000

£70,000 in profit from a £7000 ad spend

1000% return on investment

Position one rankings for keywords like “luxury Scotland tours”

To learn more visit https://struanbairdseo.com/portfolio_page/travel-company-ppc/

About Struan Baird SEO

Struan Baird SEO is a leading SEO Agency in Edinburgh, UK offering a plethora of services which includes Pay Per Click (PPC), SEO Audit & Services, Web Design, Link Building Campaigns, Landing Page Optimization, and White Label SEO.

###

Contact

Struan Baird SEO

Phone: 0131-3644-020

Email: Info@struanbairdseo.com

Website: https://struanbairdseo.com/





This news has been published for the above source. Struan Baird SEO [ID=16301]

Disclaimer: The PR is provided "as is", without warranty of any kind, express or implied: The content publisher provides the information without warranty of any kind. We also do not accept any responsibility or liability for the legal facts, content accuracy, photos, videos. if you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.





