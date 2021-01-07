New York, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Radar Level Transmitter Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959836/?utm_source=GNW
1 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the period 2020-2027.Contact, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.8% CAGR to reach US$291.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Contact segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 53.5% share of the global Radar Level Transmitter market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Radar Level Transmitter market in the U.S. is estimated at US$133.1 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.47% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$113.5 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 4.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$113.5 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 5th edition of our report. The 129-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Radar Level Transmitter Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2018E
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
