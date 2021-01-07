Dublin, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Teeth Whitening Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The major factors responsible for the growth of the teeth whitening market include the rising awareness about oral hygiene, easy availability of teeth whitening OTC products, and stigma associated with discoloration of teeth.



Increasing concerns in relation to dental aesthetics are gaining more popularity in modern society and have caused an increased demand for aesthetic treatments. Young people are influenced more than the middle or older aged groups by media, and as a consequence, their aesthetic awareness is increased, influencing their satisfaction.



A research study published in 2017 "Tooth whitening was found to be the most desired treatment by the participants; similarly, studies on female patients in London and in Malaysia" showed that tooth whitening was much preferred over natural colored teeth among female patients in Malaysia and London. Toothpaste consumption is expected to increase with more consumers looking for an advanced and targeted solution for dental care. Rising disposable income in developing regions, such as Asia-Pacific, demand more sophisticated and expensive toothpaste.



Some of the teeth whitening products are available over the counter, and the increasing awareness about oral hygiene is expected to propel the overall demand for teeth whitening products, resulting in the high growth of the market, over the forecast period.



Key Market Trends



The Whitening Toothpaste Segment is Expected to Account for the Largest Market Share



The toothpaste contains coarse abrasives which function by abrading the stains on the tooth surface, giving a whitening effect. The effects of the long-term use of this kind of toothpaste are still not clear. The whitening toothpaste is in huge demand, due to its quick result and affordable price. Rise in population is also helping to contribute toward the growth of the market. Improvements in product efficacy achieved through advancements in technology are enabling premium brands to effectively compete by offering superior product features and therapeutic benefits.



In 2016, Colgate launched a specialized whitening toothpaste which claimed that its regular usage for a week can make teeth a shade whiter. Globally, teeth whitening is the largest toothpaste category, with companies, like Unilever and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Consumer Healthcare, investing significantly in it.



North America Accounted for the Largest Share in the Global Market



North America is found to hold a major share in the teeth whitening market and is expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period, without significant fluctuations. The United States is anticipated to dominate the teeth whitening market, owing to the growing inclination toward cosmetic dentistry. High adoption of these products is likely to increase in the coming years since the estimation of the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry revealed that around 99% of people think that their smile is their most important social asset.



Furthermore, according to the estimates of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2016, in the United States, 84.6% of children aged 2-17 years had a dental visit. With the increasing geriatric population and unhealthy food habits, accompanied by liquor, soda, tobacco, junk food, and caffeine consumption, the prevalence of discoloration of teeth increases, which may positively impact the market growth in the United States.



Competitive Landscape



The market studied is a fragmented one owing to the presence of various players in the market. Some of the major market players have acquired the maximum market share. Some of the key players dominating the market are Colgate-Palmolive, Unilever, Proctor & Gamble, and GlaxoSmithKline. These players are focusing on the development of innovative products to increase their market shares.



