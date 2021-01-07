REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Graybug Vision, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRAY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative medicines to treat chronic vision-threatening diseases of the retina and optic nerve, today announced the last patient visit in its GB-102 Phase 2b ALTISSIMO core trial (the 12-month treatment phase) in wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). ALTISSIMO 12-month topline data are expected to be announced in the second quarter of 2021, with full results to be presented at a medical conference later in the year.

Of the 56 patients enrolled in ALTISSIMO, 50 patients completed the 12-month treatment phase, while the remaining six patients withdrew for reasons unrelated to their treatment. Furthermore, 58 percent of patients who completed their Month 12 visit were eligible and agreed to continue clinical monitoring in a six-month extension of the trial. The goal of this six-month extension period is to observe further durability of GB-102 in wet AMD patients.

“We are pleased with the completion of treatment in ALTISSIMO which is expected to provide important data regarding the duration of treatment, safety and tolerability of GB-102 in wet AMD,” said Parisa Zamiri, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of Graybug Vision. “Wet AMD is a leading cause of vision loss among the elderly with outcomes adversely affected by the high treatment burden of approved medications which need to be injected up to 12 times per year. The findings of this trial, designed to measure the durability of a twice-per-year dosing, may potentially demonstrate the need for fewer treatments per year, and we look forward to sharing the topline results in the second quarter of 2021.”

Graybug’s lead product candidate, GB-102, is a proprietary microparticle depot formulation of the pan-vascular endothelial growth factor (pan-VEGF) inhibitor, sunitinib malate, designed to be administered intravitreally twice per year. GB-102 seeks to reduce the need for frequent intravitreal injections by expanding treatment duration to six months, and potentially longer, thus reducing the burden of current anti-VEGF treatments which require up to 12 injections per year.

About GB-102 Phase 2b Clinical Trial in Wet AMD (ALTISSIMO)

ALTISSIMO comprises a 12-month, multicenter, prospective, masked, randomized trial comparing GB-102 administered every six months to aflibercept administered every two months in patients with anti-VEGF-responsive wet AMD, followed by an additional six-month observational period. The objective of the ALTISSIMO Phase 2b core trial is to assess the safety, tolerability, and pharmacodynamic profile of GB-102. The findings will inform the design of Graybug’s pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial program in wet AMD expected to initiate in the second half of 2021.

About Wet AMD

Wet AMD is one of the most common retinal diseases, leading to vision decline caused by excess VEGF. VEGF is a protein produced by cells that stimulates the formation of abnormal new blood vessels behind the retina, called choroidal neovascularization. The leakage of fluid and protein from the vessels causes retinal degeneration and leads to severe and rapid loss of vision. Early intervention is essential to treat wet AMD. The prevalence of wet AMD in the United States is estimated at 1.5 million people and approximately 25 million people are affected by wet AMD worldwide.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company’s proprietary ocular delivery technologies are designed to maintain effective drug levels in ocular tissue for six months and potentially longer, improving disease management, reducing healthcare burdens and ultimately delivering better clinical outcomes. Graybug’s lead product candidate, GB-102, a microparticle depot formulation of the pan-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor, sunitinib malate, targeting a six-month or longer dosing regimen, inhibits multiple neovascular pathways for the intravitreal treatment of retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration. Graybug is also using its proprietary technologies to develop GB-401, an injectable depot formulation of a beta-adrenergic blocker prodrug, for primary open-angle glaucoma, with a dosing regimen of once every six months or longer, and GB-103, a longer-acting version of GB-102, designed to maintain therapeutic drug levels in the retinal tissue for 12 months with a single injection. Founded in 2011 on the basis of technology licensed from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Graybug is headquartered in Redwood City, California. For more information, please visit www.graybug.vision.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to statements regarding the company’s clinical pipeline, its ability to advance GB-102, GB-103, GB-401, or any future product candidate through clinical development, its ability to achieve its anticipated milestones, including the completion of the ALTISSIMO trial, within the timing outlined above or at all, its ability to conduct planned operations within the evolving constraints arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, and the timing and results of its clinical trials. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause the company’s actual activities or results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, including risks and uncertainties described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended September 30, 2020, and the other reports the company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.