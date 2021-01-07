OTTAWA, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leonovus Inc., ("Leonovus" the "Company") (TSXV: LTV) and the technology world is responding to the unprecedented state-sponsored cyberattacks (the SolarWinds hack) against the United States government and Microsoft. The SolarWinds hack reminds us that the cyberthreat landscape is becoming even more pervasive and dangerous. The variety of bad actors and the reasons behind their activities have grown. In parallel, the technologies they employ and their resources to bear in these cyber assaults have also become more extensive and impactful. Leonovus software is part of the solution to protect enterprises from these hacks.



Leonovus is pleased to report that a third major department in the Canadian Federal Government installed the Company's hyper-secure smart data management solution in late December for testing and evaluation in Q1 2021. Because of the SolarWinds hack, the COVID-19 crises, and our funding from Innovation Canada (previously referred to as the BCIP program), there is an accelerated requirement to complete the testing by the middle of March 2021. Testing in the first two of the departments began in 2019/2020, and our hyper-secure smart data management solution has met or exceeded all requirements.

"Our data security philosophy has always assumed that all network, application, and physical security measures will fail. This assumption led our engineering team to build our patented data-centric security architecture. Our philosophy is that, like the SolarWinds hack, the bad guys will get in. Leonovus tries to make sure they get nothing. Enterprise cloud-based data lakes, or hybrids, need powerful integration and data management tools underpinned by a hyper-secure data-centric architecture," said Michael Gaffney, Chair and CEO.

The Company wishes to correct our news release of January 4, 2021. Following the closing of our recently completed private placement, $1,579,690 was raised on the issuance of 5,137,203 units, not $1,578,457 on issuance of 5,133,193 units.

About Leonovus

Leonovus is a secure data management software company. The Leonovus suite of data management tools offer an organization what it needs for a complete end-to-end data-centric solution. This solution can stand on its own, or it can easily integrate with the organization's zero-trust strategy and architecture. It takes seamless advantage of the organization's existing storage infrastructure and network architecture, working on-premises, in the cloud, or both. It extends the data-centric controls across the entire architecture, including cloud resources. And it supplies these cybersecurity capabilities for the full lifespan of the data and beyond.



The flexible and straightforward solution does not require changes in the method of data use. Applications, services, and users all interact with the data the same way they always have. The system ensures the right users get access to the correct data, at the right time, but securely.

In addition to working with existing systems, the Leonovus solution aids in the organization's digital transformation by enabling ultramodern data concepts necessary for the data-driven world. These capabilities are included in an automated solution requiring little operations effort and no new skills or expertise needed.

The main elements of the Leonovus Smart Data Management suite are:

Data Discovery Tool - classification and understanding of your existing data sets

Smart Filer - transparent file-based data controls for cost, flexibility, and scalability

Vault - multi-cloud data management for data lifespan

Data View Gateways - controlled repository internal/external data sharing

Smart Secure Data Lake - a multi-sourced context-rich repository for advanced analytics

Consolidata - multi-sourced data collation and aggregation for near real-time insights

Each is available independently or together as a comprehensive solution set. To learn more, please visit www.leonovus.com.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements and information, which may involve risks and uncertainties. The results or events predicted in these statements may differ materially from actual results or events. Factors that might cause a difference include, but are not limited to, competitive developments, risks associated with Leonovus' growth, the state of the financial markets, regulatory risks and other factors. There can be no assurance or guarantees that any statements of forward-looking information contained in this release will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral statements containing forward-looking information are based on the estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, Leonovus disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers should not place undue reliance on any statements of forward-looking information that speak only as of the date of this release. Further information on Leonovus' public filings, including its most recent audited consolidated financial statements, are available at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

