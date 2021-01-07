New York, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Radar Security Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959837/?utm_source=GNW

5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Ground, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.2% CAGR to reach US$16 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Air segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 25.4% share of the global Radar Security market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Radar Security market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.46% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$4.9 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 3.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$4.9 Billion by the year 2027.



Marine Segment Corners a 20% Share in 2020



In the global Marine segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.2 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 228-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Blighter Surveillance Systems

DeTect, Inc.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

FLIR Systems, Inc.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Kelvin Hughes Ltd.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Raytheon Company

SAAB AB

SRC, Inc.

Thales Group

Thales-Raytheon Systems Company SAS







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959837/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Radar Security Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2018E



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Radar Security by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Radar Security by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Radar Security by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Ground by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Ground by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Ground by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Air by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Air by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Air by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Marine by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for Marine by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Marine by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Long by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 14: World Historic Review for Long by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Long by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Medium by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 17: World Historic Review for Medium by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Medium by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Short by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 20: World Historic Review for Short by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Short by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Border Security

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 23: World Historic Review for Border Security by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Border Security by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Seaport and

Harbor by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through

2027



Table 26: World Historic Review for Seaport and Harbor by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Seaport and Harbor by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Critical

Infrastructure by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 29: World Historic Review for Critical Infrastructure by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Critical Infrastructure

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through

2027



Table 32: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Radar Security Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Radar Security by

Type - Ground, Air and Marine - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Radar Security by Type -

Ground, Air and Marine Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Radar Security by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground, Air and Marine

for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Radar Security by

Range - Long, Medium and Short - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Radar Security by Range -

Long, Medium and Short Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Radar Security by Range -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Long, Medium and Short

for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Radar Security by

Application - Border Security, Seaport and Harbor, Critical

Infrastructure and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Radar Security by Application -

Border Security, Seaport and Harbor, Critical Infrastructure

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Radar Security by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Border

Security, Seaport and Harbor, Critical Infrastructure and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



CANADA

Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Radar Security

by Type - Ground, Air and Marine - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Radar Security by Type -

Ground, Air and Marine Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Radar Security by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground, Air and

Marine for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Radar Security

by Range - Long, Medium and Short - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Radar Security by Range -

Long, Medium and Short Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Radar Security by

Range - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Long, Medium

and Short for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Radar Security

by Application - Border Security, Seaport and Harbor, Critical

Infrastructure and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Radar Security by

Application - Border Security, Seaport and Harbor, Critical

Infrastructure and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Radar Security by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Border

Security, Seaport and Harbor, Critical Infrastructure and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Radar Security by

Type - Ground, Air and Marine - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Radar Security by Type -

Ground, Air and Marine Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Radar Security by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground, Air and

Marine for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Radar Security by

Range - Long, Medium and Short - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Radar Security by Range -

Long, Medium and Short Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Radar Security by Range -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Long, Medium and

Short for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Radar Security by

Application - Border Security, Seaport and Harbor, Critical

Infrastructure and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Radar Security by

Application - Border Security, Seaport and Harbor, Critical

Infrastructure and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Radar Security by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Border

Security, Seaport and Harbor, Critical Infrastructure and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



CHINA

Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Radar Security by

Type - Ground, Air and Marine - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 62: China Historic Review for Radar Security by Type -

Ground, Air and Marine Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Radar Security by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground, Air and

Marine for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Radar Security by

Range - Long, Medium and Short - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 65: China Historic Review for Radar Security by Range -

Long, Medium and Short Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Radar Security by Range -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Long, Medium and

Short for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for Radar Security by

Application - Border Security, Seaport and Harbor, Critical

Infrastructure and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 68: China Historic Review for Radar Security by

Application - Border Security, Seaport and Harbor, Critical

Infrastructure and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Radar Security by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Border

Security, Seaport and Harbor, Critical Infrastructure and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Radar Security Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Radar Security

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Radar Security by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Radar Security by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Radar Security

by Type - Ground, Air and Marine - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Radar Security by Type -

Ground, Air and Marine Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Radar Security by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground, Air and

Marine for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Radar Security

by Range - Long, Medium and Short - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Radar Security by Range -

Long, Medium and Short Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Radar Security by

Range - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Long, Medium

and Short for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Radar Security

by Application - Border Security, Seaport and Harbor, Critical

Infrastructure and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Radar Security by

Application - Border Security, Seaport and Harbor, Critical

Infrastructure and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Radar Security by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Border

Security, Seaport and Harbor, Critical Infrastructure and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for Radar Security

by Type - Ground, Air and Marine - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 83: France Historic Review for Radar Security by Type -

Ground, Air and Marine Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Radar Security by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground, Air and

Marine for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for Radar Security

by Range - Long, Medium and Short - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 86: France Historic Review for Radar Security by Range -

