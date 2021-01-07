On December 31, 2020, net asset value was SEK 279 per share.
The closing price on December 30, 2020, was SEK 265.50 for the Class A shares and SEK 274.20 for the Class C shares.
Stockholm, January 7, 2021
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)
For further information, please contact:
Sverker Sivall, Head of Corporate Communication and Sustainability, tel. +46-8-666 64 00
Submitted for publication on January 7, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.
Attachment
Industrivärden, AB
Stockholm, SWEDEN
Industrivärden, AB LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: