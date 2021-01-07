Dublin, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thin Film and Printed Battery Market with COVID-19 Impact, by Type (Thin-film, Printed), Voltage, Capacity, Rechargeability (Primary Batteries, Secondary Batteries), Application (Smart Packaging, Medical Devices), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global thin film and printed battery market size is projected to grow from USD 98 million in 2020 to USD 296 million by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.7% from 2020 to 2025.



The growth of the thin film and printed battery s market is majorly driven by growing demand for thin film and printed batteries for use in wearables, ongoing miniaturization of electronic devices, surging demand for printed flexible batteries in IoT applications, increasing use of printed flexible batteries in medical devices to treat COVID-19 patients.

COVID-19 has emerged as a global pandemic that has spread over 215 countries worldwide and disrupted various industries around the world. The prominent players across industries have been affected by this pandemic. The foreseeable decline in the growth of end-user applications may have a considerable direct impact on the Thin film and printed battery market.



Thin film batteries expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.



Thin film battery segment is expected to account for the largest share of the thin film and printed battery market in 2020. followed by Printed battery; a similar trend is likely to continue in the near future. Thin film and printed batteries are preferred to be used in miniature devices. Thin film batteries are widely used in smart packaging, smart cards, wearable devices, and medical devices. The increased demand for miniaturized products used in these applications has led to a rise in the adoption of thin film lithium-ion flexible batteries, thus driving the growth of the thin film batteries segment significantly. The increasing demand for smart cards in telecommunication, banking, and transportation sectors for payment applications has also fueled the growth of the thin film batteries segment.



Consumer electronics application is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The thin film and printed battery market for the consumer electronics is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2025. Thin film and printed batteries for use in consumer electronics are expected to be commercialized by 2022, as several manufacturers are researching and developing these batteries to power their smartphones and wearable devices. Thin film batteries are designed to complement wearable products that have limited internal space. Thin film and printed batteries are safe as they are non-flammable owing to the presence of electrolytes. Secondary batteries that have a long lifespan are required to power consumer electronics devices. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a decline in the growth rate of the thin film and printed battery market, owing to reduced manufacturing of products that use these batteries. Additionally, COVID-19 pandemic has also disrupted the supply chain of the battery industry, thereby hindering the manufacturing and the distribution of thin film and printed batteries.



APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Thin film and printed battery market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during 2020?2025. The key manufacturers of consumer electronics in this region are innovating their product designs, which require thin power sources for compatibility with their products' flexible designs. As a result, a number of device manufacturers based in the region are investing in research and development activities for thin film and printed batteries. Companies such as Jenax (South Korea), LG Chem (South Korea), and Samsung DI (South Korea) are launching their batteries for use in wearables in the region. With the outbreak of COVID-19, the manufacturing facilities of all verticals across the world, resulted in their shutdowns. However, a few industries have started their operations in China. This, in turn, is expected to increase the demand for thin film and printed batteries.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Opportunities in Thin Film and Printed Battery Market

4.2 Thin Film and Printed Battery Market, by Rechargeability

4.3 Thin Film and Printed Battery Market in North America, by Application and Country, 2025

4.4 Thin Film and Printed Battery Market, by Application, 2020 & 2025

4.5 Thin Film and Printed Battery Market, by Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Thin Film and Printed Battery Market

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Growing Demand for Thin Film and Printed Batteries in Wearables

5.3.1.2 Increasing Use of Thin, Flexible, and Printed Batteries in Medical and Electronic Devices

5.3.1.3 Ongoing Miniaturization of Electronic Devices

5.3.1.4 Surging Demand for Printed Flexible Batteries in IoT Applications

5.3.1.5 Increasing Use of Printed Flexible Batteries in Medical Devices to Treat COVID-19 Patients

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 High Initial Investments in Developing Printed Flexible Batteries

5.3.2.2 Lack of Standardization for the Development of Thin Film and Printed Batteries

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Development of Next-Generation Thin Film and Printed Lithium-Air Batteries

5.3.3.2 Rise in Adoption of Wireless Sensors Equipped with Thin Film and Printed Batteries

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Complexity in Fabrication of Thin Film Lithium-Ion Batteries

5.3.4.2 Costs and Selection of Raw Materials to Develop Thin Film and Printed Batteries

5.3.4.3 Shutdown of Thin Film and Printed Battery Manufacturing Plants in Various Countries Owing to COVID-19

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Ecosystem

5.6 Porter's Five Force Analysis

5.7 Case Study

5.8 Technology Analysis

5.9 Pricing Analysis

5.1 Trade Analysis

5.11 Patent Analysis

5.12 Tariff Regulatory Landscape



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Evolution of Battery Development

