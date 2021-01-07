SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTMX), a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody® technology platform, today announced that Sean McCarthy, D.Phil., president, chief executive officer, and chairman, will present virtually at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 14th at 11:40 a.m. ET.



CytomX Therapeutics will also participate in a pre-recorded presentation through the SternIR Virtual Corporate Access Event taking place from January 11-14, 2021.

Webcast from the conference and corporate access event will be available on the Events and Presentations page of CytomX’s website at www.cytomx.com. An archived replay of the conference presentation will be available for 90 days following the conference. A recording of the corporate access presentation will also be available for 30 days following the event.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company with a vision of transforming lives with safer, more effective therapies. We are developing a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics, based on our Probody® technology platform, for the treatment of cancer. CytomX has strategic drug discovery and development collaborations with AbbVie, Amgen, Astellas, and Bristol Myers Squibb.

Probody therapeutics are designed to remain inactive until they are activated by proteases in the tumor microenvironment. As a result, Probody therapeutics are intended to bind selectively to tumors and decrease binding to healthy tissue, to minimize toxicity and potentially create safer, more effective therapies. As leaders in the field, our innovative technology is designed to turn previously undruggable targets into druggable targets and to enable more effective combination therapies. CytomX and its partners, comprised of leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, have developed a robust pipeline of potential first-in-class therapeutic candidates against novel, difficult to drug targets and potential best-in-class immunotherapeutic candidates against clinically validated targets. The CytomX clinical-stage pipeline includes first-in-class product candidates against previously undruggable targets, including a CD166-targeting Probody drug conjugate wholly owned by CytomX (CX-2009) and a CD71-targeting Probody drug conjugate partnered with AbbVie (CX-2029). CD166 and CD71 are among cancer targets that are considered to be inaccessible to conventional antibody-drug conjugates due to their presence on many healthy tissues. The CytomX clinical-stage pipeline also includes cancer immunotherapeutic candidates against validated targets such as the CTLA-4-targeting Probody therapeutics, BMS-986249 and BMS-986288, partnered with Bristol Myers Squibb, and our wholly-owned anti-PD-L1 Probody therapeutic, CX-072. For additional information about CytomX Therapeutics, visit www.cytomx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Probody is a U.S. registered trademark of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc.

CytomX Contact:

Chau Cheng, PhD MBA

VP, Investor Relations & Corp. Communications

ccheng@cytomx.com

Direct: (650) 273-4999

Investor and Media Contact:

Stern Investor Relations

Stephanie Ascher

stephanie.ascher@sternir.com

212-362-1200