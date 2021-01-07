Dublin, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Companion Diagnostics Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The companion diagnostics market is poised to grow by $5.74 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 26% during the forecast period.



This report on the companion diagnostics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The market is driven by the rising use of personalized medicine, increased industry collaborations, and growing investments in life sciences sector.



The companion diagnostics market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the rising occurrence of breast cancer as one of the prime reasons driving the companion diagnostics market growth during the next few years. Also, increase in product approvals to treat cancer and growing importance for promotional activities will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This report on the companion diagnostics market covers the following areas:

Companion diagnostics market sizing

Companion diagnostics market forecast

Companion diagnostics market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading companion diagnostics market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., bioMerieux SA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Illumina Inc., Myriad Genetics Inc., QIAGEN NV, Siemens Healthineers AG, Sysmex Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Also, the companion diagnostics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.



The market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Life science - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Health centers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

6. Customer Landscape



7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume drivers - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies Inc.

bioMerieux SA

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Illumina Inc.

Myriad Genetics Inc.

QIAGEN NV

Siemens Healthineers AG

Sysmex Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