Long, Medium and Short Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Radar Security by

Range - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Long, Medium

and Short for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 88: France Current & Future Analysis for Radar Security

by Application - Border Security, Seaport and Harbor, Critical

Infrastructure and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 89: France Historic Review for Radar Security by

Application - Border Security, Seaport and Harbor, Critical

Infrastructure and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Radar Security by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Border

Security, Seaport and Harbor, Critical Infrastructure and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Radar Security

by Type - Ground, Air and Marine - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Radar Security by Type -

Ground, Air and Marine Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Radar Security by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground, Air and

Marine for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Radar Security

by Range - Long, Medium and Short - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Radar Security by Range -

Long, Medium and Short Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Radar Security by

Range - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Long, Medium

and Short for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 97: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Radar Security

by Application - Border Security, Seaport and Harbor, Critical

Infrastructure and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Radar Security by

Application - Border Security, Seaport and Harbor, Critical

Infrastructure and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Radar Security by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Border

Security, Seaport and Harbor, Critical Infrastructure and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



ITALY

Table 100: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Radar Security

by Type - Ground, Air and Marine - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Radar Security by Type -

Ground, Air and Marine Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Radar Security by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground, Air and

Marine for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 103: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Radar Security

by Range - Long, Medium and Short - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Radar Security by Range -

Long, Medium and Short Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Radar Security by

Range - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Long, Medium

and Short for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 106: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Radar Security

by Application - Border Security, Seaport and Harbor, Critical

Infrastructure and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 107: Italy Historic Review for Radar Security by

Application - Border Security, Seaport and Harbor, Critical

Infrastructure and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 108: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Radar Security by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Border

Security, Seaport and Harbor, Critical Infrastructure and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 109: UK Current & Future Analysis for Radar Security by

Type - Ground, Air and Marine - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 110: UK Historic Review for Radar Security by Type -

Ground, Air and Marine Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 111: UK 15-Year Perspective for Radar Security by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground, Air and Marine

for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 112: UK Current & Future Analysis for Radar Security by

Range - Long, Medium and Short - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 113: UK Historic Review for Radar Security by Range -

Long, Medium and Short Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 114: UK 15-Year Perspective for Radar Security by Range -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Long, Medium and Short

for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 115: UK Current & Future Analysis for Radar Security by

Application - Border Security, Seaport and Harbor, Critical

Infrastructure and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 116: UK Historic Review for Radar Security by Application -

Border Security, Seaport and Harbor, Critical Infrastructure

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 117: UK 15-Year Perspective for Radar Security by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Border

Security, Seaport and Harbor, Critical Infrastructure and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 118: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Radar

Security by Type - Ground, Air and Marine - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 119: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Radar Security by

Type - Ground, Air and Marine Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 120: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Radar

Security by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Ground, Air and Marine for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 121: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Radar

Security by Range - Long, Medium and Short - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 122: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Radar Security by

Range - Long, Medium and Short Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 123: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Radar

Security by Range - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Long, Medium and Short for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 124: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Radar

Security by Application - Border Security, Seaport and Harbor,

Critical Infrastructure and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 125: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Radar Security by

Application - Border Security, Seaport and Harbor, Critical

Infrastructure and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 126: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Radar

Security by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Border Security, Seaport and Harbor, Critical

Infrastructure and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 127: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Radar

Security by Type - Ground, Air and Marine - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 128: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Radar Security by

Type - Ground, Air and Marine Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 129: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Radar Security

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground, Air

and Marine for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 130: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Radar

Security by Range - Long, Medium and Short - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 131: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Radar Security by

Range - Long, Medium and Short Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 132: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Radar Security

by Range - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Long, Medium

and Short for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 133: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Radar

Security by Application - Border Security, Seaport and Harbor,

Critical Infrastructure and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 134: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Radar Security by

Application - Border Security, Seaport and Harbor, Critical

Infrastructure and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 135: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Radar Security

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Border

Security, Seaport and Harbor, Critical Infrastructure and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 136: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Radar

Security by Type - Ground, Air and Marine - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 137: Rest of World Historic Review for Radar Security by

Type - Ground, Air and Marine Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 138: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Radar Security

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground, Air

and Marine for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 139: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Radar

Security by Range - Long, Medium and Short - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 140: Rest of World Historic Review for Radar Security by

Range - Long, Medium and Short Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 141: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Radar Security

by Range - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Long, Medium

and Short for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 142: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Radar

Security by Application - Border Security, Seaport and Harbor,

Critical Infrastructure and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 143: Rest of World Historic Review for Radar Security by

Application - Border Security, Seaport and Harbor, Critical

Infrastructure and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 144: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Radar Security

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Border

Security, Seaport and Harbor, Critical Infrastructure and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 43

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959837/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001