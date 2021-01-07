Dublin, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Billboard and Outdoor Advertising Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global billboard and outdoor advertising market.



It focuses on billboard and outdoor advertising market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the billboard and outdoor advertising market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.



The global billboard and outdoor advertising market is expected to grow from $65.24 billion in 2019 to $65.71 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.72%. The slowed growth is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities resulting in operational challenges. The entire supply chain has been disrupted, impacting the market negatively. The market is then expected to recover and reach $81.35 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 7.37%.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the billboard and outdoor advertising? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Billboard and Outdoor Advertising market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider billboard and outdoor advertising market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The billboard and outdoor advertising market section of the report gives context. It compares the billboard and outdoor advertising market with other segments of the billboard and outdoor advertising market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, billboard and outdoor advertising indicators comparison.

North America was the largest region in the billboard and outdoor advertising market in 2019. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



In December 2018, Lamar Advertising, an outdoor advertising company in the US and Canada, acquired Fairway Outdoor Advertisings billboard operations for $419 million in a few US states including North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Wisconsin. The acquisition will add 8,500 billboards along with 135 digital displays in Lamar's account. This deal was expected to add $70 million in total revenue to Lamar Advertising in 2019. Moreover, the acquisition is expected to help Lamar set its foot strong in the market with 5% anticipated sales growth. Fairway Outdoor Advertising is an American outdoor advertising firm engaged in providing billboards, digital displays, and posters.



The billboard and outdoor advertising market covered in this report is segmented by type into painted billboards; digital billboards; multi-purpose billboards; mobile billboards; others and by application into highways; railway stations; buildings; automobiles; others.



Several regulatory standards employed by governments across the globe for advertising at particular locations or spaces are a key factor hampering the growth of the global billboard and outdoor advertising market. In the UK, advertisement of alcohol, e-cigarettes, sweets and fast food is prohibited within 200 meters of a school. It is also not allowed to do any political advertising on bus shelters. The Committee of Advertising Practice (CAP) looks after non-broadcast advertising in the UK and has extensive regulations covering areas such as environmental claims, gambling and lotteries, alcohol sales and selling of e-cigarettes to mention a few.



Many states of the US are adopting lighting standards to prevent glare from digital billboards to ensure it does not affect the vision of people passing by it. Puerto Rico and the other 12 states have made it mandatory for digital billboards to adjust the brightness to the surrounding environment and light. The digital billboards come up with light sensors that adjust brightness at different times of the day. These regulatory standards are for the betterment of society but are proving to be hindrances for the advertising business.



The expansion of programmatic media buying is a growing trend in the field of digital out of home (DOOH) advertising. Programmatic advertising refers to the use of automated technology for buying advertising space in contrast to traditional methods of digital advertising. This approach uses data insights and algorithms to display the right advertisements to the right person at the right place and price.



About 82% of viewers were able to recall a DOOH advertisement that they saw over a month ago. The brands have now expanded their in-house programmatic media buying capabilities. For instance, Vodafone, a global telecom brand, entered in digital media buying in 2018 and estimated a budget of almost $500 million for global media planning and buying. Mobile location data and visual sensors are expected to trigger programmatic DOOH. Historical and real-time audience demographics and movements around DOOH displays are obtained from mobile data service providers. Platforms like Quividi and Admobilize use camera sensors to detect audience demographics and their engagement. Both of these data are combined to target the appropriate audience for the right advertising.