6.2 Future Trends: Batteries for Consumer Electronics

6.3 Trends from Limited to Mass Production



7 Components Used in Thin Film and Printed Batteries

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Electrodes

7.2.1 Cathodes

7.2.2 Anodes

7.3 Substrates

7.4 Electrolytes

7.5 Others



8 Materials Used in Thin Film and Printed Batteries

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Lithium-Ion

8.2.1 Lithium-Ion Thin Film and Printed Batteries Are Increasingly Used in Wearable Electronics

8.3 Lithium Polymer

8.3.1 Lithium Polymer-Based Batteries Are Widely Used Owing to Their Durability and Low Self-Discharge Rate

8.4 Zinc

8.4.1 Zinc-Based Flexible Printed Batteries Are Used in Next-Generation Wearable Electronics



9 Thin Film and Printed Battery Market, by Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Thin Film Batteries

9.2.1 Thin Film Batteries Segment to Lead Thin Film and Printed Battery Market from 2020 to 2025

9.3 Printed Batteries

9.3.1 Eco-Friendly Composition of Printed Batteries Leading to Their Increased Adoption



10 Thin Film and Printed Battery Market, by Voltage

10.1 Introduction

10.2 &lessThan;1.5V

10.2.1 Thin Film Flexible Batteries with &lessThan;1.5V Are Increasingly Adopted in Wearable Electronics

10.3 1.5-3V

10.3.1 Demand for Thin Film and Printed Batteries with Voltage Range is Increasing Owing to Ease of Their Safe and Complete Disposable

10.4 >3V

10.4.1 Thin Film and Printed Batteries with >3V Are Preferred Owing to Their High-Power Output and Long Life



11 Thin Film and Printed Battery Market, by Capacity

11.1 Introduction

11.2 &lessThan;10 Mah

11.2.1 Thin Film and Printed Batteries with &lessThan;10 Mah Are Used in Medical Devices, Smart Cards, and Rfid Tags

11.3 10-100 Mah

11.3.1 Thin Film and Printed Batteries with Capacity Ranging from 10-100 Mah Are Used in Energy Harvesting and Consumer Electronics Applications

11.4 >100 Mah

11.4.1 Thin Film and Printed Batteries with a Capacity Range from 10-100 Mah Are Used in High-Power Applications



12 Thin Film and Printed Battery Market, by Rechargeability

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Primary Batteries

12.2.1 Low Cost and Eco-Friendly Nature of Primary Batteries Leading to Their Increased Use in Various Applications

12.3 Secondary Batteries

12.3.1 Rechargeable Secondary Batteries Are Used Across Applications Owing to Their Long Lifespan, High-Energy Density, and Low Environmental Impact



13 Thin Film and Printed Battery Market, by Application

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Applications of Thin Film and Printed Batteries

13.3 Application Market Roadmap

13.4 Consumer Electronics

13.4.1 Rise in Demand for Flexible and Miniaturized Electronic Products Resulting in the Development of Thin Film and Printed Batteries

13.4.2 Smartphones

13.4.3 Wearable Devices

13.5 Medical Devices

13.5.1 Use of Portable Medical Devices During COVID-19 Pandemic Increased the Demand for Thin Film and Printed Batteries

13.5.2 Cosmetic and Medical Patches

13.5.3 Pacemakers

13.5.4 Hearing Aids

13.5.5 Medical Implants

13.5.6 Others

13.6 Smart Packaging

13.6.1 Thin Film Batteries Are Used in Smart Packaging as They Improve a Range of Communication

13.6.2 Smart Labels

13.7 Smart Cards

13.7.1 Design and Flexibility of Thin Film Batteries Enables Smart Cards to Sustain Harsh Production Conditions

13.8 Wireless Sensors

13.8.1 Lightweight and Flexibility of Thin Film and Printed Batteries Make Them An Ideal Choice in Wireless Sensors

13.9 Others



14 Geographic Analysis

14.1 Introduction

14.2 North America

14.3 Europe

14.4 APAC

14.5 RoW



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Top 5 Company Revenue Analysis

15.3 Market Share Analysis, 2019

15.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

15.4.1 Star

15.4.2 Emerging Leader

15.4.3 Pervasive

15.4.4 Participant

15.5 Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) Evaluation Quadrant, 2019

15.5.1 Progressive Companies

15.5.2 Responsive Companies

15.5.3 Dynamic Companies

15.5.4 Starting Blocks

15.6 Competitive Situations and Trends

15.6.1 Thin Film and Printed Battery Market: Product Launches, January 2017-July 2020

15.6.2 Thin Film and Printed Battery Market: Deals, January 2017-July 2020



16 Company Profiles

16.1 Introduction

16.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Portfolio of Companies in Thin Film and Printed Battery Market

16.3 Key Players

16.3.1 Samsung Sdi

16.3.2 Lg Chem

16.3.3 Enfucell Oy Ltd.

16.3.4 Ultralife Corporation

16.3.5 Blue Spark Technologies

16.3.6 Apple Inc.

16.3.7 Brightvolt

16.3.8 Panasonic Corporation

16.4 Other Players

16.4.1 Imprint Energy

16.4.2 Energy Diagnostics

16.4.3 Prologium Technology Co. Ltd.

16.4.4 Molex

16.4.5 Polyplus Battery Company

16.4.6 Iten Sa

16.4.7 Jenax

16.4.8 Guangzhou Fullriver Battery New Technology Co. Ltd.

16.4.9 Nec Energy Solutions Inc.

16.4.10 Gmb Co. Ltd.



17 Related Report

17.1 Lithium Ion Battery Market

17.1.1 Lithium-Ion Battery Market, by Industry

17.1.2 Consumer Electronics

17.1.3 Automotive

17.1.4 Aerospace & Defense

17.1.5 Marine

17.1.6 Medical

17.1.7 Industrial

17.1.8 Power

17.1.9 Telecommunication



18 Appendix

18.1 Insights of Industry Experts

18.2 Discussion Guide

18.3 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal

18.4 Available Customizations

18.5 Related Reports

18.6 Author Details

